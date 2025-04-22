Provident Real Estate Launches 'A Home for You, A Tree for the Planet' Initiative in Support of Dubai’s Green Vision

Provident Estate

Provident Real Estate launches “A Home for You, A Tree for the Planet” initiative, planting a tree in the UAE for every property sold, supporting sustainability

DUBAI, DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, April 22, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In a powerful step toward supporting the UAE’s sustainability ambitions, Provident Real Estate has launched its latest green initiative: “A Home for You, A Tree for the Planet.” Through this campaign, Provident pledges to plant one tree for every property purchased with the agency, with all trees planted locally in the UAE in partnership with global reforestation platform Evertreen.

Rooted in the UAE’s Net Zero 2050 strategy and aligned with the Dubai 2040 Urban Master Plan, the initiative is designed to enhance green spaces and give back to the environment right here at home. By choosing to plant trees within the country, Provident aims to contribute to local afforestation efforts and help combat desertification, all while honoring each client’s investment in their future.

“Buying a home is one of life’s most meaningful milestones,” said Loai Al Fakir, CEO of Provident. “With this initiative, we want our clients to know that their investment is also making an impact; creating a greener UAE, one tree at a time.”

In collaboration with Evertreen, each client will receive a personalized digital certificate and satellite-tracked updates to monitor the growth and location of their tree - connecting their real estate journey to a real-world environmental legacy.

This move not only reinforces Provident’s commitment to responsible business practices but also reflects the growing awareness among homebuyers who value sustainable living and eco-conscious choices.

At Provident, it’s more than just real estate. It’s planting roots for generations to come.

Read more about the initiative here: https://www.providentestate.com/about/sustainability-initiative/

About Provident Estate:

Pursuing excellence since 2008. Provident Estate is a one-stop shop for all things real estate. With a resolution to always offer 5-star service to their clients, Provident Estate are here for property requirements and queries. At the crux of the business, Provident Estate work relentlessly to provide hassle-free tailored real estate advice and consultancy for investors and families alike who are looking to find the perfect home. Provident Estate takes pride in the diverse portfolio of not just services but also the team members behind the company. With over 22 different nationalities speaking 25+ different languages, all are ready to answer property-related questions.

Provident are available to help with buying and leasing as well as property management all the way through to looking for the correct financing options or even finding a perfect holiday home. The company pride themselves in being transparent, honest and professional to deliver the best results to clients.

