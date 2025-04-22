Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,830 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 404,068 in the last 365 days.

United Community Banks, Inc. Reports First Quarter Earnings

Growth, Margin Expansion, and Disciplined Expense Control Drive Results

GREENVILLE, S.C., April 22, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- United Community Banks, Inc. (NYSE: UCB) (United) today announced net income for the first quarter of 2025 of $71.4 million and pre-tax, pre-provision income of $106.6 million. Diluted earnings per share of $0.58 for the quarter represented an increase of $0.07 from the first quarter a year ago and a decrease of $0.03 from the fourth quarter of 2024.

On an operating basis, United’s diluted earnings per share of $0.59 were up 13% from the year-ago quarter. The primary drivers of the increased earnings per share year-over-year were higher net interest income and lower noninterest expenses, partly offset by lower noninterest income and a higher provision for credit losses.

United’s return on assets was 1.02%, or 1.04% on an operating basis. Return on common equity was 7.9%, and return on tangible common equity on an operating basis was 11.2%. On a pre-tax, pre-provision basis, operating return on assets was 1.55% for the quarter. At quarter-end, tangible common equity to tangible assets was 9.18%, up 21 basis points from the fourth quarter of 2024.

Chairman and CEO Lynn Harton stated, “The first quarter was a strong start to the year. Our teams delivered solid loan and deposit growth in what has typically been a seasonally weak quarter. Loans grew by $249 million, or 5.6% annualized, and customer deposits increased $309 million, or 5.4% annualized. Our net interest margin expanded by 10 basis points, helping us to grow net interest income by $1.7 million from the fourth quarter, despite two fewer accruing days. Credit quality remained stable, with first quarter net charge-offs holding steady at 0.21% of average loans. Our provision for credit losses increased by $4.0 million from the fourth quarter, covering first quarter net charge-offs as well as loan growth, slightly increasing our allowance for credit losses to 1.21% of loans, up from 1.20% on December 31, 2024. Expenses improved on an absolute basis from both the fourth and first quarters of 2024, reflecting our ongoing efforts to control costs.”

Harton continued, “We are particularly excited that our bankers were recognized once again by J.D. Power as #1 in Customer Satisfaction in the Southeast, along with #1 in Trust and #1 in People. This year marks our 75ᵗʰ anniversary, and we’re off to a strong start. I’m proud to make this milestone meaningful for our customers, employees, and shareholders. We’re also excited to continue growing our presence in Florida with the recent announcement of our planned acquisition of American National Bank, headquartered in Oakland Park. This expansion will strengthen our footprint in the fast-growing South Florida market. Our teams have been collaborating closely for several months, and we expect to close the transaction on May 1.”

United’s net interest margin increased 10 basis points to 3.36% from the fourth quarter. The average yield on interest-earning assets was down four basis points to 5.29%, while the cost of interest-bearing liabilities decreased 19 basis points, leading to a 15-basis-point increase in the net interest spread. The 10-basis-point increase in net interest margin reflects progress in lowering the cost of funds through reduction in deposit rates and redemption of debt instruments, and to a lesser extent, the seasonal outflow of higher-priced public funds deposits.

Net charge-offs were $9.6 million, or 0.21% of average loans, during the quarter, equal to the fourth quarter of 2024. Nonperforming assets were 33 basis points relative to total assets, improved from 42 basis points for the fourth quarter.

First Quarter 2025 Financial Highlights:

  • EPS up $0.07 compared to first quarter 2024 on a GAAP basis and up $0.07, or 13%, on an operating basis; EPS down $0.03 compared to the fourth quarter on a GAAP basis and down $0.04, or 6%, on an operating basis
  • Total revenue improved $8.9 million, or 3.7%, year-over-year
  • Net interest margin of 3.36% increased by 10 basis points from the fourth quarter, reflecting a lower cost of funds
  • Loan production of $2.0 billion led to loan growth of $249 million, up 5.6% annualized, from the fourth quarter
  • Customer deposits were up $309 million from the fourth quarter, with most of the growth in money market deposits
  • Noninterest income was down $4.9 million on a linked quarter basis mostly due to the absence of unusual fourth quarter gains in the form of a mortgage servicing right write-up and other unusual gains
  • Mortgage closings of $187 million compared to $171 million a year ago; mortgage rate locks of $330 million compared to $260 million a year ago
  • Noninterest expenses improved $2.0 million compared to the fourth quarter on a GAAP basis and down $1.1 million on an operating basis
  • Efficiency ratio of 56.7%, or 56.2% on an operating basis
  • Net income of $71.4 million and pre-tax, pre-provision income of $106.6 million
  • Return on assets of 1.02%, or 1.04% on an operating basis
  • Pre-tax, pre-provision return on assets of 1.55% on an operating basis
  • Return on common equity of 7.9%
  • Return on tangible common equity of 11.2% on an operating basis
  • Provision for credit losses was $15.4 million; allowance for credit losses coverage up slightly to 1.21% of total loans
  • Net charge-offs of $9.6 million, or 21 basis points as a percent of average loans
  • Nonperforming assets improved $22 million from December 31, 2024, to 0.33% of total assets
  • Maintained robust capital ratios with preliminary Common Equity Tier 1 increasing to 13.3%
  • Quarterly common dividend of $0.24 per share declared during the quarter, up 4% year-over-year

