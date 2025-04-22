Cenovus Energy’s Partnership with Skills/Compétences Canada highlights commitment to Youth Development in Skilled Trades and Technologies

Cenovus Continues its Multi-Year Support of the Skills Canada National Competition

OTTAWA, Ontario, April 22, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Skills/Compétences Canada (SCC), a national not-for-profit organization dedicated to promoting skilled trades and technologies as rewarding careers for youth, is proud to announce that Cenovus Energy will return as a presenting sponsor at the Skills Canada National Competition (SCNC). Cenovus’s support helps SCC continue to showcase the importance of skills development and excellence in skilled trades and technologies across the country. SCNC 2025 will take place at the Regina Exhibition Association Limited, in Regina, Saskatchewan, on May 29 and 30.

“Cenovus is committed to supporting careers in skilled trades and technologies and preparing our workforce for the jobs of tomorrow. Our partnership allows us to increase awareness of these lucrative careers though our flagship event; the Skills Canada National Competition,” said Shaun Thorson, Chief Executive Officer at SCC.

SCNC is an annual event where over 500 students and apprentices across Canada compete in more than 40 skilled trades and technologies. The competitions include several Skill Areas such as Baking, Welding, Robotics, Graphic Design Technology, and much more! It is very exciting for competitors because they get the opportunity to showcase their skills as they compete for a spot on the podium. This is also a qualifying year for WorldSkills Shanghai 2026, where eligible medalists will get the chance to represent Canada at the prestigious WorldSkills Competition. SCC’s main goal is to highlight the importance of skilled trades and technologies and raise awareness of the rewarding career opportunities that are available to them.

"Cenovus and Skills Canada recognize the importance of promoting skilled trades and technologies as rewarding careers, including in the oil and gas sector. We’re excited to partner again with Skills/Compétences Canada for the Skills Canada National Competition, giving us an opportunity to connect with participants and show these talented students the roles available in our industry,” said Candace Newman, Cenovus’s Senior Vice-President, People Services.



Skilled trades and technologies play a vital role in driving economic growth and prosperity in Canada. According to the Canadian Government, approximately 700,000 skilled trade workers in Canada are expected to retire by 2028. This will create a significant shortage of tradespeople. Therefore, we need to continue to promote skilled careers now more than ever and create possibilities for our future workforce.



About Skills/Compétences Canada

Skills Canada was founded in 1989 as a national, not-for-profit organization with member organizations in each of the provinces/territories that work with employers, educators, labour groups and governments to promote skilled trade and technology careers among Canadian youth. Its unique position among private and public-sector partners enables it to work toward securing Canada’s future skilled labour needs while helping young people discover rewarding careers. Skills Canada offers experiential learning opportunities including skilled trade and technology competitions for hundreds of thousands of young Canadians through regional, provincial/territorial, national and international events, as well as skilled trade awareness programs. Headquartered in Ottawa, Ontario, Skills/Compétences Canada is the Canadian Member organization of WorldSkills.

Follow Skills/Compétences Canada on X, Facebook, YouTube, Flickr, LinkedIn, and Instagram.

MEDIA CONTACT: Michèle Rogerson, micheler@skillscanada.com, T. 613-266-4771.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/cec392b9-9f5d-4186-ba50-ee4fe9ffdbff

A Cenovus tradesperson is hard at work. A tradesperson from Cenovus shows off their skills on the job site.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.