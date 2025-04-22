Onex to Announce First Quarter 2025 Results on May 9, 2025

All amounts in U.S. dollars

unless otherwise stated

TORONTO, April 22, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Onex Corporation (TSX: ONEX) will release its results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2025 on May 9, 2025.

A live broadcast of Onex’ webcast to discuss the results will begin at 11:00 a.m. ET on May 9, 2025. A link to the webcast and on-line replay will be available at www.onex.com/events-and-presentations.

As a reminder, Onex’ Annual Meeting of Shareholders will be held virtually on May 8, 2025 at 10:00 a.m. ET. A link to the online event will be available on Onex’ website at www.onex.com/events-and-presentations.

About Onex

Onex invests and manages capital on behalf of its shareholders and clients across the globe. Formed in 1984, we have a long track record of creating value for our clients and shareholders. Our investors include a broad range of global clients, including public and private pension plans, sovereign wealth funds, banks, insurance companies, family offices and high-net-worth individuals. In total, Onex has approximately $51.1 billion in assets under management, of which $8.3 billion is Onex’ own investing capital. With offices in Toronto, New York, New Jersey and London, Onex and its experienced management teams are collectively the largest investors across Onex’ platforms.

Onex is listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ONEX. For more information on Onex, visit its website at www.onex.com. Onex’ security filings can also be accessed at www.sedarplus.com.

For further information:

Zev Korman

Vice President, Shareholder Relations and Communications

+1 416.362.7711

