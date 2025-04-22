Emerita Intersects 10.8 Meters Grading 4.8% Copper, 1.4 g/t Gold and 8.9 Meters Grading 1.1% Copper, 1.2 g/t Gold at El Cura Deposit

TORONTO, April 22, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Emerita Resources Corp. (TSX-V: EMO; OTCQB: EMOTF; FSE: LLJA) (the “Company” or “Emerita”) continues to intersect copper-gold mineralization with associated zinc-lead-silver at its ongoing drilling campaign at its El Cura deposit. El Cura is part of Emerita’s wholly owned Iberian Belt West project (“IBW” or the “Project”; Figure 1) which includes three identified Volcanogenic Massive Sulfide (VMS) deposits: La Romanera, El Cura and La Infanta. Results contained in this news release are from El Cura deposit.

New drilling results from the ongoing drilling campaign at El Cura include:

Drillhole EC050 encountered 10.8m grading 4.8% copper, 1.4 g/t gold and 72.6 g/t silver;

Drillhole EC046 encountered 8.9m grading 1.1% copper, 1.2 g/t gold and 15.5 g/t silver;

Drillhole EC039 encountered 1.5m grading 1.0% copper, 0.6% lead, 1.9% zinc, 2.0 g/t gold and 38.7 g/t silver;

Drillhole EC043 encountered 3.7m grading 1.3% copper, 1.6% lead, 2.6% zinc, 0.9 g/t gold and 52.1 g/t silver; and

Drillhole EC044 intersected 4.9m grading 1.2% copper, 0.9% lead, 1.3% zinc, 1.0 g/t gold and 26.7 g/t silver.





Figure 1. IBW tenement and locations of La Romanera, El Cura and La Infanta deposits. Data in this news release is from the El Cura Deposit.

View Figure 1 here: https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/f3d57d36-2934-4362-ad5c-93cdafa51757

Table 1 summarizes the recent drill results which demonstrate copper-gold-rich mineralization continuing to occur within wider intervals of polymetallic base metal mineralization at El Cura:

Table 1: Recent drilling results received for the El Cura deposit.

DDH Easting Northing Elevation Azimuth Dip Depth (m) FROM TO Width (m) Cu % Pb % Zn % Au g/t Ag g/t EC039 649685.0 4171500.0 127.0 177 -61 290.5 268.6 270.1 1.5 1.0 0.6 1.9 2.0 38.7 incl. 269.1 270.1 1.0 1.5 0.9 2.5 2.97 56.0 EC040 650049.9 4171540.4 135.0 217 -45 334.5 NO SIGNIFICANT MINERALIZATION EC041 650268.4 4171630.8 135.0 207 -26 310.8 NO SIGNIFICANT MINERALIZATION EC042 649685.0 4171500.0 127.0 223 -56 386.1 363.2 363.5 0.3 0.2 0.4 0.3 1.0 25.00 EC043 649834.0 4171569.0 126.0 171 -55 347.95 308.9 312.6 3.7 1.3 1.6 2.6 0.9 52.1 incl. 308.9 311.6 2.7 1.8 1.9 2.8 0.9 55.8 EC044 649685.0 4171500.0 127.0 150 -50 289.8 243.3 248.2 4.9 1.2 0.9 1.3 1.0 26.7 incl. 245.25 246.3 1.1 5.4 3.9 5.7 4.1 118.0 EC045 650268.4 4171630.8 135.0 186 -25 309.4 NO SIGNIFICANT MINERALIZATION EC046 649685.0 4171500.0 127.0 205 -62 367.0 322.1 331 8.9 1.1 0.3 0.0 1.2 15.5 incl. 326.1 331 4.9 2.1 0.5 0.1 2.0 27.5 EC047 649834.0 4171569.0 126.0 190 -67 425.1 406.85 409.6 2.8 0.6 0.1 0.0 1.6 25.6 EC048 650268.4 4171630.8 135.0 153 -25 211.0 NO SIGNIFICANT INTERSECTS EC050 649685.0 4171500.0 127.0 155 -75 380.5 357 367.8 10.8 4.8 0.1 0.1 1.4 72.6

Discussion

Drilling announced in this release focused on two main objectives: 1) determining continuity of mineralization within the El Cura deposit to support conversion to mineral reserves in an upcoming NI 43-101 compliant prefeasibility study and; 2) testing the continuation of the deposit both at shallower levels and where it remains open at depth. These results confirm good continuity of grade and width within the deposit. By testing the shallower extents Emerita has confirmed that El Cura remains open in all directions, particularly, down plunge and to the west of drill holes EC046 and EC050. The deposit continues to have excellent potential to grow through additional drilling (Figures 2 and 3). There are currently 4 drill rigs dedicated to testing El Cura in these open directions. Cross sections for the drilling in this release are included in Figure 4 and photoplates of selected examples of copper-gold rich mineralization from these drill holes are shown in Figure 5.

The Company recently released an updated Mineral Resource Estimate (MRE) (see Company’s news release dated March 17, 2025) for the IBW Project. This included an initial NI 43-101 compliant MRE for El Cura, establishing its importance to the IBW resource base.





Figure 2. Plan view map showing drill hole traces of the El Cura drilling. Hole traces in this NR colored red.

View Figure 2 here: https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/68d1cfb1-fe89-4ef4-8547-89eb1641f5cc





Figure 3. Vertical longitudinal section of El Cura deposit, oriented east-west, looking north. Holes EC039, EC040, EC041, EC042, EC043, EC044, EC045, EC046, EC047, EC048 and EC050 are shown in red. Present deposit outline is indicated in green.

