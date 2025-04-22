Premium Products International Offers Brazil Sourcing Solutions for U.S. Companies Facing Tariff Pressures

RAMSEY, N.J., April 22, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As the global economy braces for another wave of uncertainty, U.S. businesses are being hit hard by skyrocketing tariffs and unpredictable supply chain disruptions. In the face of this challenge, one company is leading the charge to help small and mid-sized businesses regain control, reduce costs, and reposition their sourcing strategies for long-term success: Premium Products International (PPI).

With over four decades of experience in global trade, PPI has become the trusted partner for companies navigating the turbulent waters of import/export logistics. Now, in 2025’s volatile tariff environment, the firm is emerging as the go-to product sourcing expert for cost-conscious U.S. businesses seeking alternatives to Asia-based manufacturing.

“The rules of global sourcing have changed. Companies relying on outdated strategies will pay the price—literally,” said Nabil Nahra, President of PPI. “That’s why we’ve invested years in developing resilient, cost-effective sourcing solutions outside of Asia, with a strong focus on Brazil.”

The Global Trade Shake-Up: Tariffs Are Forcing a Rethink

The Trump administration’s sweeping tariff initiatives, announced in early 2025, have dramatically altered the global sourcing landscape. In a bid to prioritize American manufacturing and reduce trade deficits, the U.S. has implemented steep new tariffs across dozens of countries.

In addition to these tariffs, ocean freight surcharges on 40-foot containers from Asian ports have spiked by $800 as of February 2024, while shipments from Brazil currently carry no additional surcharges.

These changes have created a perfect storm for U.S.-based Consumer Packaged Goods (CPG) brands that rely heavily on imports. For many, Asia has become not just expensive—but strategically risky.

Brazil: The Smart Sourcing Alternative

For U.S. businesses seeking to avoid the volatility of Asian supply chains, Brazil presents a compelling and strategic alternative. With rising tariffs and increased freight surcharges reshaping global sourcing decisions, Brazil stands out not only for its cost advantages but for its logistical efficiency and manufacturing reliability.

PPI’s early investment in Brazilian manufacturing partnerships has positioned the company ahead of the market shift. With a dedicated, in-country team based in Brazil, PPI provides its clients with direct access to a vetted network of manufacturers. The firm oversees factory audits, ensures compliance with international standards, and manages logistics—delivering a seamless experience from production to delivery.

“Brazil isn’t a stopgap solution,” said Nabil Nahra, President of PPI. “It’s a long-term strategy that provides tariff savings, reduced logistics costs, and a reliable manufacturing base that rivals Asia in both quality and capacity. We’ve built the infrastructure and relationships to make Brazil a dependable sourcing solution for years to come.”

Why U.S. Companies Are Sourcing Consumer Goods from Brazil to Cut Costs and Risk

With global tariffs surging and freight costs on the rise, U.S. businesses are re-evaluating their sourcing strategies—especially for consumer-packaged goods. Brazil has emerged as a high-value alternative that offers not just cost savings, but also operational and legal advantages that rival or exceed traditional manufacturing hubs in Asia.

Cost-competitive manufacturing with proven quality standards

Lower tariff exposure compared to China and Southeast Asia

No freight surcharges on 40-foot containers (as of 2024)

Faster shipping timelines to U.S. ports

Strong adherence to international compliance and safety protocols

Protection of Intellectual Property Rights through enforceable legal frameworks

For companies seeking both financial efficiency and brand protection, Brazil offers a sustainable, scalable path forward—one that reduces supply chain vulnerabilities and strengthens global competitiveness.

This 360-degree approach has helped PPI clients expand into markets across Latin America, Europe, and the Middle East, while building diversified supply chains that are more agile and less exposed to geopolitical disruptions.

“We’re in a new era where sourcing isn’t just a cost decision—it’s a strategic one,” Nahra said. “We help clients think globally, act locally, and build sourcing models that grow with them—not against them.”

Take Action Before Rising Costs Do More Damage

Many companies are waiting for tariffs to ease or freight rates to stabilize—but delay can be costly. Missed margins, late deliveries, and lost market share are the hidden risks of inaction. Now is the time to rethink your sourcing strategy and make proactive moves that strengthen your competitive edge.

PPI is offering complimentary consultations to U.S. businesses affected by tariff hikes. Whether you’re exploring nearshoring, shifting your supplier base, or reengineering product lines, our experts are ready to help you build a smarter, more resilient supply chain.

With decades of experience and a proven sourcing infrastructure in Brazil, PPI delivers tailored solutions that align with your cost targets, production needs, and long-term growth goals. Our clients don’t just adapt—they lead with confidence.

About Premium Products International (PPI)

Founded in 1992, Premium Products International (PPI) has become a leading name in export consulting services, providing expert guidance and support to businesses seeking international growth. Under the leadership of Nabil Nahra, who has over 40 years of experience in domestic and international marketing, PPI has earned a reputation for excellence and reliability.

In addition to working with private businesses, PPI has also contributed to academia, with Mr. Nahra developing courses on import, export, and entrepreneurship. This commitment to education reflects the company’s broader mission of empowering businesses through knowledge and strategic support.

PPI’s successes are evident in the numerous U.S. brands it has helped enter diverse markets across the Middle East, South America, and Europe. The firm’s achievements have been recognized by the State of New Jersey, which awarded PPI the prestigious "Small Business Success Award" for its dedication to helping businesses achieve their international goals.

For more information about how Premium Products International, Inc. can help your business grow globally, visit www.ppiinc.biz or download our 2024 sourcing introduction information.

For more information on Premium Products International and its services, visit https://ppiinc.biz/sourcing-services/brazil-sourcing-solutions-for-u-s-companies/.

