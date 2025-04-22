Phlow Corp. Expands Analytical Capabilities and Embraces Artificial Intelligence-Driven System, Ushering in a New Era of Modern Medicine Manufacturing in America

Richmond, Virginia, April 22, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Phlow Corp., a leading pharmaceutical contract development and manufacturing organization (CDMO) in America, announced today a significant expansion in its analytical capabilities, use of artificial intelligence (AI), workforce, and domestic infrastructure. Marking a period of exceptional growth and momentum, Phlow has more than doubled in size and now employs over 90+ highly skilled scientists and professionals dedicated to building a resilient, high-quality pharmaceutical supply chain on U.S. Soil.

Driven by its strategic purpose to create the future of how medicines are made by helping brilliant minds bring medicines to life through advanced development and manufacturing in America, Phlow has expanded its state-of-the-art laboratories in the Virginia Biotechnology Research Park in Richmond, Virginia. The expansion includes acquiring additional analytical capabilities, including advanced spectroscopy tools and high-resolution, high-mass accuracy mass spectrometry, adjacent to its existing process research and development lab, enabling Phlow’s talented team of scientists to develop and validate analytical methods. This enhancement allows Phlow to streamline processes and foster greater collaboration, ultimately reinforcing our commitment to delivering innovative solutions and high-quality products. Phlow’s expanded laboratory space now offers comprehensive analytical services, including industry-leading analytical solutions for drug assays, impurity characterization and control, purity analysis, and process optimization for cutting-edge technologies such as continuous flow chemistry.

“Phlow is committed to modernizing how medicines are made in America— developing and manufacturing medicines faster, more secure, and more sustainable,” said Dan Hackman, President of Phlow. “This expansion reflects our commitment to strengthening U.S.-based capabilities and reducing reliance on foreign sources while delivering transformative solutions for our customers within the U.S. government and pharmaceutical and biotech companies.”

In addition to expanding Phlow’s advanced small molecule API laboratories in Richmond, VA, Phlow continues to invest in its cGMP kilo-scale and metric-ton scale manufacturing infrastructure in Petersburg, VA, and has selected the technology solutions provider Apprentice to provide its AI-driven Manufacturing Execution System (MES), the leading AI-powered manufacturing execution system designed specifically for the pharmaceutical industry. Integrating AI with next-gen MES capabilities and seamless connectivity to other Industry 4.0 tools aligns with Phlow’s digital transformation goals and enables end-to-end manufacturing innovation. The next-gen MES platform will allow Phlow to accelerate production timelines, improve quality, and scale new products faster than ever before.

“The integration of AI-driven MES technology will further enhance Phlow’s ability to streamline operations, reduce costs, and improve product quality,” said Juan Piacquadio, Vice President and Chief Information Officer of Phlow. “With our technology partner, we’re helping to fortify the U.S. pharmaceutical supply chain with thoughtfully applied artificial intelligence and advanced manufacturing technologies.”

With AI, continuous flow chemistry, and cloud-based technologies at the core of its operations, Phlow is defining what modern medicine manufacturing looks like in America today. The company’s cyber-secure, tech-enabled infrastructure is paving the way for faster process research, enhanced precision, and improved healthcare outcomes for patients.

About Phlow Corp.

Phlow, a B Corporation™, helps brilliant minds bring medicines to life through advanced development and manufacturing in America. Focused on innovations in drug substance development, Phlow supports government and private industry customers to create innovative approaches with scientific expertise, world-class manufacturing, and tech-enabled processes that propel the industry forward to a new standard as we create the future of how medicines are made. As a modern contract development and manufacturing provider, we measure our impact by increasing speed to market, reducing waste, and offering an environmentally friendly approach to manufacturing medicines that lead to healthy, resilient communities. For more, visit phlow-usa.com.

