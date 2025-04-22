Submit Release
Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. Reports First Quarter 2025 EPS of $0.45; Adjusted EPS of $0.57

Continued Growth in Core Deposits and Business Loans On a Year-over-Year Basis

Net Interest Margin Expands by 16 basis points on a Linked Quarter Basis to 2.95%

HAUPPAUGE, N.Y., April 22, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ: DCOM) (the “Company” or “Dime”), the parent company of Dime Community Bank (the “Bank”), today reported net income available to common stockholders of $19.6 million for the quarter ended March 31, 2025, or $0.45 per diluted common share, compared to net loss available to common stockholders of $22.2 million, or $(0.54) per diluted common share, for the quarter ended December 31, 2024 and net income available to common stockholders of $15.9 million for the quarter ended March 31, 2024, or $0.41 per diluted common share.

First quarter 2025 results included $7.2 million of pre-tax expenses related to the final settlements associated with the termination of the legacy Bridgehampton National Bank pension plan.

Adjusted net income available to common stockholders (non-GAAP) totaled $24.7 million for the quarter ended March 31, 2025, an increase of 42% versus the prior quarter and an increase of 67% versus the quarter ended March 31, 2024 (see “Non-GAAP Reconciliation” tables at the end of this news release). Adjusted EPS (non-GAAP) totaled $0.57 per share for the quarter ended March 31, 2025, an increase of 36% versus the prior quarter and an increase of 50% versus the quarter ended March 31, 2024.

Stuart H. Lubow, President and Chief Executive Officer (“CEO”) of the Company, stated, “Our first quarter results were marked by strong Net Interest Margin (“NIM”) expansion and continued progress in diversifying our balance sheet. Our enhanced earnings power and robust capital ratios position us well for future growth. As outlined below we have made a strong start to the year from a recruiting standpoint, and are poised to continue to add talented individuals and gain market share in the quarters ahead.”

Year-to-date Recruiting Update

  • Hired Tom Geisel to Senior Executive Leadership Team. Mr. Geisel was instrumental in the growth and transformation of Sterling National Bank into a highly profitable $30 billion institution;
  • Hired Robert Rowe as incoming Chief Credit Officer (experience includes Chief Credit Officer at Sterling National Bank and Chief Risk Officer at CIT); incumbent Chief Credit Officer Brian Teplitz to retire at the end of May 2025;
  • Hired Jim LoGatto as an Executive Vice President to build Dime’s presence in Manhattan; Mr. LoGatto was previously the Director of US Private Banking at Israel Discount Bank of New York;
  • Hired Toni Badolato as Group Leader to grow lending presence on Long Island; Ms. Badolato was previously with M&T;
  • Hired George Taitt as Group Director and Amy Grandy as Associate Group Director to strengthen deposit presence in Queens; the Group was previously with the former Signature Bank and its successor, Flagstar Bank.

Highlights for the First Quarter of 2025 included:

  • Total deposits increased $717.0 million on a year-over-year basis;
  • Core deposits (excluding brokered and time deposits) increased $1.35 billion on a year-over-year basis;
  • The ratio of average non-interest-bearing deposits to average total deposits for the first quarter was 29.5%;
  • The cost of total deposits declined by 19 basis points versus the prior quarter;
  • The net interest margin increased to 2.95% for the first quarter of 2025 compared to 2.79% for the prior quarter;
  • The Company’s Common Equity Tier 1 Ratio increased to 11.12% at the end of the first quarter.

Management’s Discussion of Quarterly Operating Results

Net Interest Income

Net interest income for the first quarter of 2025 was $94.2 million compared to $91.1 million for the fourth quarter of 2024 and $71.5 million for the first quarter of 2024.

The table below provides a reconciliation of the reported net interest margin (“NIM”) and adjusted NIM excluding the impact of purchase accounting accretion on the loan portfolio.

                     
(Dollars in thousands)   Q1 2025   Q4 2024   Q1 2024  
Net interest income   $ 94,213     $ 91,098     $ 71,530    
Purchase accounting amortization (accretion) on loans ("PAA")     (124 )     (1,268 )     (82 )  
Adjusted net interest income excluding PAA on loans (non-GAAP)   $ 94,089     $ 89,830     $ 71,448    
                     
Average interest-earning assets   $ 12,963,320     $ 12,974,958     $ 13,015,755    
                     
NIM(1)     2.95   %   2.79   %   2.21   %
Adjusted NIM excluding PAA on loans (non-GAAP)(2)     2.94   %   2.75   %   2.21   %


(1)   NIM represents net interest income divided by average interest-earning assets.
(2)   Adjusted NIM excluding PAA on loans represents adjusted net interest income, which excludes PAA amortization on acquired loans divided by average interest-earning assets.

Mr. Lubow commented, “While there has been a fair bit of volatility in the macroeconomic environment in recent weeks, Dime has multiple levers to grow our NIM over time.

