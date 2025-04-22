Mulberry and Arkansas Homefurnishings Association Partner to Elevate Protection and Profitability for Furniture Retailers

NEW YORK, April 22, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mulberry, the people-first product protection platform, is proud to announce an exclusive partnership with the Arkansas Homefurnishings Association (ARHFA), a leading voice for furniture retailers in the region. Mulberry will offer cutting-edge product protection solutions and technology-driven programs to ARHFA members — helping furniture retailers deliver more value to customers, build trust, and grow revenue, all while upholding the highest standards of ethics and service.

“We are committed to delivering best-in-class programs for our members to support and protect their businesses,” said Kevin D. Steele, Executive Director of the ARHFA. “Mulberry’s transparency, innovation, and ethical approach make them the perfect partner as we look toward the future of furniture retail. Mulberry has the technology, innovation and service to advance our mission and support furniture retailers.”

The partnership positions Mulberry as the exclusive product protection provider for ARHFA, offering its full suite of personalized protection plans to all members at industry-low prices. Mulberry’s flexible programs are designed to drive customer satisfaction and loyalty, while increasing average order value and profitability for retailers.

“The ARHFA plays a critical role in supporting the success of independent furniture retailers,” said Chinedu Eleanya, CEO of Mulberry. “Their unwavering support and advocacy of technology, programs and legislative initiatives allows furniture businesses to thrive. Together, we’re helping retailers grow sustainably and better serve their communities.”

This partnership directly supports ARHFA’s mission to equip its members with the tools, education, and financing solutions they need to grow and adapt in a competitive market. By integrating Mulberry’s innovative platform, members can now offer seamless, customer-centric protection plans directly at the point of sale — both in-store and online.

To learn more about Mulberry’s product protection solutions, visit getmulberry.com

About Arkansas Homefurnishings Association

The Arkansas Homefurnishings Association (ARHFA) is committed to leading with vision, offering advanced programs and technologies, taking a proactive stance in government affairs, and promoting high standards of ethics and professional development in the furniture industry. The ARHFA continues to grow and proudly counts more than 500 retail and associate members alongside its collaboration with affiliate members across 27 other states. To learn more about the Arkansas Homefurnishings Association, visit www.arhfa.com .

About Mulberry

Mulberry is a people-first product protection platform that offers solutions for retail partners and consumers. Mulberry product protection plans can be purchased directly from Mulberry or through qualified retail partners. Mulberry protects customer purchases from accidental damages and losses with a best-in-class solution that offers simple claims-filing and fast resolutions. To learn more about Mulberry, visit https://www.getmulberry.com .

Press contact:

press@getmulberry.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.