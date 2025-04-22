The Future of Innovation in Arizona is Bright: DataGlobal Hub Supports Governor Hobbs’ Robotics Innovation Month by Announcing the Phoenix Tech Festival on AI & Innovation

Explore the Future of AI, Data, and Innovation in the Heart of Arizona

PHOENIX, April 22, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- DataGlobal Hub, a leading global media company focused on Data and Artificial Intelligence (AI), is thrilled to announce the Phoenix Tech Festival, an in-person technology conference designed to bring together data professionals, business leaders, tech enthusiasts, and researchers for an unforgettable experience of learning, connection, and growth.

Phoenix Tech Festival will take place on May 10, 2025, at the University of Advancing Technology in Tempe, Arizona. Spotlighting how AI is driving innovation and reshaping the future of business, featuring the brightest minds in the industry.

This immersive evening event will offer attendees a chance to engage in insightful AI discussions, hands-on tech showcases, and real conversations on the evolving digital landscape. From expert panels to dynamic exhibitions, the festival provides a space where ideas ignite, knowledge flows, and valuable connections are made.

The event is scheduled to run from 6:00 PM to 11:00 PM, beginning with exclusive tech discussions, panel sessions, and live showcases, followed by a vibrant afterparty between 11:00 PM — 2:00 AM offering a relaxed setting for deeper networking and celebration.

Whether you’re a seasoned technologist, an emerging entrepreneur, or simply curious about the possibilities of AI, Phoenix Tech Festival offers the clarity, perspective, and opportunities you need to move forward.

Conference Highlights

Keynote Speakers:

Jarrett Albritton – Vice President of Sales and Strategy at WriteSea and host of the Big Tech Energy Podcast, with over $40 million in sales-driven results and a mission to uplift diverse tech talent.

Richard H. Miller – AI and Design Strategy Consultant and former Senior Director at Oracle, recognized for his leadership in conversational AI and global UX design.

Bill Swartz – Founder and Director of AIVN, with over 23 years of executive search experience at Swartz Executive Search, drives Arizona’s AI and deep tech startup ecosystem through innovation and networking.

Seyi Ogebule Ph.D. – Product Lead for Edge GPU, Network & Edge at Intel with over 11 years of experience, specializes in AI, graphics, and media workloads, driving innovation in edge computing

Professor Matthew Prater – Professor of Robotics and Embedded Systems at UAT. With over 15 years in pharmaceuticals, he led robotic synthesis innovations and recently guided the UAT Robotics Team to victory at the 2025 VEX U Judges Award.

Professor Brant Becote, PhD, CISSP, PMP – Cybersecurity Professor at UAT and former Director of International Relations for the US Navy. Brings 22+ years of experience in cybersecurity, diplomacy, and strategic leadership.

Workshop

PJ W. – Advisor at Pixel Palette Nation and Partner at AnChain.AI, focused on ethical tech deployment in Web3, blockchain, and digital ecosystems.

Matt Burkett – Director at CEOPro.ai, a visionary in AI integration with over 14 years in R&D and innovation at companies such as Neuro AI and Preferred Tactical.



Panelists:

Panel Topic: The Future of Technology, AI and Innovation

Stephanie Orji, CPACC – Senior ADA Analyst and Director of Digital Accessibility, an advocate for inclusive digital solutions and equal access across the web.

Jarrett Albritton – Vice President of Sales and Strategy at WriteSea and host of the Big Tech Energy Podcast, with over $40 million in sales-driven results and a mission to uplift diverse tech talent.

Dr. Matteo Genna – Chief Product Officer at Lunasonde and former CTO of World View Enterprises, with over two decades of experience in engineering, remote sensing, and aerospace innovation.

Tim Taylor – Patent Attorney at Garlick & Markison, specializing in litigation-grade patent portfolio development with over 15 years of experience.

Kent Gibson – Chief Technology Officer at REVOBOT and former Head of Science at Ocado Technology, known for pioneering advancements in mechatronics and robotics innovation.

Professor Matthew Prater – Professor of Robotics and Embedded Systems at UAT. With over 15 years in pharmaceuticals, he led robotic synthesis innovations and recently guided the UAT Robotics Team to victory at the 2025 VEX U Judges Award.

Professor Brant Becote, PhD, CISSP, PMP – Cybersecurity Professor at UAT and former Director of International Relations for the US Navy. Brings 22+ years of experience in cybersecurity, diplomacy, and strategic leadership.

Panel Topic: Beyond the Buzz: Real-World Content Creation with AI Tools

Brandon Falk – Short Form Video Ad Campaign Creator with over 11 years of experience in creative production, specializing in 15-second videos that enhance brand identity and growth.

PJ W. – Advisor at Pixel Palette Nation and Partner at AnChain.AI, focused on ethical tech deployment in Web3, blockchain, and digital ecosystems.



Featured Exhibitors:

DataRango – A gamified learning platform designed to make data and AI education more engaging and accessible.

CEOPro.ai – An AI-powered business consulting solution offering fast, actionable insights for decision-makers.

REVOBOTS – Showcasing TaskBot, a hyper-humanoid 3D printed platform powered by agentic AI and built to operate seamlessly in real-world environments.

OPNRS – A Berlin-based boutique agency specializing in supporting disruptive companies and brands through creative events, media, and team-building initiatives.

Interview Buddy – A virtual interview platform connecting users with elite professionals across disciplines, including machine learning, UI/UX, product management, and more.



AIVN Showcase Success

Following our participation in the AIVN AI/ML & Robotics Startup & Innovation Showcase on April 17, masterfully organized by the Artificial Intelligence Venture Network in partnership with REVOBOT, DataGlobal Hub proudly presented DataRango, our gamified learning platform, alongside over 15 leading tech exhibitors. The event, brought to life under the visionary leadership of Bill Swartz, was more than a showcase; it was a catalyst for connection, learning, and innovation. With tech experts, thought leaders, and enthusiasts in attendance, it marked a significant milestone in our journey. We also hosted open mentoring sessions in collaboration with Innov8ive Academy, equipping attendees with actionable insights for breaking into top global tech roles. Bill’s dedication to building a vibrant, inclusive tech ecosystem continues to inspire and drive meaningful impact across the industry.





About DataGlobal Hub

DataGlobal Hub is a trusted global media organization focused on news, analysis, and resources in the world of Data and Artificial Intelligence. Our mission is to empower individuals and organizations to thrive in the digital era through high-quality content, thought leadership, and community engagement. With a growing network of global experts and contributors, we remain committed to making AI knowledge practical, inclusive, and impactful.

Call to Action

Registration: Secure your spot now: https://dataglobalhub.org/events/phoenix-tech-festival

Ticket price: 100 dollars (20% off early bird offer)

After-party ticket costs $20.