  • First, we have a significant loan repricing opportunity starting in the second half of 2025 that will continue through 2027, assuming current forecasted interest rate levels remain accurate.

  • Second, and as demonstrated in the most recent rate cutting cycle, should the Federal Reserve cut short term rates in 2025 we anticipate a reduction in deposit costs, which will drive further NIM expansion.

  • Finally, core deposit growth and a continued focus on business loan growth will benefit our NIM over time as we continue to grow customers and hire productive teams.”

Loan Portfolio

The ending weighted average rate (“WAR”) on the total loan portfolio was 5.25% at March 31, 2025, a 1 basis point decrease compared to the ending WAR of 5.26% on the total loan portfolio at December 31, 2024.

Outlined below are loan balances and WARs for the quarter ended as indicated.

                                 
    March 31, 2025   December 31, 2024   March 31, 2024  
(Dollars in thousands)   Balance   WAR(1)   Balance   WAR(1)   Balance   WAR(1)  
Loans held for investment balances at period end:                                
Business loans(2)   $ 2,788,848   6.55 % $ 2,726,602   6.56 % $ 2,327,403   6.90 %
One-to-four family residential, including condominium and cooperative apartment     961,562   4.77     952,195   4.72     873,671   4.48  
Multifamily residential and residential mixed-use(3)(4)     3,780,078   4.46     3,820,492   4.49     3,996,654   4.57  
Non-owner-occupied commercial real estate     3,191,536   5.07     3,231,398   5.13     3,386,333   5.24  
Acquisition, development, and construction     140,309   7.96     136,172   7.95     175,352   8.40  
Other loans     6,402   10.39     5,084   10.51     5,170   7.10  
Loans held for investment   $ 10,868,735   5.25 % $ 10,871,943   5.26 % $ 10,764,583   5.34 %

(1) WAR is calculated by aggregating interest based on the current loan rate from each loan in the category, adjusted for non-accrual loans, divided by the total balance of loans in the category.
(2) Business loans include commercial and industrial loans and owner-occupied commercial real estate loans.
(3) Includes loans underlying multifamily cooperatives.
(4) While the loans within this category are often considered "commercial real estate" in nature, multifamily and loans underlying cooperatives are reported separately from commercial real estate loans in order to emphasize the residential nature of the collateral underlying this significant component of the total loan portfolio.

Outlined below are the loan originations, for the quarter ended as indicated.

                   
(Dollars in millions)   Q1 2025   Q4 2024   Q1 2024
Loan originations   $ 71.5   $ 187.5   $ 98.3

Deposits and Borrowed Funds

Period end total deposits (including mortgage escrow deposits) at March 31, 2025 were $11.61 billion, compared to $11.69 billion at December 31, 2024 and $10.90 billion at March 31, 2024. The Company reduced its brokered deposit levels to $285.6 million at March 31, 2025, compared to $422.8 million at December 31, 2024 and $897.1 million at March 31, 2024.

Total Federal Home Loan Bank advances were $508.0 million at March 31, 2025 compared to $608.0 million at December 31, 2024 and $773.0 million at March 31, 2024.

Non-Interest Income

Non-interest income was $9.6 million during the first quarter of 2025, compared to a loss of $33.9 million during the fourth quarter of 2024, and income of $10.5 million during the first quarter of 2024. Fourth quarter 2024 results included $42.8 million of pre-tax loss-on-sale of securities related to the re-positioning of the available-for-sale securities portfolio.

Non-Interest Expense

Total non-interest expense was $65.5 million during the first quarter of 2025, $60.6 million during the fourth quarter of 2024, and $52.5 million during the first quarter of 2024. Excluding the impact of the loss on extinguishment of debt, amortization of other intangible assets, severance expense, settlement loss related to the termination of a legacy pension plan, and the FDIC special assessment, adjusted non-interest expense was $58.0 million during the first quarter of 2025, $57.7 million during the fourth quarter of 2024, and $51.7 million during the first quarter of 2024 (see “Non-GAAP Reconciliation” tables at the end of this news release).

Mr. Lubow commented, “Excluding the impact of the legacy Bridgehampton National Bank pension plan termination, first quarter expenses were well-controlled and in-line with our previous expectations.”

The ratio of non-interest expense to average assets was 1.90% during the first quarter of 2025, compared to 1.76% during the linked quarter and 1.52% during the first quarter of 2024. Excluding the impact of the loss on extinguishment of debt, amortization of other intangible assets, severance expense, the FDIC special assessment and settlement loss related to the termination of a legacy pension plan, the ratio of adjusted non-interest expense to average assets was 1.68% during the first quarter of 2025, 1.68% during the fourth quarter of 2024, and 1.50% during the first quarter of 2024 (see “Non-GAAP Reconciliation” tables at the end of this news release).