Conference Call
United will hold a conference call on Tuesday, April 22 at 9:00 a.m. ET to discuss the contents of this press release and to share business highlights for the quarter. Participants can pre-register for the conference call by navigating to https://dpregister.com/sreg/10198403/fed7e1f137. Those without internet access or unable to pre-register may dial in by calling 1-844-676-1337. Participants are encouraged to dial in 15 minutes prior to the call start time. The conference call also will be webcast and can be accessed by selecting “Events and Presentations” under “News and Events” within the Investor Relations section of the company's website, ucbi.com.


UNITED COMMUNITY BANKS, INC.
Selected Financial Information
(in thousands, except per share data)

    2025       2024     First Quarter
2025-2024
Change
  First
Quarter 		  Fourth
Quarter 		  Third
Quarter 		  Second
Quarter 		  First
Quarter 		 
INCOME SUMMARY                      
Interest revenue $ 335,357     $ 344,962     $ 349,086     $ 346,965     $ 336,728      
Interest expense   123,336       134,629       139,900       138,265       137,579      
Net interest revenue   212,021       210,333       209,186       208,700       199,149     6 %
Noninterest income   35,656       40,522       8,091       36,556       39,587     (10 )
Total revenue   247,677       250,855       217,277       245,256       238,736     4  
Provision for credit losses   15,419       11,389       14,428       12,235       12,899      
Noninterest expenses   141,099       143,056       143,065       147,044       145,002     (3 )
Income before income tax expense   91,159       96,410       59,784       85,977       80,835     13  
Income tax expense   19,746       20,606       12,437       19,362       18,204     8  
Net income   71,413       75,804       47,347       66,615       62,631     14  
Non-operating items   1,297       2,203       29,385       6,493       2,187      
Income tax benefit of non-operating items   (281 )     (471 )     (6,276 )     (1,462 )     (493 )    
Net income – operating (1) $ 72,429     $ 77,536     $ 70,456     $ 71,646     $ 64,325     13  
Pre-tax pre-provision income (5) $ 106,578     $ 107,799     $ 74,212     $ 98,212     $ 93,734     14  
PERFORMANCE MEASURES                      
Per common share:                      
Diluted net income – GAAP $ 0.58     $ 0.61     $ 0.38     $ 0.54     $ 0.51     14  
Diluted net income – operating (1)   0.59       0.63       0.57       0.58       0.52     13  
Cash dividends declared   0.24       0.24       0.24       0.23       0.23     4  
Book value   28.42       27.87       27.68       27.18       26.83     6  
Tangible book value (3)   20.58       20.00       19.66       19.13       18.71     10  
Key performance ratios:                      
Return on common equity – GAAP (2)(4)   7.89 %     8.40 %     5.20 %     7.53 %     7.14 %    
Return on common equity – operating (1)(2)(4)   8.01       8.60       7.82       8.12       7.34      
Return on tangible common equity – operating (1)(2)(3)(4)   11.21       12.12       11.17       11.68       10.68      
Return on assets – GAAP (4)   1.02       1.06       0.67       0.97       0.90      
Return on assets – operating (1)(4)   1.04       1.08       1.01       1.04       0.93      
Return on assets – pre-tax pre-provision, excluding non-operating items (1)(4)(5)   1.55       1.55       1.50       1.54       1.40      
Net interest margin (fully taxable equivalent) (4)   3.36       3.26       3.33       3.37       3.20      
Efficiency ratio – GAAP   56.74       56.05       65.51       59.70       60.47      
Efficiency ratio – operating (1)   56.22       55.18       57.37       57.06       59.15      
Equity to total assets   12.56       12.38       12.45       12.35       12.06      
Tangible common equity to tangible assets (3)   9.18       8.97       8.93       8.78       8.49      
ASSET QUALITY                      
Nonperforming assets ("NPAs") $ 93,290     $ 115,635     $ 114,960     $ 116,722     $ 107,230     (13 )
Allowance for credit losses – loans   211,974       206,998       205,290       213,022       210,934      
Allowance for credit losses – total   223,201       217,389       215,517       224,740       224,119      
Net charge-offs   9,607       9,517       23,651       11,614       12,908      
Allowance for credit losses – loans to loans   1.15 %     1.14 %     1.14 %     1.17 %     1.15 %    
Allowance for credit losses – total to loans   1.21       1.20       1.20       1.23       1.22      
Net charge-offs to average loans (4)   0.21       0.21       0.52       0.26       0.28      
NPAs to total assets   0.33       0.42       0.42       0.43       0.39      
AT PERIOD END ($ in millions)                      
Loans $ 18,425     $ 18,176     $ 17,964     $ 18,211     $ 18,375      
Investment securities   6,661       6,804       6,425       6,038       5,859     14  
Total assets   27,874       27,720       27,373       27,057       27,365     2  
Deposits   23,762       23,461       23,253       22,982       23,332     2  
Shareholders’ equity   3,501       3,432       3,407       3,343       3,300     6  
Common shares outstanding (thousands)   119,514       119,364       119,283       119,175       119,137      
 
