Twin Disc Announces Details of Fiscal 2025 Third Quarter Earnings Release, Webcast, and Conference Call

MILWAUKEE, April 22, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Twin Disc, Inc. (NASDAQ: TWIN), today announced that it will release its fiscal 2025 third-quarter results at approximately 8:00 am Eastern on May 7, 2025, and host a webcast and conference call to discuss those results at 9:00 am Eastern. Following their prepared remarks, the Company will host a question-and-answer session with the investment community.

The live audio webcast will be available on Twin Disc’s website at https://ir.twindisc.com. To participate in the conference call, please dial (646) 307-1963 approximately ten minutes before the call is scheduled to begin. A replay of the webcast will be available at https://ir.twindisc.com shortly after the call until May 6, 2026.

About Twin Disc

Twin Disc, Inc. designs, manufactures and sells marine and heavy-duty off-highway power transmission equipment. Products offered include marine transmissions, azimuth drives, surface drives, propellers and boat management systems, as well as power-shift transmissions, hydraulic torque converters, power take-offs, industrial clutches and control systems. The Company sells its products to customers primarily in the pleasure craft, commercial and military marine markets, as well as in the energy and natural resources, government and industrial markets. The Company’s worldwide sales to both domestic and foreign customers are transacted through a direct sales force and a distributor network. For more information, please visit www.twindisc.com.