The efficiency ratio was 63.1% during the first quarter of 2025, compared to 105.9% during the linked quarter and 64.0% during the first quarter of 2024. Excluding the impact of net (gain) loss on sale of securities and other assets, fair value change in equity securities and loans held for sale, severance expense, the FDIC special assessment, settlement loss related to the termination of a legacy pension plan, loss on extinguishment of debt and amortization of other intangible assets the adjusted efficiency ratio was 55.8% during the fourth quarter of 2024, compared to 58.0% during the linked quarter and 64.7% during the first quarter of 2024 (see “Non-GAAP Reconciliation” tables at the end of this news release).

Income Tax Expense

Income tax expense was $7.3 million during the first quarter of 2025, $3.3 million during the fourth quarter of 2024, and $6.6 million during the first quarter of 2024. The fourth quarter of 2024 income tax expense was inclusive of $9.1 million of income tax expense related to the taxable gain and Modified Endowment Contract Tax (“MEC”) Tax on the surrender of legacy BOLI assets. The effective tax rate for the first quarter of 2025 was 25.3%. Excluding the tax impact of the BOLI surrender, the fourth quarter 2024 effective rate was a tax benefit of 33.5%. The effective tax rate for the first quarter of 2024 was 27.1%.

Credit Quality

Non-performing loans were $58.0 million at March 31, 2025, compared to $49.5 million at December 31, 2024 and $34.8 million at March 31, 2024.

A credit loss provision of $9.6 million was recorded during the first quarter of 2025, compared to a credit loss provision of $13.7 million during the fourth quarter of 2024, and a credit loss provision of $5.2 million during the first quarter of 2024.

Capital Management

Stockholders’ equity increased $15.5 million to $1.41 billion at March 31, 2025, compared to $1.40 billion at December 31, 2024.

The Company’s and the Bank’s regulatory capital ratios continued to be in excess of all applicable regulatory requirements as of December 31, 2024. All risk-based regulatory capital ratios increased in the first quarter of 2025.

Dividends per common share were $0.25 during the first quarter of 2025 and the fourth quarter of 2024, respectively.

Book value per common share was $29.58 at March 31, 2025 compared to $29.34 at December 31, 2024.

Tangible common book value per share (which represents common equity less goodwill and other intangible assets, divided by the number of shares outstanding) was $25.94 at March 31, 2025 compared to $25.68 at December 31, 2024 (see “Non-GAAP Reconciliation” tables at the end of this news release).

Earnings Call Information

The Company will conduct a conference call at 8:30 a.m. (ET) on Tuesday, April 22, 2025, during which CEO Lubow will discuss the Company’s first quarter 2025 financial performance, with a question-and-answer session to follow.

Participants may access the conference call via webcast using this link: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/cbadbvnq. To participate via telephone, please register in advance using this link: https://register-conf.media-server.com/register/BIafdc630ea47c427ea6661eb613e46913. Upon registration, all telephone participants will receive a one-time confirmation email detailing how to join the conference call, including the dial-in number along with a unique PIN that can be used to access the call. All participants are encouraged to dial-in 10 minutes prior to the start time.

A replay of the conference call and webcast will be available on-demand for 12 months at https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/cbadbvnq.

ABOUT DIME COMMUNITY BANCSHARES, INC.
Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. is the holding company for Dime Community Bank, a New York State-chartered trust company with over $14 billion in assets and the number one deposit market share among community banks on Greater Long Island (1).

(1) Aggregate deposit market share for Kings, Queens, Nassau & Suffolk counties for community banks with less than $20 billion in assets.

This news release contains a number of forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended (the "Exchange Act"). These statements may be identified by use of words such as “annualized," “anticipate," "believe," “continue,” "could," "estimate," "expect," "intend," “likely,” "may," "outlook," "plan," "potential," "predict," "project," "should," "will," "would" and similar terms and phrases, including references to assumptions.