(1) Excludes non-operating items as detailed on Non-GAAP Performance Measures Reconciliation on next page. (2) Net income less preferred stock dividends, divided by average realized common equity, which excludes accumulated other comprehensive income (loss). (3) Excludes effect of acquisition related intangibles and associated amortization. (4) Annualized. (5) Excludes income tax expense and provision for credit losses.


UNITED COMMUNITY BANKS, INC.
Non-GAAP Performance Measures Reconciliation
(in thousands, except per share data)

      2025       2024  
    First
Quarter 		  Fourth
Quarter 		  Third
Quarter 		  Second
Quarter 		  First
Quarter
                     
Noninterest income reconciliation                    
Noninterest income (GAAP)   $ 35,656     $ 40,522     $ 8,091     $ 36,556     $ 39,587  
Loss on sale of manufactured housing loans                 27,209              
Gain on lease termination                             (2,400 )
Noninterest income – operating   $ 35,656     $ 40,522     $ 35,300     $ 36,556     $ 37,187  
                     
Noninterest expense reconciliation                    
Noninterest expenses (GAAP)   $ 141,099     $ 143,056     $ 143,065     $ 147,044     $ 145,002  
Loss on FinTrust (goodwill impairment)                       (5,100 )      
FDIC special assessment                       764       (2,500 )
Merger-related and other charges     (1,297 )     (2,203 )     (2,176 )     (2,157 )     (2,087 )
Noninterest expenses – operating   $ 139,802     $ 140,853     $ 140,889     $ 140,551     $ 140,415  
                     
Net income to operating income reconciliation                    
Net income (GAAP)   $ 71,413     $ 75,804     $ 47,347     $ 66,615     $ 62,631  
Loss on sale of manufactured housing loans                 27,209              
Gain on lease termination                             (2,400 )
Loss on FinTrust (goodwill impairment)                       5,100        
FDIC special assessment                       (764 )     2,500  
Merger-related and other charges     1,297       2,203       2,176       2,157       2,087  
Income tax benefit of non-operating items     (281 )     (471 )     (6,276 )     (1,462 )     (493 )
Net income – operating   $ 72,429     $ 77,536     $ 70,456     $ 71,646     $ 64,325  
                     
Net income to pre-tax pre-provision income reconciliation                    
Net income (GAAP)   $ 71,413     $ 75,804     $ 47,347     $ 66,615     $ 62,631  
Income tax expense     19,746       20,606       12,437       19,362       18,204  
Provision for credit losses     15,419       11,389       14,428       12,235       12,899  
Pre-tax pre-provision income   $ 106,578     $ 107,799     $ 74,212     $ 98,212     $ 93,734  
                     
