Automotive Robotics Market Size Projected to Hit USD 24.33 Billion by 2034, says Automotive Consultants

Ottawa, April 22, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global automotive robotics market size was valued at USD 10.90 billion in 2024 and is predicted to hit around USD 24.33 billion by 2034, a study published by Towards Automotive a sister firm of Precedence Research.

The growth of the automotive robotics market is driven by a heightened need for automation in vehicle manufacturing processes, an increased emphasis on precision and efficiency, and a surge in the adoption of electric vehicles. Moreover, advancements in robotics technology are facilitating quicker, safer, and more dependable manufacturing processes, contributing to market growth.

Market Overview:

The automotive robotics market is experiencing rapid growth due to a surge in automation within vehicle production and a strong emphasis on efficiency, accuracy, and safety in manufacturing operations. Robots are commonly utilized for functions such as welding, painting, material handling, and assembly, which results in increased production speeds and uniform quality. The incorporation of AI, machine vision, and IoT technologies into robotic systems is revolutionizing automotive factories into smart manufacturing factories. The rising demand for smart automotive manufacturing equipment to minimize human errors and downtime is likely to support market growth.

The demand for electric vehicles and autonomous driving technologies is rising, boosting the need for sophisticated robotic solutions in intricate component production. Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEMs) and Tier 1 suppliers are progressively investing in robotics to tackle labor shortages, meet strict quality requirements, and lower operational expenses. As Industry 4.0 becomes widely adopted, robotics in the automotive sector is transitioning from conventional automation to intelligent, adaptive systems, transforming the global automotive production landscape.

Key Trends in the Automotive Robotics Market:

Integration of Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning: Automobile manufacturers are increasingly integrating AI and machine learning into their robotics to improve adaptability, accuracy, and efficiency in tasks such as assembly, painting, and quality inspection.

Rise of Collaborative Robots (Cobots): The acceptance of collaborative robots or cobots is on the rise, allowing for safer and more flexible interactions between humans and robots on production lines, thus boosting productivity and diminishing workplace injuries.

Advancements in Vision Systems: Enhanced vision systems with sophisticated cameras and sensors empower robots to carry out intricate tasks with improved accuracy, leading to better quality control and increased operational efficiency in automotive manufacturing.



Limitations & Challenges in the Automotive Robotics Market:

High Initial Investment: The deployment of robotics entails significant upfront expenses for equipment, integration, and maintenance, which can hinder small to mid-sized manufacturers, especially those with limited budgets and lower production capacities.

Skilled Workforce Shortage: The requirement for skilled technicians to manage, program, and maintain advanced robotic systems presents a challenge, particularly in areas where the talent pool for industrial automation is limited or underdeveloped.

Complex Integration with Legacy Systems: The assimilation of modern robotic systems into existing production lines can be complicated and labor-intensive, often demanding infrastructure upgrades and causing disruptions to workflows, especially in facilities with outdated technology.



Future Growth Prospects

The most significant opportunity in the automotive robotics market is the swift growth of electric vehicle production and the adoption of smart factories. Since EVs necessitate precise assembly of intricate battery packs and powertrain components, robotics can greatly improve production efficiency and consistency. Furthermore, integrating AI-enabled robots in Industry 4.0 environments facilitates real-time monitoring, predictive maintenance, and adaptable manufacturing, enhancing overall plant efficiency. Emerging markets, particularly in Asia and Latin America, are also heavily investing in automation to remain competitive on a global scale. These aspects enable automakers to improve production capabilities.

Regional Stance:

Asia Pacific’s Stronghold on the Automotive Robotics Market

Asia Pacific dominated the market with the 44% largest share in 2023, primarily due to having major automotive manufacturing centers such as China, Japan, South Korea, and India. This region enjoys substantial governmental support for industrial automation, high-volume vehicle production, and an increasing embrace of electric vehicles, all factors that expedite the incorporation of robotics into manufacturing processes. The necessity for enhanced efficiency and quality encouraged automakers in the region to invest in cutting-edge robotic systems. The growing implementation of Industry 4.0 technologies further reinforces Asia Pacific’s position in the market.

Major Contributors to the Asia Pacific Automotive Robotics Market

China: China stands at the forefront with its vast automotive production capabilities, proactive investments in industrial automation, and government-supported initiatives like "Made in China 2025" aimed at promoting the use of robots in various manufacturing sectors.

Japan: Japan is at the forefront of robotics innovation, with major automotive companies such as Toyota and Honda extensively incorporating robots for precise tasks in manufacturing, assembly, and painting, all backed by a robust network of robotics manufacturers.

