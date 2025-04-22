First Watch Restaurant Group, Inc. to Report First Quarter 2025 Financial Results on May 6, 2025

Conference call and webcast to be held the same day at 8:00 AM ET

BRADENTON, Fla., April 22, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- First Watch Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: FWRG) (“First Watch” or the “Company”), the leading Daytime Dining concept serving breakfast, brunch and lunch, today announced that it plans to release its first quarter 2025 financial results on Tuesday, May 6, 2025, before the market opens.

A conference call and webcast will follow at 8:00 AM ET, hosted by Chris Tomasso, Chief Executive Officer and President, and Mel Hope, Chief Financial Officer.

Interested parties may listen to the conference call via any one of three options:

Dial 201-389-0914, which will be answered by an operator

Pre-register by entering your information at this Call Me™ link

Join the webcast at https://investors.firstwatch.com/news-and-events/events



The webcast will be archived shortly after the call has concluded. For the dial-in and webcast options, the conference call should be accessed at least 10 minutes prior to its scheduled start.

About First Watch

First Watch is an award-winning Daytime Dining concept serving made-to-order breakfast, brunch and lunch using fresh ingredients. A recipient of hundreds of local “Best Breakfast” and “Best Brunch” accolades, First Watch’s award-winning chef-driven menu rotates five times a year and includes elevated executions of classic favorites alongside specialties such as its Quinoa Power Bowl, Lemon Ricotta Pancakes, Chickichanga, Morning Meditation fresh juice and signature Million Dollar Bacon. After first appearing on the list in 2022 and 2023, First Watch was named 2024’s #1 Most Loved Workplace® in America by Newsweek and the Best Practice Institute. In 2023, First Watch was named the top restaurant brand in Yelp’s inaugural list of the top 50 most-loved brands in the U.S. In 2022, First Watch was awarded a sought-after MenuMasters honor by Nation's Restaurant News for its seasonal Braised Short Rib Omelet. First Watch operates more than 570 First Watch restaurants in 30 states. For more information, visit www.firstwatch.com.