Diluted income per common share reconciliation                    
Diluted income per common share (GAAP)   $ 0.58     $ 0.61     $ 0.38     $ 0.54     $ 0.51  
Loss on sale of manufactured housing loans                 0.18              
Gain on lease termination                             (0.02 )
Loss on FinTrust (goodwill impairment)                       0.03        
FDIC special assessment                             0.02  
Merger-related and other charges     0.01       0.02       0.01       0.01       0.01  
Diluted income per common share – operating   $ 0.59     $ 0.63     $ 0.57     $ 0.58     $ 0.52  
                     
Book value per common share reconciliation                    
Book value per common share (GAAP)   $ 28.42     $ 27.87     $ 27.68     $ 27.18     $ 26.83  
Effect of goodwill and other intangibles     (7.84 )     (7.87 )     (8.02 )     (8.05 )     (8.12 )
Tangible book value per common share   $ 20.58     $ 20.00     $ 19.66     $ 19.13     $ 18.71  
                     
Return on tangible common equity reconciliation                    
Return on common equity (GAAP)     7.89 %     8.40 %     5.20 %     7.53 %     7.14 %
Loss on sale of manufactured housing loans                 2.43              
Gain on lease termination                             (0.22 )
Loss on FinTrust (goodwill impairment)                       0.46        
FDIC special assessment                       (0.07 )     0.23  
Merger-related and other charges     0.12       0.20       0.19       0.20       0.19  
Return on common equity – operating     8.01       8.60       7.82       8.12       7.34  
Effect of goodwill and other intangibles     3.20       3.52       3.35       3.56       3.34  
Return on tangible common equity – operating     11.21 %     12.12 %     11.17 %     11.68 %     10.68 %
                     
Return on assets reconciliation                    
Return on assets (GAAP)     1.02 %     1.06 %     0.67 %     0.97 %     0.90 %
Loss on sale of manufactured housing loans                 0.31              
Gain on lease termination                             (0.03 )
Loss on FinTrust (goodwill impairment)                       0.06        
FDIC special assessment                       (0.01 )     0.03  
Merger-related and other charges     0.02       0.02       0.03       0.02       0.03  
Return on assets – operating     1.04 %     1.08 %     1.01 %     1.04 %     0.93 %
                     
Return on assets to return on assets – pre-tax pre-provision reconciliation                    
Return on assets (GAAP)     1.02 %     1.06 %     0.67 %     0.97 %     0.90 %
Income tax expense     0.29       0.30       0.19       0.29       0.27  
Provision for credit losses     0.23       0.16       0.21       0.18       0.19  
Loss on sale of manufactured housing loans                 0.40              
Gain on lease termination                             (0.04 )
Loss on FinTrust (goodwill impairment)                       0.08        
FDIC special assessment                       (0.01 )     0.04  
Merger-related and other charges     0.01       0.03       0.03       0.03       0.04  
Return on assets – pre-tax pre-provision – operating     1.55 %     1.55 %     1.50 %     1.54 %     1.40 %
                     
Efficiency ratio reconciliation                    
Efficiency ratio (GAAP)     56.74 %     56.05 %     65.51 %     59.70 %     60.47 %
Loss on sale of manufactured housing loans                 (7.15 )            
Gain on lease termination                             0.60  
Loss on FinTrust (goodwill impairment)                       (2.07 )      
FDIC special assessment                       0.31       (1.05 )
Merger-related and other charges     (0.52 )     (0.87 )     (0.99 )     (0.88 )     (0.87 )
Efficiency ratio – operating     56.22 %     55.18 %     57.37 %     57.06 %     59.15 %
                     
Tangible common equity to tangible assets reconciliation                    
Equity to total assets (GAAP)     12.56 %     12.38 %     12.45 %     12.35 %     12.06 %
Effect of goodwill and other intangibles     (3.06 )     (3.09 )     (3.20 )     (3.24 )     (3.25 )
Effect of preferred equity     (0.32 )     (0.32 )     (0.32 )     (0.33 )     (0.32 )
Tangible common equity to tangible assets     9.18 %     8.97 %     8.93 %     8.78 %     8.49 %