Forward-looking statements are based upon various assumptions and analyses made by the Company in light of management's experience and its perception of historical trends, current conditions and expected future developments, as well as other factors it believes are appropriate under the circumstances. These statements are not guarantees of future performance and are subject to risks, uncertainties and other factors (many of which are beyond the Company's control) that could cause actual results to differ materially from future results expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Accordingly, you should not place undue reliance on such statements. Factors that could affect our results include, without limitation, the following: the timing and occurrence or non-occurrence of events may be subject to circumstances beyond the Company’s control; there may be increases in competitive pressure among financial institutions or from non-financial institutions; changes in the interest rate environment may affect demand for our products and reduce interest margins and the value of our investments; changes in government monetary or fiscal policies and actions may adversely affect our customers, cost of credit and overall result of operations; changes in deposit flows, the cost of funds, loan demand or real estate values may adversely affect the business of the Company; changes in the quality and composition of the Company’s loan or investment portfolios or unanticipated or significant increases in loan losses may negatively affect the Company’s financial condition or results of operations; changes in accounting principles, policies or guidelines may cause the Company’s financial condition to be perceived differently; changes in corporate and/or individual income tax laws may adversely affect the Company's financial condition or results of operations; general socio-economic conditions, public health emergencies, international conflict, inflation, and recessionary pressures, either nationally or locally in some or all areas in which the Company conducts business, or conditions in the securities markets or the banking industry may be less favorable than the Company currently anticipates and may adversely affect our customers, our financial results and our operations; legislation or regulatory changes may adversely affect the Company’s business; technological changes may be more difficult or expensive than the Company anticipates; there may be failures or breaches of information technology security systems; success or consummation of new business initiatives may be more difficult or expensive than the Company anticipates; there may be difficulties or unanticipated expense incurred in the consummation of new business initiatives or the integration of any acquired entities; and litigation or other matters before regulatory agencies, whether currently existing or commencing in the future, may delay the occurrence or non-occurrence of events longer than the Company anticipates. For discussion of these and other risks that may cause actual results to differ from expectations, please refer to the sections entitled “Forward-Looking Statements” and “Risk Factors” in the Company’s most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and updates set forth in the Company’s subsequent Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and Current Reports on Form 8-K.

Contact: Avinash Reddy  
Senior Executive Vice President – Chief Financial Officer  
718-782-6200 extension 5909  


DIME COMMUNITY BANCSHARES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
UNAUDITED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION
(In thousands)
 
 
    March 31,   December 31,   March 31,
    2025     2024     2024  
Assets:                  
Cash and due from banks   $ 1,030,702     $ 1,283,571     $ 370,852  
Securities available-for-sale, at fair value     710,579       690,693       859,216  
Securities held-to-maturity     631,334       637,339       589,331  
Loans held for sale     2,527       22,625       8,973  
Loans held for investment, net:                  
Business loans(1)     2,788,848       2,726,602       2,327,403  
One-to-four family and cooperative/condominium apartment     961,562       952,195       873,671  
Multifamily residential and residential mixed-use(2)(3)     3,780,078       3,820,492       3,996,654  
Non-owner-occupied commercial real estate     3,191,536       3,231,398       3,386,333  
Acquisition, development and construction     140,309       136,172       175,352  
Other loans     6,402       5,084       5,170  
Allowance for credit losses     (90,455 )     (88,751 )     (76,068 )
Total loans held for investment, net     10,778,280       10,783,192       10,688,515  
Premises and fixed assets, net     33,650       34,858       44,501  
Restricted stock     66,987       69,106       74,346  
BOLI     389,167       290,665       352,277  
Goodwill     155,797       155,797       155,797  
Other intangible assets     3,644       3,896       4,753  
Operating lease assets     45,657       46,193       51,988  
Derivative assets     98,740       116,496       135,162  
Accrued interest receivable     56,044       55,970       55,369  
Other assets     94,574       162,857       110,012  
Total assets   $ 14,097,682     $ 14,353,258     $ 13,501,092  
Liabilities:                  
Non-interest-bearing checking (excluding mortgage escrow deposits)   $ 3,245,409     $ 3,355,829     $ 2,819,481  
Interest-bearing checking     950,090       1,079,823       635,640  
Savings (excluding mortgage escrow deposits)     1,939,852       1,927,903       2,347,114  
Money market     4,271,363       4,198,784       3,440,083  
Certificates of deposit     1,121,068       1,069,081       1,555,157  
Deposits (excluding mortgage escrow deposits)     11,527,782       11,631,420       10,797,475  
Non-interest-bearing mortgage escrow deposits     88,138       54,715       101,229  
Interest-bearing mortgage escrow deposits     4       6       173  
Total mortgage escrow deposits     88,142       54,721       101,402  
FHLBNY advances     508,000       608,000       773,000  
Other short-term borrowings           50,000        
Subordinated debt, net     272,370       272,325       200,174  
Derivative cash collateral     85,230       112,420       132,900  
Operating lease liabilities     48,432       48,993       54,727  
Derivative liabilities     92,516       108,347       122,112  
Other liabilities     63,197       70,515       79,931  
Total liabilities     12,685,669       12,956,741       12,261,721  
Stockholders' equity:                  
Preferred stock, Series A     116,569       116,569       116,569  
Common stock     461       461       416  
Additional paid-in capital     623,305       624,822       492,834  
Retained earnings     803,202       794,526       819,130  
Accumulated other comprehensive loss ("AOCI"), net of deferred taxes     (39,045 )     (45,018 )     (85,466 )
Unearned equity awards     (12,909 )     (7,640 )     (10,191 )
Treasury stock, at cost     (79,570 )     (87,203 )     (93,921 )
Total stockholders' equity     1,412,013       1,396,517       1,239,371  
Total liabilities and stockholders' equity   $ 14,097,682     $ 14,353,258     $ 13,501,092  

(1) Business loans include commercial and industrial loans, owner-occupied commercial real estate loans and Paycheck Protection Program (“PPP”) loans.
(2) Includes loans underlying multifamily cooperatives.
(3) While the loans within this category are often considered "commercial real estate" in nature, multifamily and loans underlying cooperatives are here reported separately from commercial real estate loans in order to emphasize the residential nature of the collateral underlying this significant component of the total loan portfolio.


