Top Wall Street Brokers Join InvestmentNew to Build a Comprehensive Trading Engine for U.S. and Hong Kong Markets

Chicago, USA, April 22, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As a leading global smart stock investment platform, InvestmentNew announced today that it has established strategic account-level partnerships with renowned brokerage electronic trading departments, top securities firms, and well-known investment banks' Prime Brokerage divisions to create a "Strategy as Trading" intelligent execution system for global investors.







The core of this system lies in the API-level integration that achieves deep synergy between the platform's strategy engine and the trading matching systems of core Wall Street brokers. Users can not only develop personalized AI trading strategies through the InvestmentNew platform but also access real-time deep order books, quote matching channels, and clearing mechanisms provided by these institutions, constructing a complete "research—modeling—execution—risk control" closed-loop process.







Currently, the system covers multiple major global markets, including NASDAQ, NYSE, CBOE, and HKEX. Whether for intraday trading, high-frequency arbitrage, long-term value allocation, or thematic ETF strategies, users can achieve "one-click" execution from stock selection to order placement, with dynamic settings for advanced parameters such as take-profit, stop-loss, and trailing orders.







John Miller, co-founder of InvestmentNew and former head of electronic trading systems at Citibank, stated: “In the past, only large hedge funds and professional institutions could utilize such deep systems. What we are doing now is using a technological bridge to open Wall Street-level trading infrastructure to global retail and small-to-medium-sized institutions.”







This trading system is built on InvestmentNew's self-developed core module, IN-Trader Pro™, employing a microservices architecture and streaming computing framework that supports millisecond-level order splitting, multi-market quote comparisons, and optimized execution logic through quantitative algorithms. The system is deployed on AWS dedicated financial nodes in the U.S. and is certified for ISO 27001/27701 security and SOC 2 Type II compliance.







The current user base of the platform includes high-net-worth individuals, broker-dealer affiliated accounts, quantitative hedge funds, and family offices, all of which have high demands for trading efficiency, transparency, and security. This collaboration on trading systems further enhances InvestmentNew's global competitiveness in stock strategy execution and asset security.



Anar Gajiev, CEO of InvestmentNew, remarked: “Execution of strategies is the most overlooked yet core aspect of a smart investment system. What we aim to do is not only recommend stocks but also use technology and structure to make the act of ‘buying and selling’ more precise, transparent, and fair.”



In the future, InvestmentNew plans to expand this trading system to multiple regional markets globally, including Singapore, London, Abu Dhabi, and Toronto, while simultaneously launching an AI backtesting system based on strategy execution performance, forming a unique "strategy scoring mechanism" for the platform.



This initiative not only strengthens InvestmentNew's technological moat but also reaffirms its long-term vision of building the most trusted smart stock investment platform globally.



Media Contact

Contact: Michael G. Wiltse

Company Name: InvestmentNew Ltd

Website: https://investmentnewltd.com

Contact: Michael@investmentnewltd.com



Disclaimer: The information provided in this press release is not a solicitation for investment, nor is it intended as investment advice, financial advice, or trading advice. It is strongly recommended you practice due diligence, including consultation with a professional financial advisor, before investing in or trading cryptocurrency and securities.



Michael G. Wiltse michael (at) investmentnewltd.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.