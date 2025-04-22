Atlanta CASA Announces Presenting Sponsorship from PulteGroup for 30th Anniversary Celebration

National Homebuilder Partners with Atlanta CASA to Support Advocacy for Children in Foster Care

Atlanta CASA’s dedication to advocating for children in foster care is inspiring, and we’re proud to help amplify their impact during this milestone year.” — Ryan Marshall, PulteGroup CEO

ATLANTA, GA, UNITED STATES, April 22, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Atlanta CASA (Court Appointed Special Advocates) is proud to announce that PulteGroup, one of the nation’s largest homebuilding companies, will support the nonprofit’s yearlong 30th Anniversary Celebration as Presenting Sponsor.Since 1995, Atlanta CASA has provided trained volunteer advocates to speak up in court for the best interests of children in foster care in Fulton County. The partnership with PulteGroup will help Atlanta CASA expand its advocacy efforts, strengthen community engagement, and reach its ambitious fundraising goal of $75,000 throughout 2025.“We are incredibly honored to have PulteGroup join us as the Presenting Sponsor for our 30th anniversary,” said Domonique Cooper, CEO of Atlanta CASA. “Their commitment to building stronger communities aligns beautifully with our mission to ensure that every child in foster care has a safe, permanent home and a voice in court. With their support, this milestone year will be both a celebration of our history and a springboard for the future.”As Presenting Sponsor, PulteGroup will be recognized throughout Atlanta CASA’s year-long campaign, including community events, volunteer appreciation activities, social media campaigns, and the crowning event, the 30th Anniversary Gala in late 2025.“PulteGroup is committed to supporting organizations that create positive change in the lives of children and families,” said PulteGroup’s President and CEO, Ryan Marshall. “Atlanta CASA’s dedication to advocating for children in foster care is inspiring, and we’re proud to help amplify their impact during this milestone year.”