DIME COMMUNITY BANCSHARES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
UNAUDITED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS
(Dollars in thousands except share and per share amounts)
 
    Three Months Ended
    March 31,   December 31,   March 31,
    2025   2024     2024  
Interest income:                  
Loans   $ 142,705   $ 148,000     $ 143,565  
Securities     11,323     10,010       7,880  
Other short-term investments     7,837     7,473       9,564  
Total interest income     161,865     165,483       161,009  
Interest expense:                  
Deposits and escrow     58,074     64,773       73,069  
Borrowed funds     8,381     8,542       14,697  
Derivative cash collateral     1,197     1,070       1,713  
Total interest expense     67,652     74,385       89,479  
Net interest income     94,213     91,098       71,530  
Provision for credit losses     9,626     13,715       5,210  
Net interest income after provision     84,587     77,383       66,320  
Non-interest income:                  
Service charges and other fees     4,643     3,942       4,544  
Title fees     98     226       133  
Loan level derivative income     61     491       406  
BOLI income     3,993     2,825       2,461  
Gain on sale of Small Business Administration ("SBA") loans     82     22       253  
Gain on sale of residential loans     32     83       77  
Fair value change in equity securities and loans held for sale     18     15       (842 )
Net loss on sale of securities         (42,810 )      
Gain on sale of other assets         554       2,968  
Other     706     791       467  
Total non-interest income (loss)     9,633     (33,861 )     10,467  
Non-interest expense:                  
Salaries and employee benefits     35,651     35,761       32,037  
Severance     76     1,254       42  
Occupancy and equipment     8,002     7,569       7,368  
Data processing costs     4,794     4,483       4,313  
Marketing     1,666     1,897       1,497  
Professional services     2,116     2,345       1,467  
Federal deposit insurance premiums(1)     2,047     2,116       2,239  
Loss on extinguishment of debt               453  
Loss due to pension settlement     7,231     1,215        
Amortization of other intangible assets     252     285       307  
Other     3,676     3,688       2,788  
Total non-interest expense     65,511     60,613       52,511  
Income (loss) before taxes     28,709     (17,091 )     24,276  
Income tax expense(2)     7,251     3,322       6,585  
Net income (loss)     21,458     (20,413 )     17,691  
Preferred stock dividends     1,822     1,821       1,821  
Net income (loss) available to common stockholders   $ 19,636   $ (22,234 )   $ 15,870  
Earnings (loss) per common share ("EPS"):                  
Basic   $ 0.45   $ (0.54 )   $ 0.41  
Diluted   $ 0.45   $ (0.54 )   $ 0.41  
                   
Average common shares outstanding for diluted EPS     42,948,690     40,767,161       38,255,559  


(1) Fourth quarter of 2024 included $0.1 million of pre-tax expense related to the FDIC special assessment for the recovery of losses related to the closures of Silicon Valley Bank and Signature Bank.
(2) Fourth quarter of 2024 includes $9.1 million of income tax expense related to the taxable gain and MEC Tax on the surrender of legacy BOLI assets.


DIME COMMUNITY BANCSHARES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
UNAUDITED SELECTED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
(Dollars in thousands except per share amounts)
 
    At or For the Three Months Ended  
    March 31,   December 31,   March 31,  
    2025   2024     2024  
Per Share Data:                    
Reported EPS (Diluted)   $ 0.45   $ (0.54 )   $ 0.41  
Cash dividends paid per common share     0.25     0.25       0.25  
Book value per common share     29.58     29.34       28.84  
Tangible common book value per share(1)     25.94     25.68       24.72  
Common shares outstanding     43,799     43,622       38,932  
Dividend payout ratio     55.56 %   (46.30 ) %   60.98 %
                     
Performance Ratios (Based upon Reported Net Income):                    
Return on average assets     0.62 %   (0.59 ) %   0.51 %
Return on average equity     6.04     (6.02 )     5.68  
Return on average tangible common equity(1)     6.92     (8.16 )     6.64  
Net interest margin     2.95     2.79       2.21  
Non-interest expense to average assets     1.90     1.76       1.52  
Efficiency ratio     63.1     105.9       64.0  
Effective tax rate     25.26     (19.44 )     27.13  
                     
