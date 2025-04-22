Canadian Vaping Association Unveils Groundbreaking Recycling Initiative Paving the Way for a Sustainable Future

Ottawa, ON, April 22, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- This Earth Day, the Canadian Vaping Association (CVA) is teaming up with industry leaders to launch VapeCycle, a groundbreaking nationwide recycling program designed to address the environmental impact of e-waste in disposable vaping products while supporting Canada's public health harm reduction initiatives.



While vaping remains the most effective tool for helping adult smokers transition away from combustible cigarettes, the industry must also address its environmental footprint. Responsible disposal of single-use vape batteries is the first step to reducing ecological impacts and ensuring vaping’s role in harm reduction aligns with broader sustainability goals.



How to Participate in the VapeCycle Initiative



✓ Visit vapecycle.ca to learn more about the program and access helpful resources



✓ Retailers enrolled in the program can request recycling bags and shipping labels to send collected disposables directly to our sorting facility



✓ Consumers can pick up recycling bags from participating retailers and request a shipping label from VapeCycle to send used disposables for recycling or simply drop them off at the same participating store if they prefer.



"The vaping industry is dedicated to environmental stewardship while providing innovative solutions to help Canada reach its goal of reducing smoking rates to below 5% by 2035," said Sam Tam, President of the CVA. "VapeCycle embodies our dual mission: supporting adult smokers in switching to less harmful alternatives while ensuring these products minimize harm to our planet. This initiative will establish Canada as a global leader in sustainable vaping practices with a program that minimizes e-waste across the country. Already, Canada is pioneering eco-friendly rechargeable vaping devices to curb e-waste, drive innovation, and promote a greener future."



As a major initiative for the Canadian vape industry; VapeCycle challenges businesses to reimagine waste as a catalyst for innovation, proving that progress in public health does not need to come at the expense of the planet.



Key Highlights:



• National Network: Convenient drop-off locations at participating retailers coast-to-coast



• Complete Processing: Environmentally safe recycling of all device components



• Industry Leadership: Partnership with major manufacturers demonstrating environmental stewardship



• Public Awareness: Educational resources promoting responsible recycling practices



About the Canadian Vaping Association:

Founded in 2014, the Canadian Vaping Association (CVA) is a non-profit organization advocating for a responsible, legal vaping industry. As the leading voice for vaping manufacturers, retailers, and distributors, the CVA collaborates closely with federal and provincial governments to address regulatory priorities, build public-private partnerships, and deliver effective oversight, uphold compliance, and accountability across the industry.



Our Commitments

Reducing Harm: Providing adult smokers with safer alternatives to combustible tobacco.

Youth Protection & Education: Implementing strict measures to prevent underage access to vaping products and focusing on youth education.

Environmental Leadership: Promoting sustainability through innovation and responsible product lifecycle management.

