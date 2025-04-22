Byrna Technologies Announces the Debut of the Byrna CL, the World’s Most Concealable Less-Lethal Launcher

Smaller than the Byrna SD and as Powerful as the Byrna LE

ANDOVER, Mass., April 22, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Byrna Technologies Inc. (“Byrna” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: BYRN), a personal defense technology company specializing in the development, manufacture, and sale of innovative less-lethal personal security solutions, today announced the official launch of its highly anticipated Byrna Compact Launcher (“CL”). The Company will begin accepting orders for this revolutionary new launcher on April 24, with product shipments beginning May 1.

Weighing just 0.76 pounds and measuring only 6.81 inches in length – smaller than a smartphone – the Byrna CL is the most concealable less-lethal launcher ever made. Along with its compact form, the CL delivers the same powerful energy density on impact as Byrna’s most advanced model to date, the Byrna LE. Engineered for everyday carry, the CL offers a sleek, no-snag design for quick unholstering and is red dot compatible for enhanced accuracy.

“The Byrna Compact Launcher is a major step forward in less-lethal innovation,” said Bryan Ganz, CEO of Byrna. “Our team set out to design a product that would appeal to both new and experienced users who want maximum stopping power in a smaller, more concealable form factor. We’re proud to bring to market a launcher that is 38% smaller than our flagship Byrna SD and yet delivers the same force per square inch as our LE model.”

Key Features and Technical Specifications:

Size: 6.81" L x 5.1" H x 1.18" W

6.81" L x 5.1" H x 1.18" W Weight: 0.76 lbs

0.76 lbs Projectile Speed: 400 feet per second

400 feet per second Effective Range: 60 feet

60 feet Caliber: Fires proprietary .61 caliber projectiles engineered to deliver the same energy density as .68 caliber rounds

Fires proprietary .61 caliber projectiles engineered to deliver the same energy density as .68 caliber rounds Shot Capacity: 15 rounds per 8g CO₂ cartridge

15 rounds per 8g CO₂ cartridge Materials: Constructed from high-grade aluminum, steel, and brass

Constructed from high-grade aluminum, steel, and brass Compatibility: Red dot ready, customizable with accessories

The CL’s new .61 caliber projectile will be exclusive to Byrna and produced at the Company’s new ammunition facility in Fort Wayne, Indiana. Conceived, designed and manufactured in America from 90% U.S. content, the Byrna CL is the Company’s first truly All-American launcher and highlights Byrna’s progress to onshore manufacturing.

Pricing and Availability: The Byrna Compact Launcher has a base MSRP of $549.99. Customers can join the waitlist starting today here. Launchers will be available for order beginning April 24 and the Company and its dealers will begin shipping on May 1.

To experience the CL in person, customers can visit select Byrna stores and Premier Dealers nationwide. Use the store locator to find the nearest in-store demo experience.



About Byrna Technologies Inc.

Byrna is a technology company specializing in the development, manufacture, and sale of innovative less-lethal personal security solutions. For more information on the Company, please visit the corporate website here or the Company's investor relations site here. The Company is the manufacturer of the Byrna® SD personal security device, a state-of-the-art handheld CO2 powered launcher designed to provide a less-lethal alternative to a firearm for the consumer, private security, and law enforcement markets. To purchase Byrna products, visit the Company's e-commerce store.

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the securities laws. All statements contained in this news release, other than statements of current and historical fact, are forward-looking. Often, but not always, forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of words such as “plans,” “expects,” “intends,” “will,” “anticipates,” and “believes” and statements that certain actions, events or results “may,” “could,” “would,” “should,” “might,” “occur,” “be achieved,” or “will continue to.” Forward-looking statements in this news release include, but are not limited to, statements relating to the expected timing of orders and shipments of the Byrna CL, expected performance, Byrna’s progress to onshore manufacturing, and pricing. Forward-looking statements include descriptions of currently occurring matters which may continue in the future. Forward-looking statements are not, and cannot be, a guarantee of future results or events. Forward-looking statements are based on, among other things, opinions, assumptions, estimates, and analyses that, while considered reasonable by the Company at the date the forward-looking information is provided, inherently are subject to significant risks, uncertainties, contingencies, and other factors that may cause actual results and events to be materially different from those expressed or implied.

Any number of risk factors could affect our actual results and cause them to differ materially from those expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements in this news release, including, but not limited to, potential cancellations of existing or future orders including as a result of any fulfillment delays, product rollout issues, introduction of competing products, negative publicity, supply chain constraints, other factors, changes in the markets for security products and non-lethal defense technology could have a material adverse impact on our business, financial condition and results of operations. The order in which these factors appear should not be construed to indicate their relative importance or priority. We caution that these factors may not be exhaustive; accordingly, any forward-looking statements contained herein should not be relied upon as a prediction of actual results. Investors should carefully consider these and other relevant factors, including those risk factors in Part I, Item 1A, (“Risk Factors”) in our most recent Form 10-K, should understand it is impossible to predict or identify all such factors or risks, should not consider the foregoing list, or the risks identified in our SEC filings, to be a complete discussion of all potential risks or uncertainties, and should not place undue reliance on forward-looking information. The Company assumes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking information, except as required by applicable law.

Investor Contact:

Tom Colton and Alec Wilson

Gateway Group, Inc.

949-574-3860

BYRN@gateway-grp.com

A video accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/b56d0767-d8bb-4ce7-9121-c175536afc18

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/c16cc8ad-1bd0-4580-a20e-a57be1071da6

Legal Disclaimer:

