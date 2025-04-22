Submit Release
Lifecore Biomedical to Participate at Upcoming CDMO Live 2025 Conference

CHASKA, Minn., April 22, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lifecore Biomedical, Inc. (NASDAQ: LFCR) (“Lifecore”), a fully integrated contract development and manufacturing organization (“CDMO”), today announced that the company will participate in the upcoming CDMO Live 2025 conference. Billed as a premiere partnering event for the biopharma outsourcing industry, CDMO Live will take place May 7-8, 2025, in Rotterdam, Netherlands.

During the conference, Jackie Klecker, Lifecore’s executive vice president, quality and development services, will chair a discussion featuring external quality leaders from the CDMO industry. The talk will explore approaches for transforming quality management from a potential bottleneck into a strategic driver of CDMO partnerships. Ms. Klecker is well-positioned to lead the discussion based on her more than 30 years of industry experience in quality, manufacturing, and development, including guiding Lifecore’s quality assurance for over a decade.

Details regarding the discussion are as follows:

  • Quality as a Catalyst: Accelerating CDMO Success Through Quality Management
    Chaired by Jackie Klecker, executive vice president, quality and development services, Lifecore Biomedical
    Wednesday, May 7, 2025, Noon local time in Rotterdam

To learn more about the CDMO Live 2025 conference, please visit: https://pharmasource.global/events/cdmolive/

About Lifecore Biomedical

Lifecore Biomedical, Inc. (Nasdaq: LFCR) is a fully integrated contract development and manufacturing organization (CDMO) that offers highly differentiated capabilities in the development, fill and finish of sterile injectable pharmaceutical products in syringes, vials, and cartridges, including complex formulations. As a leading manufacturer of premium, injectable-grade hyaluronic acid, Lifecore brings more than 40 years of expertise as a partner for global and emerging biopharmaceutical and biotechnology companies across multiple therapeutic categories to bring their innovations to market. For more information about the company, visit Lifecore’s website at www.lifecore.com.


Lifecore Biomedical, Inc. Contact Information:

Vida Strategic Partners
Stephanie Diaz (Investors)
415-675-7401
sdiaz@vidasp.com

Tim Brons (Media)
415-675-7402
tbrons@vidasp.com

Ryan D. Lake (CFO)
Lifecore Biomedical
952-368-6244
ryan.lake@lifecore.com