UNITED COMMUNITY BANKS, INC.
Loan Portfolio Composition at Period-End

    2025     2024
 		  Linked
Quarter
Change
   Year over
Year
Change
(in millions) First
Quarter 		  Fourth
Quarter 		  Third
Quarter 		  Second
Quarter 		  First
Quarter 		   
LOANS BY CATEGORY                          
Owner occupied commercial RE $ 3,419     $ 3,398     $ 3,323     $ 3,297     $ 3,310     $ 21     $ 109  
Income producing commercial RE   4,416       4,361       4,259       4,058       4,206       55       210  
Commercial & industrial   2,506       2,428       2,313       2,299       2,405       78       101  
Commercial construction   1,681       1,656       1,785       2,014       1,936       25       (255 )
Equipment financing   1,723       1,663       1,603       1,581       1,544       60       179  
Total commercial   13,745       13,506       13,283       13,249       13,401       239       344  
Residential mortgage   3,218       3,232       3,263       3,266       3,240       (14 )     (22 )
Home equity   1,099       1,065       1,015       985       969       34       130  
Residential construction   171       178       189       211       257       (7 )     (86 )
Manufactured housing (1)         2       2       321       328       (2 )     (328 )
Consumer   183       186       188       183       180       (3 )     3  
Other   9       7       24       (4 )           2       9  
Total loans $ 18,425     $ 18,176     $ 17,964     $ 18,211     $ 18,375     $ 249     $ 50  
                           
LOANS BY MARKET                          
Georgia $ 4,484     $ 4,447     $ 4,470     $ 4,411     $ 4,356     $ 37     $ 128  
South Carolina   2,821       2,815       2,782       2,779       2,804       6       17  
North Carolina   2,666       2,644       2,586       2,591       2,566       22       100  
Tennessee   1,880       1,799       1,848       2,144       2,209       81       (329 )
Florida   2,572       2,527       2,423       2,407       2,443       45       129  
Alabama   1,009       996       996       1,021       1,068       13       (59 )
Commercial Banking Solutions   2,993       2,948       2,859       2,858       2,929       45       64  
Total loans $ 18,425     $ 18,176     $ 17,964     $ 18,211     $ 18,375     $ 249     $ 50  
 
(1) At March 31, 2025, manufactured housing loans are included with consumer loans.


UNITED COMMUNITY BANKS, INC.
Credit Quality
(in thousands)

      2025     2024
    First
Quarter 		  Fourth
Quarter 		  Third
Quarter
NONACCRUAL LOANS            
Owner occupied RE   $ 8,949     $ 11,674     $ 7,783  
Income producing RE     16,536       25,357       31,222  
Commercial & industrial     22,396       29,339       28,856  
Commercial construction     5,558       7,400       7,356  
Equipment financing     8,818       8,925       9,123  
Total commercial     62,257       82,695       84,340  
Residential mortgage     22,756       24,615       21,851  
Home equity     4,091       4,630       4,111  
Residential construction     811       57       118  
Manufactured housing (2)           1,444       1,808  
Consumer     1,423       138       152  
Total nonaccrual loans     91,338       113,579       112,380  
OREO and repossessed assets     1,952       2,056       2,580  
Total NPAs   $ 93,290     $ 115,635     $ 114,960  


    2025     2024
  First Quarter   Fourth Quarter   Third Quarter
(in thousands) Net Charge-
Offs 		  Net Charge-
Offs to
Average
Loans (1) 		  Net Charge-
Offs		   Net Charge-
Offs to
Average
Loans (1) 		  Net Charge-
Offs		   Net Charge-
Offs to
Average
Loans (1)
NET CHARGE-OFFS (RECOVERIES) BY CATEGORY                        
Owner occupied RE $ 126     0.02 %   $ (184 )   (0.02 )%   $ (184 )   (0.02 )%
Income producing RE   718     0.07       (1,001 )   (0.09 )     1,409     0.13  
Commercial & industrial   2,447     0.40       4,075     0.69       4,577     0.79  
Commercial construction   (138 )   (0.03 )     2           36     0.01  
Equipment financing   5,042     1.21       5,812     1.43       5,268     1.32  
Total commercial   8,195     0.24       8,704     0.26       11,106     0.33  
Residential mortgage   (1 )         145     0.02       32      
Home equity   (62 )   (0.02 )     (33 )   (0.01 )     36     0.01  
Residential construction   219     0.51       7     0.02       111     0.22  
Manufactured housing (2)             114     23.41       11,556     28.51  
Consumer   1,256     2.76       580     1.24       810     1.74  
Total $ 9,607     0.21     $ 9,517     0.21     $ 23,651     0.52  
                         
(1) Annualized.                        
(2) At March 31, 2025, manufactured housing loans are included with consumer loans.


