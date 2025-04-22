Ernexa Therapeutics Announces New Data to be Presented at AACR Annual Meeting 2025

Conference attendees will get first look at new data that supports the potential of ERNA-101 to boost anti-tumor immunity in ovarian cancer

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., April 22, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ernexa Therapeutics (Nasdaq: ERNA), developing innovative cell therapies for the treatment of advanced cancer and autoimmune disease, today announced that new data will be presented at the American Association for Cancer Research (AACR) Annual Meeting 2025 in Chicago.

The study explored the technology behind Ernexa’s lead cell therapy product, ERNA-101, which uses specially engineered cells to deliver treatment directly to ovarian tumors. By secreting immune-stimulating cytokines, this cell therapy treatment aims to reshape the tumor microenvironment and enhance anti-tumor immune responses, fighting off the cancer. The study was led by Michael Andreeff, M.D., Ph.D., from The University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center .

“We believe ERNA-101 represents a powerful new way to engage the immune system against difficult-to-treat cancers like ovarian cancer,” said Sanjeev Luther, President and CEO of Ernexa Therapeutics. “This study reinforces the promise of our treatments and their potential to reshape the future of cell therapy. We aim to offer hope for patients with advanced ovarian cancer, who often face limited treatment options and poor long-term outcomes.”

Details of the poster presentation session include:

Session Category: Immunology

Session Title: Local Treatments, Novel Tools, and Delivery Systems to Manipulate Tumor Immunity

Date and Time: Monday, April 28, 2025 at 2:00–5:00 pm CDT

Location: Poster Section 37

Poster Board Number: 12

Published Abstract Number: 3473

Conference attendees can learn the results of the study at the presentation. They can also meet with Ernexa’s Chief Scientific Officer, Robert Pierce, M.D., and the study’s authors.

About ErnexaTherapeutics

Ernexa Therapeutics (Nasdaq: ERNA) is developing innovative cell therapies for the treatment of advanced solid tumors and autoimmune disease. Ernexa’s core technology focuses on engineering induced pluripotent stem cells (iPSCs) and transforming them into induced mesenchymal stem cells (iMSCs). Ernexa’s allogeneic synthetic iMSCs provide a scalable, off-the-shelf treatment solution, without needing patient-specific cell harvesting.

Ernexa is developing two highly innovative cell therapy products, both currently in preclinical stages. ERNA-101 is the company’s lead cell therapy product, designed to activate and regulate the immune system’s response to recognize and attack cancer cells. ERNA-102 is a cell therapy product designed to target inflammation and treat autoimmune disease. The company’s initial focus is to develop ERNA-101 for the treatment of ovarian cancer.

For more information, visit www.ernexatx.com .

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, which are intended to be covered by the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements, in some cases, can be identified by terms such as "believe," "may," "will," "estimate," "continue," "anticipate," "design," "intend," "expect," "could," "plan," "potential," "predict," "seek," "should," "would," "contemplate," "project," "target," "objective," or the negative version of these words and similar expressions. Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause Ernexa's actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements in this press release, including, without limitation, risks and uncertainties related to: progress and possible outcomes of the Company’s lead research project, ERNA-101, and future research projects. Forward-looking statements are based upon Ernexa's current expectations and involve assumptions that may never materialize or may prove to be incorrect. All forward-looking statements are expressly qualified in their entirety by these cautionary statements. For a detailed description of Ernexa's risks and uncertainties, you are encouraged to review its documents filed with the SEC including its recent filings on Form 8-K, Form 10-K and Form 10-Q. You are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date on which they were made. Ernexa does not undertake any obligation to update the forward-looking statements contained herein to reflect events that occur or circumstances that exist after the date hereof, except as required by applicable law.

Media & Investor Relations Contact

investors@ernexatx.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.