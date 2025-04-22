Inspirato Announces Partnership with Clean the World to Enhance Sustainability Initiatives

Inspirato Expands Recycling Efforts Across Domestic Signature Residences

DENVER, April 22, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Inspirato Incorporated (NASDAQ: ISPO), the premier luxury vacation club, is excited to announce its partnership with Clean the World, a global leader in hospitality recycling solutions. This collaboration reinforces Inspirato’s commitment to sustainability by implementing a structured recycling program for bath amenities across its domestic and European signature residences.

“We are pleased to partner with Clean the World to take a more proactive approach to sustainability,” said Payam Zamani, Chairman and CEO of Inspirato. “This initiative allows us to reduce waste while contributing to a meaningful cause, ensuring our homes operate more responsibly and in alignment with industry best practices.”

Through this partnership, Inspirato will collect and recycle plastic amenity bottles and partially used soap bars from its residences. Clean the World will provide shipping materials and logistics support to ensure these items are properly processed at their recycling centers. Recycled soap will be repurposed into new bars and distributed to global organizations, while plastic waste will be diverted from landfills, reducing environmental impact.

“We’re excited to welcome Inspirato as a partner,” said Terry Riddle, Chief Commercial Officer of Clean the World. “Their commitment to sustainability will help us expand our impact. Together, we’ll reduce landfill waste and deliver life-saving hygiene products to vulnerable communities around the world.”

This expansion builds on Inspirato’s existing sustainability efforts in Europe, bringing its domestic operations in line with global environmental standards. By supporting Clean the World’s mission, Inspirato strengthens its role in responsible travel while enhancing the experience for environmentally conscious members.

For more information on Inspirato’s sustainability initiatives and membership opportunities, visit investor.inspirato.com/esg.

About Inspirato

Inspirato (NASDAQ: ISPO) is a members-only luxury vacation club that provides exclusive access to a portfolio of curated vacation options, delivered through an innovative model designed to ensure the service, certainty, and value that discerning customers demand. The Inspirato portfolio includes exclusive luxury vacation homes, accommodations at five-star hotel and resort partners, and custom travel experiences. For more information, visit www.inspirato.com and follow @inspirato on Instagram, Facebook, X, and LinkedIn.

About Clean the World

Clean the World is a global sustainability leader dedicated to reducing waste in the hospitality industry. By collecting and recycling discarded soap and plastic amenities, Clean the World helps prevent waste from reaching landfills while providing essential hygiene products to communities in need. To learn more, visit www.cleantheworld.org.

Contacts: Inspirato Investor Relations Media Relations ir@inspirato.com communications@inspirato.com Clean the World marketing@cleantheworld.org

