Orion180 Teams Up with Jewelers Mutual® to Offer Homeowners Comprehensive Jewelry Insurance

New coverage addresses a gap for homeowners requiring higher jewelry protection limits

MELBOURNE, Fla., April 22, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Orion180, a leading provider of innovative homeowners and flood insurance solutions, has announced a collaboration with Jewelers Mutual, the only insurer dedicated to jewelry and jewelry businesses with over a century of expertise, to provide homeowners with specialized jewelry insurance coverage beyond the typical limits of a standard homeowners policy.

Through a seamless integration with Orion180’s homeowner’s quoting process, customers can obtain comprehensive protection against risks specific to high-value items, including theft, loss, and accidental damage.

“By working with Jewelers Mutual, Orion180 is addressing an underserved need among clients who require comprehensive jewelry coverage that goes beyond standard offerings,” said Ken Gregg, CEO and founder of Orion180. “We believe this collaboration adds a valuable layer to our insureds’ insurance experience because they can protect both their home and adequately protect their high-value items all in one place.”

Jewelers Mutual provides customers with specialized expertise and options such as flexible deductibles and the ability to choose their own preferred jeweler for repairs or replacements, offering policyholders a level of coverage not typically included in standard homeowners insurance policies.

“This new relationship with Orion180 allows us to leverage technology in new ways to make insurance more accessible to more jewelry consumers,” said Mike Alexander, Chief Operating Officer. “We’re able to meet customers where they want to be met and give them the freedom to wear their jewelry confidently knowing each piece has the expert protection it deserves.”

This collaboration represents a milestone in Orion180’s mission to provide value-added, technology-driven insurance solutions that cater to specific client needs. Independent insurance agents and homeowners can learn more about this jewelry insurance option by visiting Orion180.com or contacting Orion180 directly.

About Orion180

Orion180 is a technology-driven and customer-centric insurance brand that combines proprietary technology, real-time data, and straightforward underwriting practices to provide a seamless and premier insurance experience. Orion180 operates through Orion180 Insurance Co., a surplus lines insurance company serving Alabama, Florida, Georgia, Mississippi, North Carolina, South Carolina, Texas, Colorado (Flood only), Tennessee (Flood only), Illinois (Flood only) and Arizona, and Orion180 Select Insurance Co., an admitted insurance company offering coverage in Alabama, Arizona, Georgia, Indiana, Mississippi, North Carolina, and Ohio. With its proprietary MY180 platform and third-party integrations, Orion180 offers unmatched efficiency and innovation, fulfilling its vision of becoming the global leader in insurance solutions while maintaining its mission to deliver superior customer experiences and a comprehensive suite of products. Connect with Orion180 on X, LinkedIn, Facebook, Instagram, TruthSocial, and YouTube. For more information, visit www.Orion180.com.

About Jewelers Mutual

Jewelers Mutual was founded in 1913 by a group of Wisconsin jewelers to meet their unique insurance needs. Later, consumers began putting their trust in Jewelers Mutual to protect their jewelry and the special memories each piece holds. Today, Jewelers Mutual continues to support and move the industry forward by listening to jewelers and consumers and offering products and services to meet their evolving needs. Beyond insurance, Jewelers Mutual’s powerful suite of innovative solutions and digital technology offerings help jewelers strengthen and grow their businesses, mitigate risk, and bring them closer to their customers. The Group insurers’ strong financial position is reflected in their 38 consecutive “A+ Superior” ratings from AM Best Company, as of November 2024. Policyholders of the Group insurers are members of Jewelers Mutual Holding Company. Jewelers Mutual is headquartered in Neenah, Wisconsin, with other Group offices in Dallas, Texas and Miami, Florida. To learn more, visit JewelersMutual.com.