UNITED COMMUNITY BANKS, INC.
Consolidated Balance Sheets (Unaudited)

(in thousands, except share and per share data)   March 31,
2025 		  December 31,
2024
ASSETS        
Cash and due from banks   $ 198,287     $ 296,161  
Interest-bearing deposits in banks     438,425       223,712  
Cash and cash equivalents     636,712       519,873  
Debt securities available-for-sale     4,322,644       4,436,291  
Debt securities held-to-maturity (fair value $1,952,235 and $1,944,126, respectively)     2,338,571       2,368,107  
Loans held for sale     37,344       57,534  
Loans and leases held for investment     18,425,365       18,175,980  
Less allowance for credit losses – loans and leases     (211,974 )     (206,998 )
Loans and leases, net     18,213,391       17,968,982  
Premises and equipment, net     391,020       394,264  
Bank owned life insurance     346,410       346,234  
Goodwill and other intangible assets, net     953,357       956,643  
Other assets     634,269       672,330  
Total assets   $ 27,873,718     $ 27,720,258  
LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY        
Liabilities:        
Deposits:        
Noninterest-bearing demand   $ 6,257,032     $ 6,211,182  
NOW and interest-bearing demand     6,155,141       6,141,342  
Money market     6,637,506       6,398,144  
Savings     1,105,374       1,100,591  
Time     3,446,567       3,441,424  
Brokered     160,785       168,292  
Total deposits     23,762,405       23,460,975  
Short-term borrowings           195,000  
Long-term debt     254,287       254,152  
Accrued expenses and other liabilities     356,130       378,004  
Total liabilities     24,372,822       24,288,131  
Shareholders' equity:        
Preferred stock; $1 par value; 10,000,000 shares authorized; 3,662 shares Series I issued and outstanding; $25,000 per share liquidation preference     88,266       88,266  
Common stock, $1 par value; 200,000,000 shares authorized, 119,514,298 and 119,364,110 shares issued and outstanding, respectively     119,514       119,364  
Common stock issuable; 584,083 and 600,168 shares, respectively     12,983       12,999  
Capital surplus     2,711,721       2,710,279  
Retained earnings     754,971       714,138  
Accumulated other comprehensive loss     (186,559 )     (212,919 )
Total shareholders' equity     3,500,896       3,432,127  
Total liabilities and shareholders' equity   $ 27,873,718     $ 27,720,258  


UNITED COMMUNITY BANKS, INC.
Consolidated Statements of Income (Unaudited)

    Three Months Ended
March 31,
(in thousands, except per share data)     2025       2024  
Interest revenue:        
Loans, including fees   $ 274,056     $ 283,983  
Investment securities, including tax exempt of $1,678 and $1,721, respectively     58,850       46,436  
Deposits in banks and short-term investments     2,451       6,309  
Total interest revenue     335,357       336,728  
         
Interest expense:        
Deposits:        
NOW and interest-bearing demand     37,390       46,211  
Money market     49,541       50,478  
Savings     624       706  
Time     31,379       36,389  
Deposits     118,934       133,784  
Short-term borrowings     1,107        
Federal Home Loan Bank advances     433        
Long-term debt     2,862       3,795  
Total interest expense     123,336       137,579  
Net interest revenue     212,021       199,149  
         
Noninterest income:        
Service charges and fees     9,535       9,264  
Mortgage loan gains and other related fees     6,122       7,511  
Wealth management fees     4,465       6,313  
Net gains from sales of other loans     1,396       1,537  
Lending and loan servicing fees     4,165       4,210  
Securities gains, net     6        
Other     9,967       10,752  
Total noninterest income     35,656       39,587  
         
Provision for credit losses     15,419       12,899  
         
Noninterest expenses:        
Salaries and employee benefits     84,267       84,985  
Communications and equipment     13,699       11,920  
Occupancy     10,929       11,099  
Advertising and public relations     1,881       1,901  
Postage, printing and supplies     2,561       2,648  
Professional fees     5,931       5,988  
Lending and loan servicing expense     1,987       1,827  
Outside services – electronic banking     2,763       2,918  
FDIC assessments and other regulatory charges     4,642       7,566  
Amortization of intangibles     3,286       3,887  
Merger-related and other charges     1,297       2,087  
Other     7,856       8,176  
Total noninterest expenses     141,099       145,002  
Income before income taxes     91,159       80,835  
Income tax expense     19,746       18,204  
Net income     71,413       62,631  
Preferred stock dividends     1,573       1,573  
Earnings allocated to participating securities     411       345  
Net income available to common shareholders   $ 69,429     $ 60,713  
         
