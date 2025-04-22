Liberty Defense has Appointed the Honorable James M. Byrne, Former Deputy Secretary of Veterans Affairs & Current Vice President, Ethics & Business Conduct, for the Lockheed Martin Corporation, to its Newly Formed Strategic Advisory Board

WILMINGTON, Mass., April 22, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Liberty Defense Holdings Ltd. (“Liberty” or the “Company”) (TSXV: SCAN, OTCQB: LDDFF, FSE:E30) a leading technology provider of AI-based next generation security detection solutions for concealed weapons and threats, is pleased to announce that the Honorable James Byrne, former Deputy Secretary of Veterans Affairs and current Vice President, Ethics & Business Conduct, for Lockheed Martin, has joined our new Strategic Advisory Board which will have up to nine Members. This new Board will help focus and guide Liberty Defense in its journey to scale its groundbreaking technology, both in the United States and globally.

A retired United States Marine Corps infantry officer and federal prosecutor, Mr. Byrne served as Deputy Secretary and General Counsel of the United States Department of Veterans Affairs. He also has served as a director and advisor to several startup companies and on the US Department of Homeland Security Data Privacy & Integrity Advisory Committee.

Mr. Byrne welcomed this new appointment, stating “As domestic and international threats continue to evolve, Liberty’s technology is needed now more than ever. I’m excited to join the Strategic Advisory Board as the company develops next generation technology with the support of major establishments like MIT, Pacific Northwest National Labs and the Transportation Security Administration (TSA). This capability has become a societal need and the team at Liberty is ready to deliver.”

“Jim Byrne is a public servant of the highest order – defending our country as a United States Marine, taking on multiple leadership roles at the highest levels of the US Government and our defense industrial base and, along the way, always prioritizing our veterans, our fellow citizens, and the mission above all," said Bryan Cunningham, Liberty’s President. "He is also a “roll-up-your-sleeves” leader, which is exactly what we are seeking for our new Strategic Advisory Board. All members will be laser-focused on helping Liberty Defense achieve our vital mission to make the US and the world safer and more secure while enhancing our convenience and quality of life at airports, at governmental facilities, and at public gatherings of all kinds,” said Cunningham.

For updates and news, please visit www.libertydefense.com to subscribe to email alerts or follow Liberty Defense on social channels.

On Behalf of Liberty Defense

Bryan Cunningham

President



About Liberty Defense

Liberty Defense ( TSXV: SCAN , OTCQB: LDDFF , FRANKFURT: LD2A) provides multi-technology security solutions for concealed weapons detection in high-volume foot traffic areas and locations requiring enhanced security such as airports, stadiums, schools and more. Liberty’s HEXWAVE product, for which the company has secured an exclusive license from Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT), as well as a technology transfer agreement for patents related to active 3D radar imaging technology, provides discrete, modular and scalable protection to provide layered, stand-off detection capability of metallic and non-metallic weapons. Liberty has also recently licensed the millimeter wave-based, High-Definition Advanced Imaging Technology (HD-AIT) body scanner and shoe scanner technologies as part of its technology portfolio. Liberty is committed to protecting communities and preserving peace of mind through superior security detection solutions. Learn more: LibertyDefense.com

For more information, please contact:

Jay Adelaar

SVP Capital Markets, Liberty Defense

604-809-2500

jay@libertydefense.com

For sales information, please contact:

Ian McNaughton

Senior Director Business Development, Liberty Defense

613-292-3669

imcnaughton@libertydefense.com

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

When used in this press release, the words “estimate”, “project”, “belief”, “anticipate”, “intend”, “expect”, “plan”, “predict”, “may” or “should” and the negative of these words or such variations thereon or comparable terminology are intended to identify forward-looking statements and information. Although Liberty believes, in light of the experience of their respective officers and directors, current conditions and expected future developments and other factors that have been considered appropriate, that the expectations reflected in the forward-looking statements and information in this press release are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on them because the parties can give no assurance that such statements will prove to be correct. Such statements and information reflect the current view of Liberty. There are risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially from those contemplated in those forward-looking statements and information.

By their nature, forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause our actual results, performance or achievements, or other future events, to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. There are a number of important factors that could cause Liberty’s actual results to differ materially from those indicated or implied by forward-looking statements and information. Such factors include, among others: currency fluctuations; limited business history of the parties; disruptions or changes in the credit or security markets; results of operation activities and development of projects; project cost overruns or unanticipated costs and expenses; and general development, market and industry conditions. The parties undertake no obligation to comment on analyses, expectations or statements made by third parties in respect of their securities or their respective financial or operating results (as applicable).

Liberty cautions that the foregoing list of material factors is not exhaustive. When relying on Liberty’s forward-looking statements and information to make decisions, investors and others should carefully consider the foregoing factors and other uncertainties and potential events. Liberty has assumed that the material factors referred to in the previous paragraph will not cause such forward-looking statements and information to differ materially from actual results or events. However, the list of these factors is not exhaustive and is subject to change and there can be no assurance that such assumptions will reflect the actual outcome of such items or factors. The forward-looking information contained in this press release represents the expectations of Liberty as of the date of this press release and, accordingly, are subject to change after such date. Liberty does not undertake to update this information at any particular time except as required in accordance with applicable laws.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this press release.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.