Balance Sheet Data:                    
Average assets   $ 13,777,665   $ 13,759,002     $ 13,794,924  
Average interest-earning assets     12,963,320     12,974,958       13,015,755  
Average tangible common equity(1)     1,145,915     1,080,177       968,719  
Loan-to-deposit ratio at end of period(2)     93.6     93.0       98.8  
                     
Capital Ratios and Reserves - Consolidated:(3)                    
Tangible common equity to tangible assets(1)     8.15 %   7.89   %   7.21 %
Tangible equity to tangible assets(1)     8.99     8.71       8.09  
Tier 1 common equity ratio     11.12     11.06       10.00  
Tier 1 risk-based capital ratio     12.23     12.17       11.11  
Total risk-based capital ratio     15.71     15.65       13.78  
Tier 1 leverage ratio     9.46     9.38       8.48  
Consolidated CRE concentration ratio(4)     442     447       534  
Allowance for credit losses/ Total loans     0.83     0.82       0.71  
Allowance for credit losses/ Non-performing loans     155.85     179.37       218.42  

(1) See "Non-GAAP Reconciliation" tables for reconciliation of tangible equity, tangible common equity, and tangible assets.
(2) Total deposits include mortgage escrow deposits, which fluctuate seasonally.
(3) March 31, 2025 ratios are preliminary pending completion and filing of the Company’s regulatory reports. 
(4) The Consolidated CRE concentration ratio is calculated using the sum of commercial real estate, excluding owner-occupied commercial real estate, multifamily, and acquisition, development, and construction, divided by consolidated capital. The March 31, 2025 ratio is preliminary pending completion and filing of the Company’s regulatory reports.


DIME COMMUNITY BANCSHARES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
UNAUDITED AVERAGE BALANCES AND NET INTEREST INCOME
(Dollars in thousands)		  
   
    Three Months Ended  
    March 31, 2025   December 31, 2024   March 31, 2024  
                Average               Average               Average  
    Average         Yield/   Average         Yield/   Average         Yield/  
    Balance   Interest   Cost   Balance   Interest   Cost   Balance   Interest   Cost  
Assets:                                                  
Interest-earning assets:                                                  
Business loans(1)   $ 2,748,142   $ 45,047   6.65 % $ 2,681,953   $ 46,791   6.94 % $ 2,308,319   $ 39,224   6.83 %
One-to-four family residential, including condo and coop     962,046     11,069   4.67     943,319     11,061   4.66     886,588     9,770   4.43  
Multifamily residential and residential mixed-use     3,796,754     42,329   4.52     3,848,579     44,152   4.56     4,000,510     46,019   4.63  
Non-owner-occupied commercial real estate     3,214,758     41,326   5.21     3,265,906     42,865   5.22     3,371,438     44,776   5.34  
Acquisition, development, and construction     138,428     2,906   8.51     139,440     3,101   8.85     169,775     3,692   8.75  
Other loans     5,740     28   1.98     4,781     30   2.50     5,420     84   6.23  
Securities     1,372,563     11,323   3.35     1,455,449     10,010   2.74     1,578,330     7,880   2.01  
Other short-term investments     724,889     7,837   4.38     635,531     7,473   4.68     695,375     9,564   5.53  
Total interest-earning assets     12,963,320     161,865   5.06 %   12,974,958     165,483   5.07 %   13,015,755     161,009   4.98 %
Non-interest-earning assets     814,345               784,044               779,169            
Total assets   $ 13,777,665             $ 13,759,002             $ 13,794,924            
                                                   
Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity:                                                  
Interest-bearing liabilities:                                                  
Interest-bearing checking(2)   $ 912,852   $ 4,164   1.85 % $ 912,645   $ 5,115   2.23 % $ 582,047   $ 1,223   0.85 %
Money market     4,076,612     31,294   3.11     3,968,793     33,695   3.38     3,359,884     30,638   3.67  
Savings(2)     1,970,338     14,185   2.92     1,905,866     14,828   3.10     2,368,946     22,810   3.87  
Certificates of deposit     973,108     8,431   3.51     1,126,859     11,135   3.93     1,655,882     18,398   4.47  
Total interest-bearing deposits     7,932,910     58,074   2.97     7,914,163     64,773   3.26     7,966,759     73,069   3.69  
FHLBNY advances     509,111     4,066   3.24     509,630     4,241   3.31     1,094,209     12,143   4.46  
Subordinated debt, net     272,341     4,302   6.41     272,311     4,301   6.28     200,188     2,553   5.13  
Other short-term borrowings     633     13   8.33     543           77     1   5.22  
Total borrowings     782,085     8,381   4.35     782,484     8,542   4.34     1,294,474     14,697   4.57  
Derivative cash collateral     104,126     1,197   4.66     99,560     1,070   4.28     130,166     1,713   5.29  
Total interest-bearing liabilities     8,819,121     67,652   3.11 %   8,796,207     74,385   3.36 %   9,391,399     89,479   3.83 %
Non-interest-bearing checking(2)     3,322,583               3,396,457               2,909,776            
Other non-interest-bearing liabilities     213,876               209,712               247,717            
Total liabilities     12,355,580               12,402,376               12,548,892            
Stockholders' equity     1,422,085               1,356,626               1,246,032            
Total liabilities and stockholders' equity   $ 13,777,665             $ 13,759,002             $ 13,794,924            
Net interest income         $ 94,213             $ 91,098             $ 71,530      
Net interest rate spread               1.95 %             1.71 %             1.15 %
Net interest margin               2.95 %             2.79 %             2.21 %
Deposits (including non-interest-bearing checking accounts)(2)   $ 11,255,493   $ 58,074   2.09 % $ 11,310,620   $ 64,773   2.28 % $ 10,876,535   $ 73,069   2.70 %

