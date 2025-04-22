Freeze Tag Launches TownTrek App, Powered by Eventzee Technology, to Promote Community Exploration

Tustin, CA, April 22, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Freeze Tag (OTC: FRZT), a leading creator of location-based mobile social games, is excited to announce the launch of TownTrek , an innovative application powered by Eventzee ’s scavenger hunt technology. TownTrek offers users an engaging way to explore their communities through interactive challenges and activities.​

“We’re thrilled to introduce TownTrek, leveraging Eventzee’s robust platform to create immersive local experiences,” said Craig Holland, CEO of Freeze Tag. “TownTrek is a platform that encourages organizers, residents and visitors alike to discover the hidden gems of their towns in a fun and interactive way.”​

For years Eventzee has been a proven success for downtown and tourism clients, but the TownTrek brand offers a more marketable experience specifically designed for main street organizations, tourism boards, and visitor bureaus. Cities interested in featuring their locations or events within the app can contact the TownTrek team for collaboration opportunities.

“Our partnership with Eventzee has allowed us to offer a unique platform that promotes local tourism and community engagement,” said Jay Marks, Executive Director for Main Street/DDA Adrian, Michigan. “We’re excited to bring TownTrek to our community with a specialized focus on fostering community connections.”

With 10 different challenge types to choose from, communities can design custom walking tours, promote small businesses, and encourage local exploration in creative ways. Participants can snap photos at landmarks, answer trivia questions, check in at GPS locations, scan QR codes at participating businesses, and more! Whether it’s a historical tour, a shop-local initiative, or a seasonal celebration, Eventzee provides the tools to drive engagement, boost foot traffic, and foster community connections.

Ready to bring TownTrek to your community? Visit www.towntrekapp.com/ or contact the team directly at info@towntrekapp.com today to learn how we can customize the experience for your downtown district.

About Main Street/DDA Adrian Michigan

The Downtown Adrian Main Street DDA (Downtown Development Authority) in Adrian, Michigan was established by the city nearly 30 years ago and is responsible for enhancing the downtown area through various initiatives. It's part of the National Main Street Program, an initiative focused on revitalizing downtowns through historic preservation and community engagement. The DDA's activities include supporting downtown businesses with a focus on retail and dining, social and community events, public art initiatives, and economic development pursuits.

About Freeze Tag, Inc.

Freeze Tag, Inc. is a leading creator of mobile location-based games for consumers and businesses. Our portfolio includes hits such as Munzee, a social platform with more than 12 million locations worldwide and hundreds of thousands of players that blends gamification and geolocation into an experience that rewards players for going places in the physical world. Our Eventzee platform offers a fully customizable gaming solution that allows organizations and businesses to create branded virtual, physical and hybrid scavenger hunts for their customers and constituents. Freeze Tag’s other games include WallaBee, an addictive collecting game with over 2,400 beautifully drawn digital cards, and Painted Rocks App, a new and innovative way to track, share, and find painted and kindness rocks through an interactive map, as well as many social mobile games that provide endless hours of family-friendly fun. For more information about Freeze Tag, go to: https://www.freezetag.com .

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements that involve substantial uncertainties and risks. These forward-looking statements are based upon our current expectations, estimates and projections and reflect our beliefs and assumptions based upon information available to us at the date of this release. We caution readers that forward-looking statements are predictions based on our current expectations about future events. These forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and are subject to risks, uncertainties and assumptions that are difficult to predict. Our actual results, performance or achievements could differ materially from those expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements as a result of a number of factors, including but not limited to, our ability to market our games, and our ability to implement new changes and release them. We undertake no obligation to revise or update any forward-looking statement for any reason.