View Figure 3 here: https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/af2bb3cd-fdea-41b7-9b61-c00396036af7









Figure 4. Interpretive geological cross sections. A: Section 649650E showing hole EC039 and EC046. B: Section 649700E showing holes EC044 and EC050. C: Section 649800E showing holes EC044 and EC047. D: Section 649850E showing holes EC043 and EC047.

View Figure 4 here: https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/c65562a1-2b9b-4982-ba98-24e1e00707e9





Figure 4 (continued). Interpretive geological sections. E: Section 649650E showing EC042.

View Figure 4 (continued) here: https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/9d6b87a3-aced-455a-b7fd-7df664c606e1





Figure 5. Photoplate showing selected drill core. A: EC039; Massive sulphide with galena, sphalerite and chalcopyrite veins.

View Figure 5 here: https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/fb71a839-c32b-42b7-adec-29f11f860f1b









Figure 5 (continued). B: EC043; Massive sulphide with chalcopyrite in stringer veins with some galena and sphalerite. C: EC044; Massive sulphide with galena, sphalerite and chalcopyrite in millimetric veins and patches. D: EC046 chalcopyrite and pyrite clasts with siliceous stockwork breccia;

View Figure 5 (continued) here: https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/172d1901-4bf4-4b52-9bc7-a45a817205a2









Figure 5 (continued). E: EC047; Massive sulphide as pyrite and chalcopyrite F: EC050; Massive sulphide as pyrite and chalcopyrite with ~1cm wide massive chalcopyrite vein.

View Figure 5 (continued) here: https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/5c573a45-a094-4a80-9d0a-0ad3bce584ab

Joaquin Merino, P.Geo., President of Emerita, states, “These results demonstrate that El Cura remains open for further resource expansion with additional drilling. We currently have four drilling rigs operating at El Cura, and we look forward to additional positive drill results as the drill campaign continues throughout 2025.”

Quality Assurance/Quality Control

Drilling at El Cura is HQ size and core is placed into core trays at the drill site and transported directly from the site to Emerita’s coreshack (15Km) from El Cura. Once the cores are received at Emerita's coreshack they are photographed, and geotechnical logging is performed. Geological, mineralogical and structural logging follows, and mineralized zones are identified. The samples are marked every 1m or less, and respecting lithological contacts, with most of the samples 1.0m long. The zone immediately above and below the mineralized zones are also sampled. Core samples are sawed in half and half of the core is returned to the core tray for future reference. Once the core samples are cut, bagged and tagged, they are shipped to the ALS laboratory in Seville by Emerita personnel where sample preparation is done. In Seville, ALS performs the mechanical preparation of the samples and then the pulps are sent to ALS Ireland (ICP) and ALS Romania (fire assay). The analysis at ALS Lab corresponds to the ME-ICPore (19 elements) package, together with the Au-AA23 fire assay (Gold).

10% of the analyzed samples correspond to control samples (fine blanks, coarse blanks, high, medium and low-grade standards). In addition, 10% of pulps are reanalyzed at a second independent certified laboratory (AGQ Lab Sevilla). When the analysis is completed, the certificates are received from the laboratory and the QA/QC protocol identifies any deviation or anomaly in the results and the entire batch is re-assayed in such case. Once the data is approved by the QA/QC protocol assays are entered digitally directly into the database.

Qualified Person

Scientific and technical information in this news release has been reviewed and approved by Mr. Joaquin Merino, P.Geo., President of the Company and a Qualified Person as defined by NI 43-101.

About Emerita Resources Corp.

Emerita is a natural resource company engaged in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Europe, with a primary focus on exploring in Spain. The Company’s corporate office and technical team are based in Sevilla, Spain with an administrative office in Toronto, Canada.

For further information, contact:

Ian Parkinson

+1 647 910-2500 (Toronto)

info@emeritaresources.com

www.emeritaresources.com

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-looking Information

This press release contains “forward-looking information” within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation. Forward-looking information includes, without limitation, statements regarding the prospectivity of the IBW project and El Cura, the mineralization and the IBW project, the economic viability of the IBW project, the metallurgy of the IBW project, the Company’s exploration program, the Company’s future exploration plans and the Company’s future plans. Generally, forward-looking information can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as “plans”, “expects” or “does not expect”, “is expected”, “budget”, “scheduled”, “estimates”, “forecasts”, “intends”, “anticipates” or “does not anticipate”, or “believes”, or variations of such words and phrases or state that certain actions, events or results “may”, “could”, “would”, “might” or “will be taken”, “occur” or “be achieved”. Forward- looking information is subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results, level of activity, performance or achievements of Emerita, as the case may be, to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking information, including but not limited to: general business, economic, competitive, geopolitical and social uncertainties; the actual results of current exploration activities; risks associated with operation in foreign jurisdictions; ability to successfully integrate the purchased properties; foreign operations risks; and other risks inherent in the mining industry. Although Emerita has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in forward-looking information, there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. There can be no assurance that such information will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking information. Emerita does not undertake to update any forward-looking information, except in accordance with applicable securities laws.

NEITHER TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE NOR ITS REGULATION SERVICES PROVIDER (AS THAT TERM IS DEFINED IN THE POLICIES OF THE TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE) ACCEPTS RESPONSIBILITY FOR THE ADEQUACY OR ACCURACYOF THIS RELEASE

