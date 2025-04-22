GraniteShares 2x Long LCID Daily ETF (LCDL) and GraniteShares 2x Long RIVN Daily ETF (RVNL) Launch Today.

NEW YORK, April 22, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GraniteShares, a provider of exchange traded funds (ETFs), today announced the launch of two new leveraged single-stock ETFs: GraniteShares 2x Long LCID Daily ETF (NASDAQ: LCDL) and GraniteShares 2x Long RIVN Daily ETF (NASDAQ: RVNL).

An investment in the ETFs provides investors daily leveraged exposure to the two respective underlying stocks: Lucid Group (NASDAQ: LCID) and Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ: RIVN).

GraniteShares’ leveraged ETFs seek daily investment results, before fees and expenses, that correspond to 2 times (200%) the daily percentage change of the respective common stocks. These funds are designed for sophisticated investors looking to capitalize on short-term movements in the underlying stocks.

Electric Vehicle (EV) Automotive Companies

Lucid Group, Inc. (LCID) is an automotive company that designs, engineers, and manufactures electric vehicles. The company is headquartered in California and focuses primarily on the luxury EV segment. Its operations include vehicle production, battery technology and related energy solutions. Lucid cars are made in the USA.

Rivian Automotive, Inc. (RIVN) is a U.S. based company that designs, develops and manufactures electric vehicles and related accessories. Its product lineup includes consumer models, such as the R1T pickup truck and R1S SUV, as well as commercial vehicles like the Electric Delivery Van (EDV). Rivian vehicles are made in the USA.

Designed for Tactical Traders

The new leveraged ETFs provide traders with a tool to gain leveraged exposure to these stocks, making them a potential consideration for those looking to execute short-term tactical trades.

“We’re pleased to expand our suite of leveraged single stock ETFs,” said Will Rhind, Founder of GraniteShares. “By launching LCDL and RVNL, we are responding to market demand for more single stock ETFs, in addition to Tesla, that provide exposure to electric vehicles that are made here in the USA.”

For more information on the new GraniteShares leveraged ETFs, read the company’s prospectus.

About GraniteShares



GraniteShares is an entrepreneurial ETF provider focused on high-conviction investment solutions. The firm offers a range of innovative ETFs spanning leveraged, inverse, and high-yield strategies, empowering investors with differentiated tools for portfolio construction. Founded in 2016, GraniteShares has grown rapidly by delivering cutting-edge solutions tailored to modern market needs. For more information, visit www.graniteshares.com .

Important Disclosures:

This material must be preceded or accompanied by a Prospectus. Carefully consider the Fund’s investment objectives, risk factors, charges, and expenses before investing. Please read the prospectus before investing.

An investment in the Fund involves risk, including the possible loss of principal. The use of derivatives such as option contracts and swaps is subject to market risks that may cause their price to fluctuate over time. Additional risks include Risk of the Underlying Stock, Derivatives Risk, Leverage Risk, Price Participation Risk, and Market Volatility Risk. Consider the investment objectives, risks, and charges and expenses of the investment company carefully before investing. These and other risks can be found in the prospectus.

Leveraged ETFs seek daily investment results that correspond to a multiple of the performance (both gains and losses) of an underlying index or security. Due to the compounding of daily returns, holding periods of greater than one day can result in performance that differs from the stated multiple. These ETFs are not suitable for all investors. These ETFs are intended for sophisticated investors who understand the risks associated with leverage and seek short-term tactical trading strategies.

Investment in these funds involves significant risk. The funds pursue daily leveraged investment objectives, which means that the funds are riskier than alternatives that do not use leverage because the funds magnify the performance of their underlying securities. These ETFs are designed to be utilized only by knowledgeable investors who understand the potential consequences of seeking daily leveraged (2x) investment results, understand the risks associated with the use leverage and are willing to monitor their portfolios frequently. For periods longer than a single day, the funds will lose money if the performance of the underlying stock is flat. It is possible the funds will lose money even if the underlying stock’s performance increases over a period longer than one day. An investor could lose the full principal value of his/her investment within a single day. The volatility of the underlying security may affect the funds’ return as much as, or more than, the return of the underlying security.

Shares are bought and sold at market price (not NAV) and are not individually redeemed from the ETF. There can be no guarantee that an active trading market for ETF shares will develop or be maintained. Buying or selling ETF shares on an exchange may require the payment of brokerage commissions and frequent trading may incur costs that detract significantly from investment returns.

This information is not an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy shares of any Funds to any person in any jurisdiction in which an offer, solicitation, purchase, or sale would be unlawful under the securities laws of such jurisdiction. Please consult your tax advisor about the tax consequences of an investment in Fund shares, including the possible application of foreign, state, and local tax laws. You could lose money by investing in the ETFs. There can be no assurance that the investment objective of the Funds will be achieved. None of the Funds should be relied upon as a complete investment program.