(1) Business loans include commercial and industrial loans, owner-occupied commercial real estate loans and PPP loans.
(2) Includes mortgage escrow deposits.


DIME COMMUNITY BANCSHARES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
UNAUDITED SCHEDULE OF NON-PERFORMING ASSETS
(Dollars in thousands)
 
    At or For the Three Months Ended
    March 31,   December 31,   March 31,
Asset Quality Detail   2025     2024     2024  
Non-performing loans ("NPLs")                  
Business loans(1)   $ 21,944     $ 22,624     $ 18,213  
One-to-four family residential, including condominium and cooperative apartment     3,763       3,213       3,689  
Multifamily residential and residential mixed-use                  
Non-owner-occupied commercial real estate     31,677       22,960       15  
Acquisition, development, and construction     657       657       12,910  
Other loans           25        
Total Non-accrual loans   $ 58,041     $ 49,479     $ 34,827  
Total Non-performing assets ("NPAs")   $ 58,041     $ 49,479     $ 34,827  
                   
Total loans 90 days delinquent and accruing ("90+ Delinquent")   $     $     $  
                   
NPAs and 90+ Delinquent   $ 58,041     $ 49,479     $ 34,827  
                   
NPAs and 90+ Delinquent / Total assets     0.41 %     0.34 %     0.26 %
Net charge-offs ("NCOs")   $ 7,058     $ 10,611     $ 739  
NCOs / Average loans(2)     0.26 %     0.39 %     0.03 %

(1) Business loans include commercial and industrial loans, owner-occupied commercial real estate loans and PPP loans.
(2) Calculated based on annualized NCOs to average loans, excluding loans held for sale.

DIME COMMUNITY BANCSHARES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
NON-GAAP RECONCILIATION
(Dollars in thousands except per share amounts)

The following tables below provide a reconciliation of certain financial measures calculated under generally accepted accounting principles ("GAAP") (as reported) and non-GAAP measures. A non-GAAP financial measure is a numerical measure of historical or future financial performance, financial position or cash flows that excludes or includes amounts that are required to be disclosed in the most directly comparable measure calculated and presented in accordance with GAAP in the United States. The Company’s management believes the presentation of non-GAAP financial measures provides investors with a greater understanding of the Company’s operating results in addition to the results measured in accordance with GAAP. While management uses these non-GAAP measures in its analysis of the Company’s performance, this information should not be viewed as a substitute for financial results determined in accordance with GAAP or considered to be more important than financial results determined in accordance with GAAP.

The following non-GAAP financial measures exclude pre-tax income and expenses associated with the fair value change in equity securities and loans held for sale, net loss (gain) on sale of securities and other assets, severance, the FDIC special assessment, loss on extinguishment of debt and loss due to pension settlement. The non-GAAP financial measures also include taxes related to the surrender of BOLI assets.  

                     
    Three Months Ended  
    March 31,   December 31,   March 31,     
    2025     2024     2024    
Reconciliation of Reported and Adjusted (non-GAAP) Net Income (Loss) Available to Common Stockholders                    
Reported net income (loss) available to common stockholders   $ 19,636     $ (22,234 )   $ 15,870    
Adjustments to net income(1):                    
Fair value change in equity securities and loans held for sale     (18 )     (15 )     842    
Net loss (gain) on sale of securities and other assets           42,256       (2,968 )  
Severance     76       1,254       42    
FDIC special assessment           126          
Loss on extinguishment of debt                 453    
Loss due to pension settlement     7,231       1,215          
Income tax effect of adjustments noted above(1)     (2,237 )     (14,258 )     518    
BOLI tax adjustment(2):           9,073          
Adjusted net income available to common stockholders (non-GAAP)   $ 24,688     $ 17,417     $ 14,757    
                     
Adjusted Ratios (Based upon Adjusted (non-GAAP) Net (Loss) Income as calculated above)                    
Adjusted EPS (Diluted)   $ 0.57     $ 0.42     $ 0.38    
Adjusted return on average assets     0.77   %   0.56   %   0.48   %
Adjusted return on average equity     7.46       5.67       5.32    
Adjusted return on average tangible common equity     8.68       6.52       6.18    
Adjusted non-interest expense to average assets     1.68       1.68       1.50    
Adjusted efficiency ratio     55.8       58.0       64.7    

(1) Adjustments to net (loss) income are taxed at the Company's approximate statutory tax rate.
(2) Reflects income tax expense related to the taxable gain and MEC Tax on the surrender of legacy BOLI assets during the three months ended December 31, 2024.

