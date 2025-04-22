Balfour Capital Group to Host Investor Conference May 29 in Singapore with CIO Steve Lawrence & VSP1 CEO Michael Efron

Hedge Funds, Investments, Trading

YVERDON-LES-BAINS, SWITZERLAND, SWITZERLAND, April 22, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Balfour Capital Group to Host Exclusive Investor Conference in Singapore on May 29th, Featuring CIO Steve Alain Lawrence and VSP & VSP1 Chairman and CEO Michael EfronBalfour Capital Group, a global investment firm with over $400 million in assets under management and a network of more than 200 investment advisors worldwide, is proud to announce its upcoming Investor Conference, taking place on May 29, 2025, from 6:00 PM to 9:00 PM, at the prestigious Mason’s Table in Singapore.This exclusive, invitation-only event will convene institutional investors, family offices, pension funds, and high-net-worth individuals to examine emerging investment themes across Asia, against the backdrop of shifting global trade dynamics and cross-border regulatory developments.Headlining the event is Steve Alain Lawrence, Chief Investment Officer of Balfour Capital Group, who will deliver a 180-day macro and tactical outlook on Asia, with a focus on how the region is adapting to escalating U.S. tariffs, new capital controls, and evolving monetary policies. Mr. Lawrence will provide data-driven insights into market repositioning, regional arbitrage, and Balfour’s latest capital deployment strategies.Also speaking is Michael Efron, Chairman and CEO of the Australian parent company Vietnam Sports Player Pty Ltd (VSP) and founder of their subsidiary Sportstel Company Limited (Vietnamese local company). Michael is also Chairman and CEO of Vietnam Sports Player 1 Pty Ltd (BVI-British Virgin Islands Company), and applied for their Vietnamese local company to be registered and named “Lotus Park Racing Company Limited”.Mr. Efron leads one of Southeast Asia’s most ambitious efforts to institutionalize international sports and horse racing betting and equine infrastructure, working alongside ministries and congress committees in Vietnam to modernize regulatory frameworks.He is backed by a world-class executive team, including:• Lee Freedman – Australian Hall of Fame racehorse trainer and winner of five Melbourne Cups, and is their strategic counsel• Tim Court- World renowned equine architect of race clubs and tracks, including equestrian centres such as the Sydney Olympic Equestrian Centre.• Lucas Georgiadis – Former KPMG Partner and capital markets advisor.• James Riley-Former Australian horse racing trainer with winners throughout Australia and in Hong Kong, and still involved in the horse racing industry.• John Gorrie-Former Sydney bookmaker and sports and horse race betting odds analyst.• Con Sarrou – Management accounting specialist and public finance veteran.VSP1 is developing international-standard horse racing and betting infrastructure with the support of global powerhouses including Ladbrokes, OpenBet, Racing Victoria, and Colliers International. Mr. Efron’s team has actively contributed to government white papers, regulatory consultations, and social responsibility models to ensure the project’s ethical and sustainable development.Supporting Balfour’s regional engagement is Jenny Le Nguyen, the firm’s Chief Liaison for Vietnam. Since 2023, she has served as President of SASU J. Camellia, the exclusive license holder of The World Supermodel Pageant Vietnam, where she leads international fashion and cultural diplomacy initiatives. Jenny is also an Executive Producer with World Supermodel Production and formerly served as Development Director at Fashion TV Vietnam, where she played a key role in securing sponsorships and orchestrating high-profile fashion and music festivals.Her broader career spans over a decade in real estate investment, financial analysis, and luxury brand development across Asia and Europe. She holds an MSc in Finance (Hedge Fund & Private Equity) from the International University of Monaco, an MBA in Luxury Brand Management from IPAG Business School in Paris, and a Fashion Business degree from Istituto Marangoni in Milan.Jenny’s philanthropic work reflects her deep commitment to education and empowerment. She has volunteered with the AMA Education Foundation, offering full university scholarships to underprivileged students across Vietnam. She also supports orphanages, scholarships, and women’s empowerment programs through initiatives such as Bamboo Shelter and The Compassion Flower NGO, exemplifying her dedication to inclusive growth and social impact.Also in attendance will be Vikram A. Srivastava, Division Head of Asia at Balfour Capital Group, who oversees the firm’s strategic growth and institutional partnerships across the continent. His leadership continues to drive Balfour’s expansion into emerging markets and private capital arenas.“This conference underscores Balfour’s deep conviction in Asia’s long-term trajectory,” said Steve Alain Lawrence. “From regulatory transformation to frontier infrastructure, we are aligned with key players who are shaping the next cycle of sustainable investment.”

