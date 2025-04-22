New Johns Hopkins University Study Highlights 'Statistically Significant Positive Impact' of Catapult Learning’s Wraparound Services on Middle School Math Achievement

PHILADELPHIA, April 22, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Catapult Learning, a leading provider of evidence-based academic, behavioral, and mental health interventions for K-12 schools, today announced findings from an ESSA Level 2 study, using data from the 2023-2024 school year, conducted by the Center for Research and Reform in Education (CRRE) at The Johns Hopkins University School of Education, the results of which provide compelling evidence that Catapult Learning’s wraparound supplemental educational services are effective in improving middle school math achievement.

“It is extremely gratifying to see our work validated by external researchers with rigorous evidence,” said Matt Dawson, Ph.D., vice president of research and evaluation at Catapult Learning. “Johns Hopkins University is one of the most respected institutions in educational research and their findings reinforce the effectiveness of our approach in improving student outcomes.”

The CRRE study analyzed middle school students (grades 6–8) receiving Catapult Learning services and compared them to peers who did not receive wraparound services. Students were matched at the individual level based on prior achievement and demographic variables. The math analysis included 388 students, with 82% identified as Hispanic, 11% as Black and 4% as white. Additionally, 78% of the participants were classified as economically disadvantaged. The reading analysis included 316 students.

Overall, CRRE found that students receiving Catapult Learning’s support outperformed their peers in math, scoring nearly four points higher on the NWEA Measures of Academic Progress (MAP) Growth math assessment.

“Results of this evaluation showed a measurable, positive impact of the Wraparound Supplemental Educational Services program on middle school math achievement, with treatment students significantly outperforming matched comparison students on the NWEA MAP math assessment,” the study researchers concluded.

The study found particularly significant math gains among several student groups:

Seventh graders showed the largest improvement, outperforming their peers by 4.8 points.





Hispanic students demonstrated an average increase of 3.8 points.





Female students saw a notable gain of 4.5 points.





Title I students achieved an increase of 3.75 points.



“The results of this study reinforce what we’ve long believed – that with the right support, every student can achieve meaningful academic gains,” said Devon Wible, vice president of teaching and learning for Catapult Learning. “Our mission is to ensure all students have access to high-quality, research-based instruction that fosters confidence and success. This study validates our commitment to evidence-driven practices that help students build strong foundations and reach their full potential.”

The findings add to evidence reported in a previous study from the Institute of Education Sciences (IES) showing Catapult Learning’s intervention program contributed to measurable improvements in reading achievement for students in grades 6-8 who were most in need of support.

Catapult Learning’s math intervention programs feature skill-based instruction with the regular, repeated use of manipulatives to help students build a strong foundation in mathematics. By moving from concrete concepts to more abstract understanding, students improve their overall mathematics aptitude. The research-based curriculum is designed to accelerate learning and sustain progress, equipping teachers with effective tools to support struggling students and improve outcomes.

The organization’s wraparound services take a holistic approach to student learning, integrating professional development coaching for educators, AchieveMath and AchieveLiteracy intervention curricula, counseling services, and special education support. These services are designed to enhance student outcomes through evidence-based instruction and personalized support in small-group settings.

The full study, published by the Johns Hopkins Center for Research and Reform in Education, is also available on the Evidence for ESSA website .

For more information on Catapult Learning and its intervention programs, visit www.catapultlearning.com .

