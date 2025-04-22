Discover Monarch Condos at Cooper’s Crossing – Airdrie's First Premium Condo Offering

The highly anticipated show homes are now open, with 50 per cent of homes already sold

AIRDRIE, Alberta, April 22, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Homebuyers can now experience a new standard of condo living in Airdrie as Vesta Properties (Vesta) opens two fully furnished show homes for Monarch condos (Monarch) in Cooper’s Crossing. As the only apartment-style residences in Airdrie’s most sought-after neighbourhood, Monarch offers a rare opportunity for professionals, downsizers and investors seeking a low-maintenance home in a prime location.

Monarch is part of the Vesta Elevate collection, a premium selection of homes in Cooper’s Crossing designed for those seeking style, comfort and convenience. Monarch offers spacious one-bedroom plus den, two-bedroom and two-bedroom plus den suites, ranging from 670 to 1,198 square feet. Each home boasts open-concept layouts, expansive balconies and high-end finishes, including quartz countertops, durable LVP flooring and a designer pot-light package for a bright, sophisticated ambiance. Triple-glazed windows ensure superior insulation and noise reduction, while one-level layouts, air conditioning rough-in and two elevators per building enhance comfort and accessibility.

“Monarch brings a first-of-its-kind homeownership opportunity to Airdrie,” said A.J. van der Linden, Sales Manager – Alberta, Vesta Properties. “With 50 per cent of homes already sold and show suites now open, we invite people to explore the exceptional design, features and lifestyle Monarch has to offer. Move-in dates are available as soon as Fall 2025, so now is the time to make the next step.”

Monarch features the largest private amenity space in Airdrie, with more than 4,000 square feet of on-site facilities. Residents will enjoy a state-of-the-art fitness centre, stylish lounge, party room and dedicated yoga and relaxation space. A fully equipped conference room supports remote work, while a pet-washing station and two fully furnished guest suites cater to both pet owners and visiting guests. Secure heated underground parking ensures year-round convenience.

Located just steps from Cooper’s Town Promenade, Monarch provides easy access to dining, shopping and essential services. The community’s prime location provides seamless connectivity to 8th Street and 40th Avenue, for convenient travel within Airdrie and beyond. Part of Cooper’s Crossing – a master-planned community recognized as Airdrie’s top neighbourhood for over a decade – Monarch offers access to green spaces, walking paths and a vibrant community atmosphere. With top-rated schools, parks and local events nearby, Monarch offers a well-connected and engaging residential setting.

For more information or to schedule a visit, please visit Monarch – Vesta Properties; media are welcome to book a tour of the show suites to learn more about the development.

About Vesta Properties

At Vesta Properties, we are dedicated to creating master-planned communities with exceptional living spaces that foster connections and enrich the lives of our residents. As a multiple award-winning builder and integrated real estate developer with over 35 years of experience, we have built more than 7,000 homes, bringing precision and high standards of industry best practices to all our master-planned communities across Western Canada. Our commitment to quality craftsmanship, innovative design and exceptional value shines through in every detail of the homes and communities that we build.



Media contact:

Shauna MacDonald

Brookline Public Relations, Inc.

403-585-4570

smacdonald@brooklinepr.com