Net income per common share:        
Basic   $ 0.58     $ 0.51  
Diluted     0.58       0.51  
Weighted average common shares outstanding:        
Basic     120,043       119,662  
Diluted     120,201       119,743  


UNITED COMMUNITY BANKS, INC.
Average Consolidated Balance Sheets and Net Interest Analysis
For the Three Months Ended March 31,

    2025       2024  
(dollars in thousands, fully taxable equivalent (FTE)) Average
Balance		   Interest   Average
Rate		   Average
Balance		   Interest   Average
Rate
Assets:                      
Interest-earning assets:                      
Loans, net of unearned income (FTE) (1)(2) $ 18,213,501     $ 273,930     6.10 %   $ 18,299,739     $ 283,960     6.24 %
Taxable securities (3)   6,737,658       57,172     3.39       5,828,391       44,715     3.07  
Tax-exempt securities (FTE) (1)(3)   356,712       2,245     2.52       366,350       2,311     2.52  
Federal funds sold and other interest-earning assets   400,592       3,001     3.04       674,594       6,805     4.06  
Total interest-earning assets (FTE)   25,708,463       336,348     5.29       25,169,074       337,791     5.39  
                       
Noninterest-earning assets:                      
Allowance for credit losses   (210,169 )             (212,996 )        
Cash and due from banks   219,540               221,203          
Premises and equipment   396,443               386,021          
Other assets (3)   1,610,104               1,618,315          
Total assets $ 27,724,381             $ 27,181,617          
                       
Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity:                      
Interest-bearing liabilities:                      
Interest-bearing deposits:                      
NOW and interest-bearing demand $ 6,134,004       37,390     2.47     $ 6,078,090       46,211     3.06  
Money market   6,583,963       49,541     3.05       5,864,217       50,478     3.46  
Savings   1,096,308       624     0.23       1,192,828       706     0.24  
Time   3,446,048       30,831     3.63       3,596,486       35,944     4.02  
Brokered time deposits   50,447       548     4.41       50,343       445     3.56  
Total interest-bearing deposits   17,310,770       118,934     2.79       16,781,964       133,784     3.21  
Federal funds purchased and other borrowings   80,760       1,107     5.56       13            
Federal Home Loan Bank advances   38,900       433     4.51       4            
Long-term debt   254,220       2,862     4.57       324,838       3,795     4.70  
Total borrowed funds   373,880       4,402     4.77       324,855       3,795     4.70  
Total interest-bearing liabilities   17,684,650       123,336     2.83       17,106,819       137,579     3.23  
                       
Noninterest-bearing liabilities:                      
Noninterest-bearing deposits   6,194,217               6,398,079          
Other liabilities   369,939               390,451          
Total liabilities   24,248,806               23,895,349          
Shareholders' equity   3,475,575               3,286,268          
Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 27,724,381             $ 27,181,617          
                       
Net interest revenue (FTE)     $ 213,012             $ 200,212      
Net interest-rate spread (FTE)         2.46 %           2.16 %
Net interest margin (FTE) (4)         3.36 %           3.20 %
 
(1) Interest revenue on tax-exempt securities and loans includes a taxable-equivalent adjustment to reflect comparable interest on taxable securities and loans. The FTE adjustment totaled $991,000 and $1.06 million, respectively, for the three months ended March 31, 2025 and 2024. The tax rate used to calculate the adjustment was 26%, reflecting the statutory federal income tax rate and the federal tax adjusted state income tax rate.
(2) Included in the average balance of loans outstanding are loans on which the accrual of interest has been discontinued and loans that are held for sale.
(3) Unrealized gains and losses on AFS securities, including those related to the transfer from AFS to HTM, have been reclassified to other assets. Pretax unrealized losses of $269 million in 2025 and $322 million in 2024 are included in other assets for purposes of this presentation.
(4) Net interest margin is taxable equivalent net interest revenue divided by average interest-earning assets.


