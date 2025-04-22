DesignO V2.3 – Powering 10X Growth for Your Print & Packaging Business

DesignO: AI First and API Driven Web to Print Editor

DesignNBuy, a leader in web-to-print solutions, is proud to announce the launch of DesignO V2.3, a major upgrade to its design tool & print workflow platform.

This version reflects everything our customers have been asking for – automation, better design tools, smarter previews, and seamless backend processes,” said Abhishek Agarwal, CMO at DesignNBuy.” — Abhishek Agarwal, CMO at DesignNBuy.

TEXAS, TX, UNITED STATES, April 22, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- DesignNBuy, a global leader in web to print solutions , is proud to announce the launch of DesignO V2.3, a major upgrade to its flagship design tool and print workflow platform.Packed with powerful features, smarter automation, and AI-driven innovation, the latest release is set to revolutionize how print businesses and their customers design, order, and manage print jobs online.This latest version isn’t just another update to DesignO, it’s a complete transformation of the print experience. From over 2,500 new packaging models to immersive 3D previews and intelligent file handling, every feature is built to enhance productivity, reduce errors, and drive customer satisfaction.Here’s What’s New in DesignO 2.3:Massive Packaging Library ExpansionExplore 2500+ new packaging templates, from corrugated cartons to POS displays – all ECMA and FEFCO standard-compliant. It's never been easier to offer customized packaging to your customers.AI Image EnhancementLow-res uploads? No problem. Our AI feature upgrades images into print-quality graphics automatically – less back-and-forth, more professional output.Smarter File UploadsA better customer experience starts here. With drag-and-drop uploads, visual confirmations, cloud storage support (Google Drive, Dropbox), and side-by-side artwork options, files come in cleaner and faster.Preflight Made Easy with EnfocusNo more last-minute surprises. DesignO 2.3 integrates with Enfocus to pre-check every file before it hits production – saving you time, money, and reprints.Amazon S3 IntegrationYour files, safe and sound in the cloud. Enjoy faster access, improved reliability, and smoother file handling for high-volume print jobs.360° 3D PreviewsShow customers exactly what their final product will look like – from every angle. Perfect for packaging, photo gifts, and signage.Parametric Output APIGenerate print-ready output automatically based on user-selected specs like size, format, and bleed – ideal for automating production in busy shops.Barcode Job TrackingQR codes are out – barcodes are in. Easily track job progress on the floor with barcode scans and keep customers updated in real time.Built for Fast-Moving Print TeamsDesignO 2.3 is made for today’s print businesses — where speed, flexibility, and flawless execution matter more than ever. Whether you're juggling custom jobs, tight deadlines, or high customer expectations, this upgrade gives your team the tools to deliver with confidence.With smart automation, built-in design checks, and an intuitive interface, your team can:-Work faster and smarter-Cut down on design errors and rework-Speed up approvals and order processing-Offer more personalized, self-serve shopping experiencesIf you're ready to boost productivity and give customers the freedom to design and order with ease, DesignO 2.3 is built for you.DesignO V2.3 is now live and available to all existing customers. New customers can schedule a personalized demo to explore the features and see how the platform can supercharge their print operations.Book a demo today: https://www.designnbuy.com/free-demo/ About DesignNBuyFounded in 2009, DesignNBuy is a global pioneer in web-to-print and packaging solutions, serving print businesses in over 70 countries. Whether you're a trade printer, packaging provider, commercial printer, or in-plant operation, we offer the tools you need to thrive in a digital-first world.From intuitive product design tools to fully integrated web to print storefront , DesignNBuy is driving the future of print commerce with innovation, flexibility, and rock-solid support.Explore more: www.designnbuy.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.