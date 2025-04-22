Submit Release
FitLife Brands to Present at Planet MicroCap Investor Conference

OMAHA, NE, April 22, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FitLife Brands, Inc. (“FitLife” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: FTLF), today announced that it will be presenting at the Planet MicroCap Showcase: VEGAS 2025 in partnership with MicroCapClub on Wednesday, April 23, 2025 at 9:30 AM (Local Time - PST).  Dayton Judd, the Company’s Chairman & CEO, and Ryan Hansen, the Company’s Executive Vice President, will be hosting the presentation and answering questions at the conclusion.

Investors can access the live presentation using the following information:

Following the live presentation, a recording will be available using the follow link: AGENDA

About FitLife Brands
FitLife Brands is a developer and marketer of innovative and proprietary nutritional supplements and wellness products for health-conscious consumers. FitLife markets more than 250 different products primarily online, but also through domestic and international GNC® franchise locations as well as through various retail locations. FitLife is headquartered in Omaha, Nebraska. For more information, please visit our website at www.fitlifebrands.com.

About Planet MicroCap
Planet MicroCap is a global multimedia financial news, publishing and events company for the MicroCap investing community that has cultivated an active and engaged audience that is interested in learning about and staying ahead of the curve in the MicroCap space.

Contact
investor@fitlifebrands.com