The following table presents a reconciliation of operating expense as a percentage of average assets (as reported) and adjusted operating expense as a percentage of average assets (non-GAAP):

                     
    Three Months Ended    
       March 31,      December 31,      March 31,     
    2025       2024       2024      
Operating expense as a % of average assets - as reported   1.90   %     1.76   %     1.52   %    
Severance         (0.04 )          
FDIC special assessment                    
Loss on extinguishment of debt               (0.01 )    
Loss due to pension settlement   (0.21 )     (0.04 )          
Amortization of other intangible assets   (0.01 )           (0.01 )    
Adjusted operating expense as a % of average assets (non-GAAP)   1.68   %     1.68   %     1.50   %    

The following table presents a reconciliation of efficiency ratio (non-GAAP) and adjusted efficiency ratio (non-GAAP):

                     
    Three Months Ended  
       March 31,       December 31,       March 31,      
    2025     2024     2024    
Efficiency ratio - as reported (non-GAAP) (1)        63.1   %     105.9   %     64.0   %  
Non-interest expense - as reported   $ 65,511     $ 60,613     $ 52,511    
Severance     (76 )     (1,254 )     (42 )  
FDIC special assessment           (126 )        
Loss on extinguishment of debt                 (453 )  
Loss due to pension settlement     (7,231 )     (1,215 )        
Amortization of other intangible assets     (252 )     (285 )     (307 )  
Adjusted non-interest expense (non-GAAP)   $ 57,952     $ 57,733     $ 51,709    
Net interest income - as reported   $ 94,213     $ 91,098     $ 71,530    
Non-interest income (loss) - as reported   $ 9,633     $ (33,861 )   $ 10,467    
Fair value change in equity securities and loans held for sale     (18 )     (15 )     842    
Net loss (gain) on sale of securities and other assets           42,256       (2,968 )  
Adjusted non-interest income (non-GAAP)   $ 9,615     $ 8,380     $ 8,341    
Adjusted total revenues for adjusted efficiency ratio (non-GAAP)   $ 103,828     $ 99,478     $ 79,871    
Adjusted efficiency ratio (non-GAAP) (2)     55.8   %     58.0   %     64.7   %  

(1)   The reported efficiency ratio is a non-GAAP measure calculated by dividing GAAP non-interest expense by the sum of GAAP net interest income and GAAP non-interest income.
(2)   The adjusted efficiency ratio is a non-GAAP measure calculated by dividing adjusted non-interest expense by the sum of GAAP net interest income and adjusted non-interest income.

The following table presents the tangible common equity to tangible assets, tangible equity to tangible assets, and tangible common book value per share calculations (non-GAAP):

                     
    March 31,   December 31,   March 31,  
    2025     2024     2024    
Reconciliation of Tangible Assets:                    
Total assets   $ 14,097,682     $ 14,353,258     $ 13,501,092    
Goodwill     (155,797 )     (155,797 )     (155,797 )  
Other intangible assets     (3,644 )     (3,896 )     (4,753 )  
Tangible assets (non-GAAP)   $ 13,938,241     $ 14,193,565     $ 13,340,542    
                     
Reconciliation of Tangible Common Equity - Consolidated:                    
Total stockholders' equity   $ 1,412,013     $ 1,396,517     $ 1,239,371    
Goodwill     (155,797 )     (155,797 )     (155,797 )  
Other intangible assets     (3,644 )     (3,896 )     (4,753 )  
Tangible equity (non-GAAP)     1,252,572       1,236,824       1,078,821    
Preferred stock, net     (116,569 )     (116,569 )     (116,569 )  
Tangible common equity (non-GAAP)   $ 1,136,003     $ 1,120,255     $ 962,252    
                     
Common shares outstanding     43,799       43,622       38,932    
                     
Tangible common equity to tangible assets (non-GAAP)     8.15   %   7.89   %   7.21   %
Tangible equity to tangible assets (non-GAAP)     8.99       8.71       8.09    
                     
Book value per common share   $ 29.58     $ 29.34     $ 28.84    
Tangible common book value per share (non-GAAP)     25.94       25.68       24.72    

