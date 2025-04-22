OneShot.ai Launches Execution OS: The antidote to digital workers. A GTM platform built on the best of AI + human firepower

The first go-to-market platform for sales and marketing teams; orchestrating AI agents, on-demand human experts, and real-time business intelligence.

San Francisco, April 22, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Over the past 18 months, companies rushed to deploy “AI digital workers” to replace headcount. The promise? Faster growth, fewer hires. The reality? Underwhelming performance, churn, and flatlining pipelines. Today, OneShot.ai announced the public release of its Execution OS—a GTM (go-to-market) operating system that blends multi-agent AI, on-demand GTM specialists, and a real-time Analysis Engine to execute go-to-market strategy with zero internal lift.

“Companies didn’t just want automation—they were promised they could replace humans,” said Gautam Rishi, CEO and co-founder of OneShot.ai.“But the results never came. We built a platform where AI and humans work in sync to actually execute and deliver results.”

Execution OS turns any go-to-market task outbound, content, social, SEO, events, into a managed workflow. Its AI scopes the task and orchestrates agent workflows and human experts (SDRs, copywriters, designers, analysts) are deployed to complete the last mile.





OneShot.ai founders: Peda Pola and Gautam Rishi.

Execution OS is designed to create revenue from raw data and is built around two key engines: The Analysis Engine ingests a company’s CRM, sales calls, meeting transcripts, campaigns, and customer interactions to detect what’s working and why, across messaging, personas, and channels. And the Execution Engine uses those insights to drive action: it scopes the work, spins up multi-agent workflows, recruits on-demand human experts, and executes GTM campaigns end-to-end.

“Most AI agents today are static workflows. But true execution needs a feedback loop,” said Peda Venki Pola, Co-founder and CTO. “That’s what makes Execution OS different. Our platform learns from customer data and GTM activity, and dynamically drives outbound strategy, hiring, and human enablement. It’s not just automation—it’s orchestration.”

It’s already demonstrating its impact for a range of businesses. In one case, after transcribing hundreds of sales calls, OneShot.ai identified a highly resonant message with a specific persona. It sourced new leads with that persona—not in CRM—and enabled human operators to launch real-time outbound within minutes. Similarly, OneShot.ai noticed a spike in demo bookings from California-based financial firms. The Analysis Engine uncovered a recent regulation change, and the Execution Engine immediately targeted 100+ companies impacted, launching campaigns across email, ads, and cold calls in minutes.

OneShot.ai customer Eli Burstein, President at Capstone said: “We’ve worked with OneShot.ai for a while, but the new Execution OS changed the game. Since bringing human specialists into the loop, our pipeline has exploded across multiple GTM channels.” Another user Karl May, Founder and CEO at Join Digital said: “We tried hiring SDRs and agencies—nothing stuck. OneShot.ai changed that. Within weeks, we were landing meetings with the world’s largest enterprises. The scale and consistency are unmatched.”

OneShot.ai dashboard.



OneShot.ai was founded by GTM and AI veterans who understood that AI alone wouldn’t scale go-to-market execution. As LLMs rapidly advanced, one truth became clear: no one really knew which tasks should be handled by AI, and which still required human judgment. That line is constantly shifting, and most teams are guessing. The OneShot team built a new system of work to solve this: one where AI scopes the task, decides who (or what) should do it, and then orchestrates execution with precision.

Since launching Execution OS in December, OneShot has added over $250K in new ARR every month and customers are expanding use cases within weeks. “AI gets you 70% of the way there,” said Gautam Rishi, CEO and Co-founder. “Execution OS gets you all the way—by combining AI with the right humans at the right time.”

The OneShot.ai founders are GTM and AI experts. Gautam Rishi, is GTM leader with over two decades experience in enterprise SaaS (ex-Akamai, CloudBees, 1E), known for scaling sales teams globally and delivering multiple exits. While Peda Pola, a former senior engineering leader having spent a decade at Salesforce, with deep expertise in generative AI, multi-agent orchestration, and large-scale enterprise platform development.

Looking ahead, OneShot.ai is positioning itself as the execution layer for modern B2B companies, starting with GTM and expanding into every operational domain. The platform not only executes—it learns what needs to be done, who should do it, and whether the company has the capacity. If not, it autonomously recruits and enables the right human experts, zero touch.



As AI evolves, OneShot.ai will scale from top-of-funnel activities like outbound and content into deal acceleration, forecasting, CS, RevOps, and more—redefining execution across the enterprise.

About OneShot.ai

OneShot.ai is the Execution OS for go-to-market teams. It blends multi-agent AI with on-demand human specialists to plan, execute, and scale outbound, content, SEO, social, and more—without hiring internally or using agencies. Founded by senior GTM and product engineering leaders from Akamai, CloudBees, and Salesforce – OneShot.ai powers the next generation of operationally efficient, high-growth companies.





