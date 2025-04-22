On Earth Day, Power Over Energy Celebrates 12 Years of Advancing Energy Literacy 

Empowering People Worldwide to Create a More Resourceful World

LIBERTY LAKE, Wash., April 22, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Power Over Energy® , an energy literacy initiative backed by Itron, is celebrating Earth Day and its 12th anniversary with the launch of a new website, new interactive educational content, and continued growth around the world.

Consumer energy literacy is more important than ever for building a cleaner energy future. Consumer education plays a crucial role in the adoption of energy-efficient technologies and participation in energy-saving programs. According to an Itron Resourcefulness Report, 43% of utilities believe consumers play a critical role in speeding the clean energy transition by understanding the importance of sustainable energy, adopting more energy efficient appliances, participating in demand response programs and changing their daily consumption behavior to align with grid needs.

This year’s Earth Day theme, “Our Power, Our Planet,” underscores the importance of individual action and collective responsibility—an idea at the heart of Power Over Energy’s mission. The campaign’s focus on improving energy literacy directly supports this call to action, empowering people to make smarter energy choices that contribute to a more sustainable future.





Since its launch in 2013, Power Over Energy has been dedicated to increasing awareness about the impacts of energy and water consumption, climate disruption and inspiring people with hope through innovative solutions and personal actions to help create a more resourceful world. The literacy initiative has reached 276 million consumers around the world and gained a global following across Facebook, YouTube , Instagram and X.

Power Over Energy’s new website showcases energy and climate challenges and solutions through blog posts, videos and the new and wildly popular Power Play Quiz Game. The initiative educates and inspires followers through monthly educational campaigns, newsletters, and social media posts on topics including the challenges posed by climate disruption; solutions that span clean energy, conservation, smart cities, transportation and water; and opportunities to take action.

The new website expands its Power Play Quiz Game to include five new versions, each aligned with a key solution area from the website: Smart Cities, Clean Energy, Transportation, Water, and Conservation. These interactive quizzes engage users in a fun, educational way, empowering them with knowledge to take meaningful action toward a more sustainable future.

“It’s been gratifying to see the momentum and following that the Power Over Energy initiative has achieved,” said Marina Donovan, Itron's vice president of global marketing, ESG and public affairs. “Power Over Energy is dedicated to educating consumers about the impacts of energy and water consumption. The new website helps consumers better understand the challenges of climate disruption and the solutions to help us adapt to our changing world. As we recognize and celebrate Earth Day, unveiling Power Over Energy’s new website reaffirms our commitment to educate people how to create a more resourceful world.”

“Energy and water are both critical resources, and what most people don’t realize is that they depend on each other. If there is a shortage or constraint in one, it leads to a shortage and constraint in the other. Educating consumers about the importance of protecting these resources and inspiring the next generation of innovators to address these challenges is crucial. With Power Over Energy’s new website and more Power Play Quiz Games, the initiative creates an engaging environment for educating website visitors,” said Dr. Michael Webber, Sid Richardson Chair in Public Affairs and the John J. McKetta Centennial Energy Chair in Engineering at the University of Texas at Austin.

About Power Over Energy

Power Over Energy is an energy literacy initiative dedicated to increasing awareness about the impact of our current energy and water consumption, the benefits of energy efficiency, the interconnectedness between energy and water, and the importance of modernizing the electricity grid and deploying smart city technologies. Explore the new website at poweroverenergy.org and test your knowledge by playing the Power Play Quiz Game.

About Itron

Itron is a proven global leader in energy, water, smart city, IIoT and intelligent infrastructure services. For utilities, cities and society, we build innovative systems, create new efficiencies, connect communities, encourage conservation and increase resourcefulness. By safeguarding our invaluable natural resources today and tomorrow, we improve the quality of life for people around the world. Join us: www.itron.com .

