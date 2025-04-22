Cronos Unveils New Spinach® 1.2g Vapes and SOURZ by Spinach® Gummies Enhanced with Rare Cannabinoids

TORONTO, April 22, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cronos Group Inc.’s (NASDAQ: CRON) (TSX: CRON) (“Cronos” or the “Company”) best-selling cannabis brand, Spinach®, is thrilled to introduce three all-new 1.2g vape products, each expertly crafted with premium THC and enhanced with rare cannabinoids for a uniquely elevated experience. Along with these innovative vape offerings, Cronos is also unveiling new SOURZ by Spinach® Fully Blasted flavors, infused with rare cannabinoids.

The new lineup includes three new 1.2 gram vapes in the following formats:

Designed for consumers who prioritize both potency and added value, these vapes deliver 1,000mg of THC without compromising on the unique benefits of rare cannabinoids. Each product features winterized, distilled cannabis extract for purity, combined with terpene-rich flavors inspired by renowned cultivars. All Spinach® vapes are crafted with ceramic heaters, stainless steel components, and food-grade materials to ensure quality and a smooth experience.

In addition to the Spinach® vape launch, Cronos is expanding its best-selling edible line, SOURZ by Spinach®, with the new Fully Blasted lineup with each package containing one 10mg THC gummy in bold, fruit-forward flavors:

Mango Lime : Tropical mango and tangy lime flavors with 10mg CBC and 10mg THC per gummy.

: Tropical mango and tangy lime flavors with 10mg CBC and 10mg THC per gummy. Peach Passionfruit : Peach and exotic passionfruit flavors with a balanced ratio of 10mg CBN and 10mg THC per gummy.

: Peach and exotic passionfruit flavors with a balanced ratio of 10mg CBN and 10mg THC per gummy. Strawberry Watermelon: Strawberry and refreshing watermelon flavors with 10mg CBG and 10mg THC per gummy.





“We are thrilled to expand our Spinach® 1.2g vape and SOURZ by Spinach® Fully Blasted lineups with these innovative products that combine THC potency and the added benefits of rare cannabinoids. This new lineup will deliver what so many consumers are looking for: mouthwatering flavors, rare cannabinoid enhancers, and THC,” said Mike Gorenstein, Chairman, President, and CEO of Cronos Group. “Cronos is committed to delivering exceptional cannabis experiences that meet evolving consumer preferences. Our goal is to continually innovate and provide our adult consumers with high-quality, enjoyable cannabis experiences. These new flavors and formulations reflect our dedication to quality, innovation, and giving consumers more reasons to choose Spinach®.”



The launch is backed by the brand’s in-store trade marketing, with dedicated budtender education, digital placements, and enhanced point-of-purchase materials. For more information and availability, please visit: spinachcannabis.com.

About Cronos Group Inc.



Cronos is an innovative global cannabinoid company committed to building disruptive intellectual property by advancing cannabis research, technology and product development. With a passion to responsibly elevate the consumer experience, Cronos is building an iconic brand portfolio. Cronos’ diverse international brand portfolio includes Spinach®, PEACE NATURALS® and Lord Jones®. For more information about Cronos and its brands, please visit: thecronosgroup.com.

Forward-looking Statements



Media Relations Contact:

Emily Whalen

media.relations@thecronosgroup.com

Investor Relations Contact:

Harrison Aaron

investor.relations@thecronosgroup.com

