EZCORP to Release Second Quarter Fiscal 2025 Results After Market Close on Monday, April 28, 2025

AUSTIN, Texas, April 22, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- EZCORP, Inc. (“EZCORP” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: EZPW), a leading provider of pawn transactions in the United States and Latin America, will issue second quarter fiscal 2025 results (period ended March 31, 2025) on Monday, April 28, 2025, after the market close.

The Company will host a webcast and conference call at 9:00 a.m. Eastern time on Tuesday, April 29, 2025, to discuss its results. The presentation slides will be posted to the Investor Relations section of its website after the market close on Monday, April 28, 2025.

Date: Tuesday, April 29, 2025

Time: 9:00 a.m. Eastern time

Dial-in registration link: https://registrations.events/direct/NTM1088399

Live webcast registration link: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/hqptihjy

A replay of the conference call will be available online at http://investors.ezcorp.com shortly after the live call concludes. If you have any difficulty accessing the conference call, please contact Elevate IR at EZPW@elevate-ir.com.

About EZCORP

Formed in 1989, EZCORP has grown into a leading provider of pawn transactions in the United States and Latin America. We also sell pre-owned and recycled merchandise, primarily collateral forfeited from pawn lending operations and merchandise purchased from customers. We are dedicated to satisfying the short-term cash needs of consumers who are both cash and credit constrained, focusing on an industry-leading customer experience. EZCORP is traded on NASDAQ under the symbol EZPW and is a member of the S&P 1000 Index and Nasdaq Composite Index.