About United Community Banks, Inc.
United Community Banks, Inc. (NYSE: UCB) is the financial holding company for United Community, a top 100 U.S. financial institution committed to building stronger communities and improving the financial health and well-being of its customers. United Community offers a full range of banking, mortgage and wealth management services. As of March 31, 2025, United Community Banks, Inc. had $27.9 billion in assets and operated 200 offices across Alabama, Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, South Carolina and Tennessee. The company also manages a nationally recognized SBA lending franchise and a national equipment finance subsidiary, extending its reach to businesses across the country. United is an 11-time winner of J.D. Power’s award for highest customer satisfaction among consumer banks in the Southeast and was named the most trusted bank in the region in 2025. The company has also been recognized eight consecutive years by American Banker as one of the “Best Banks to Work For.” In commercial banking, United earned five 2025 Greenwich Best Brand awards, including national honors for middle market satisfaction. Forbes has consistently named United among the World’s Best and America’s Best Banks. Learn more at ucbi.com.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures
This press release, including the accompanying financial statement tables, contains financial information determined by methods other than in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles, or GAAP. This financial information includes certain operating performance measures, which exclude merger-related and other charges that are not considered part of recurring operations, such as “noninterest income – operating”, “noninterest expense - operating”, “operating net income,” “pre-tax, pre-provision income,” “operating net income per diluted common share,” “operating earnings per share,” “tangible book value per common share,” “operating return on common equity,” “operating return on tangible common equity,” “operating return on assets,” “return on assets – pre-tax, pre-provision – operating,” “return on assets – pre-tax, pre-provision,” “operating efficiency ratio,” and “tangible common equity to tangible assets.” These non-GAAP measures are included because United believes they may provide useful supplemental information for evaluating United’s underlying performance trends. These measures should be viewed in addition to, and not as an alternative to or substitute for, measures determined in accordance with GAAP, and are not necessarily comparable to non-GAAP measures that may be presented by other companies. To the extent applicable, reconciliations of these non-GAAP measures to the most directly comparable measures as reported in accordance with GAAP are included with the accompanying financial statement tables.

Caution About Forward-Looking Statements
This press release contains “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. In general, forward-looking statements usually may be identified through use of words such as “may,” “believe,” “expect,” “anticipate,” “intend,” “will,” “should,” “plan,” “estimate,” “predict,” “continue” and “potential,” or the negative of these terms or other comparable terminology, and include statements related to the expected benefits of the acquisition of ANB Holdings, Inc. (“ANB”). Forward-looking statements are not historical facts and represent management’s beliefs, based upon information available at the time the statements are made, with regard to the matters addressed; they are not guarantees of future performance. Actual results may prove to be materially different from the results expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are subject to numerous assumptions, risks and uncertainties that change over time and could cause actual results or financial condition to differ materially from those expressed in or implied by such statements.

Factors that could cause or contribute to such differences include, but are not limited to (1) the risk that the cost savings and any revenue synergies from the ANB acquisition may not be realized or take longer than anticipated to be realized, (2) disruption from the ANB acquisition of customer, supplier, employee or other business partner relationships, (3) the possibility that the costs, fees, expenses and charges related to the ANB acquisition may be greater than anticipated, (4) reputational risk and the reaction of each of the companies’ customers, suppliers, employees or other business partners to the ANB acquisition, (5) the failure of the ANB acquisition to close or any unexpected delay in closing the ANB acquisition, (6) the risks relating to the integration of ANB’s operations into the operations of United, including the risk that such integration will be materially delayed or will be more costly or difficult than expected, (7) the risks associated with United’s pursuit of future acquisitions, (8) the risk associated with expansion into new geographic or product markets, (9) the dilution caused by United’s issuance of additional shares of its common stock in the ANB acquisition, and (10) general competitive, economic, political and market conditions. Further information regarding additional factors which could affect the forward-looking statements contained in this press release can be found in the cautionary language included under the headings “Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements” and “Risk Factors” in United’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2024, and other documents subsequently filed by United with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”).

Many of these factors are beyond United’s ability to control or predict. If one or more events related to these or other risks or uncertainties materialize, or if the underlying assumptions prove to be incorrect, actual results may differ materially from the forward-looking statements. Accordingly, shareholders and investors should not place undue reliance on any such forward-looking statements. Any forward-looking statement speaks only as of the date of this communication, and United undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law. New risks and uncertainties may emerge from time to time, and it is not possible for United to predict their occurrence or how they will affect United.

United qualifies all forward-looking statements by these cautionary statements.

For more information:
Jefferson Harralson
Chief Financial Officer
(864) 240-6208
Jefferson_Harralson@ucbi.com


Primary Logo

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

United Community Banks, Inc. Reports First Quarter Earnings

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Business & Economy ...


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more