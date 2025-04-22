This Earth Day, New Book Sustainable Success: How Businesses Win as a Force for Good Challenges Business Leaders to Make Sustainability a Strategic Imperative

Written by Sphera CEO Paul Marushka, the Book Makes the Case for Sustainability as a Catalyst for Long-Term Value, Resilience and Profitability

Chicago, IL, April 22, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As sustainability takes center stage this Earth Day, Sustainable Success: How Businesses Win as a Force for Good arrives as a timely and thought-provoking guide for business leaders navigating today’s rapidly evolving economic and regulatory landscape. The book is now available for purchase at most online booksellers, including Amazon, Barnes & Noble, Bookshop, Rivertowns Books and Better World Books.

Authored by Paul Marushka, CEO and founder of Sphera and a recognized leader in sustainability, the book delivers a powerful thesis: when embedded strategically, sustainability is not a constraint—it’s a growth engine for long-term value, resilience and competitive advantage.

“In a world marked with change, sustainability is no longer a nice-to-have—it’s a strategic necessity,” said Marushka. “Businesses that embed sustainability into the fabric of their operations—from procurement to leadership—won’t just weather volatility; they’ll lead the way in building a more resilient, profitable and responsible future.”

Sustainable strategy drives long-term success

In today’s volatile market landscape–where geopolitical tensions, workforce instability and extreme weather events routinely disrupt global operations–Marushka urges companies to move beyond one-dimensional sustainability reporting. He advocates for Enterprise Sustainability Management (ESM) as a holistic framework for embedding sustainability into the DNA of business operations.

Drawing from decades of industry leadership, Sustainable Success outlines how companies can align stakeholder expectations, operational agility and innovation pipelines to unlock lasting value. Marushka’s “Cycle of Good” framework empowers leaders to anticipate cultural shifts, innovate ahead of regulations and translate purpose into performance—building organizations that don’t just survive, but lead.

Why the Stakes Are Higher Than Ever

Recent data reinforces the urgency and relevance of Marushka’s message—sustainability isn’t just a principle, it’s a powerful driver of consumer behavior, strategic investment and executive focus:

Consumers demanding it - 83% of consumers consider sustainability a key factor in their buying decisions and potential policy changes do not impact this cultural trend.

Leaders investing in it – 87% of business leaders view sustainability as a strategic investment that safeguards their organization’s future.

CEOs prioritizing it – 92% of CEOs recognize sustainability’s critical role in long-term performance and see it as key to staying competitive.

Praise for Sustainable Success

Sustainable Success has earned early praise from key industry reviewers and business leaders:

Kirkus Reviews calls it “a comprehensive program for embracing environmental sustainability . . . engagingly example-driven.”

Publishers Weekly BookLife notes: “Filled with practical takeaways, interactive quizzes, and insights on how corporations succeed at sustainability . . . Innovative thinkers and business leaders will find Marushka’s ideas informative, energizing, and inspiring.”

David Batchelor, former vice chairman at Marsh, notes: “An essential read for anyone wanting to learn more about sustainability and how to think about it in both a pragmatic and strategic way.”

Hari Osofsky, Professor of Law at Northwestern Pritzker School of Law, notes: “This book provides important insights into practical strategies – grounded in examples of success – for simultaneously benefiting businesses and advancing sustainability.”

Sustainable Success: How Businesses Win as a Force for Good is now available for purchase on Amazon, Barnes & Noble and other leading booksellers.

For more information about the book, click here.