South Korea: South Korea features one of the highest robot densities in the world, with automakers like Hyundai and Kia employing sophisticated robotics to enhance efficiency in vehicle production, ensure quality control, and implement smart factory solutions.



North America: The Fastest-growing Region

North America is expected to witness the fastest growth during the forecast period. The regional market growth can be attributed to the rising investments in smart manufacturing, the increasing popularity of electric vehicles, and the pressing need for precision and efficiency in production processes. Leading automakers and Tier 1 suppliers throughout the U.S., Canada, and Mexico are integrating robotics to boost productivity, lower labor costs, and cater to changing consumer demands for high-quality, technologically sophisticated vehicles. Government initiatives supporting automation and innovation are also playing a significant role in boosting the growth of the market.

Major Factors Driving the Market’s Growth in North America:

The rise in electric vehicle manufacturing in the U.S. and Canada is driving the need for precise robotics in areas such as battery assembly, electric drivetrain integration, and lightweight vehicle construction.

Automakers are progressively adopting smart factory technologies, including AI-driven robotics and IoT-enabled systems, to optimize production lines, reduce downtime, and improve data-driven decision-making throughout their manufacturing processes.

Government funding and incentives for advanced manufacturing, automation, and clean mobility innovation are motivating automotive firms to invest in robotics, enhancing regional competitiveness and technological progress.



Segment Outlook

Type Insights

The articulated segment dominated the automotive robotics market with the largest share in 2024. This is mainly due to its exceptional flexibility, versatility, and precision, making it well-suited for intricate automotive tasks such as welding, painting, and assembly. Articulated robots provide multiple axes of movement, facilitating efficient operations in tight spaces and on complicated geometries. They are widely utilized in both small and large manufacturing facilities, boosting productivity, enhancing safety, and lowering operational expenses throughout the automotive production line.

The SCARA (Selective Compliance Assembly Robot Arm) segment is projected to expand at the fastest rate during the forecast period due to its compact form, rapid operation, and fit for pick-and-place, sealing, and material handling tasks. As automotive manufacturers look to automate repetitive, high-precision processes on production lines, SCARA robots present a cost-effective and space-efficient option. Their increasing involvement in component handling and sub-assembly operations plays a significant role in their swift adoption, particularly in electronics and EV component manufacturing.

Application Insights

The welding segment led the market in 2024. This is mainly due to its fundamental application in automotive robotics, especially for the assembly of vehicle frames and bodies. Articulated and spot-welding robots guarantee consistent weld quality, cut down on cycle times, and enhance safety in the workplace. As vehicle structures grow increasingly complex and lightweight materials become more prevalent, robotic welding systems are vital for achieving precision and structural integrity. Their widespread implementation across OEM facilities and Tier 1 suppliers ensures that welding continues to be the leading segment in this market.

The material handling segment is likely to expand at a significant CAGR during the forecast period due to the rising demand for automation in logistics, parts transfer, and inventory management. Robotics are now commonly utilized to transport heavy components, manage just-in-time delivery systems, and support lean manufacturing processes. With the increase in EV production and intricate supply chains, efficient and precise robotic material handling is becoming essential, supporting segmental growth.

Competitive Landscape

ABB Ltd.

KUKA AG

Denso Wave Incorporated

Comau SPA

Nachi-Fujikoshi Corp.

FANUC Corporation

Yaskawa Electric Corporation

Kawasaki Heavy Industries

Rockwell Automation, Inc.

Seiko Epson Corporation

Recent Breakthroughs in the Global Automotive Robotics Market:

In August 2024, OMRON Robotics and Safety Technologies Inc. partnered with Neura Robotics, a frontrunner in cognitive robotics, to integrate state-of-the-art AI-powered cognitive robots into manufacturing automation. This collaboration was expected to revolutionize the manufacturing industry, improving efficiency, adaptability, and safety in production processes.

In December 2023, ABB Ltd joined forces with Volvo Cars to supply 1,300 industrial robots for the production of its next-generation electric vehicles. Volvo intends to deploy ABB's newest industrial robots, IRB 6710, 6720, and 6730, for a range of tasks including spot welding, riveting, dispensing, and flow drilling.

Segments Covered in the Report

By Type

Articulated

Cartesian

Cylindrical

SCARA

Others



By Application

Welding

Painting

Material Handling

Assembly/Disassembly

Others



By Region

North America

Asia Pacific

Europe

Latin America

Middle East and Africa



