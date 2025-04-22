Autolus Therapeutics to Report First Quarter 2025 Financial Results and Host Conference Call on May 8, 2025

LONDON, April 22, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Autolus Therapeutics plc (Nasdaq: AUTL), an early commercial stage biopharmaceutical company developing, manufacturing and delivering next-generation programmed T cell therapies, today announces that it will release its first quarter 2025 financial results and operational highlights before open of US markets on Thursday, May 8, 2025.

Management will host a conference call and webcast at 8:30 am EDT/13:30 pm BST to discuss the company’s financial results and provide a general business update. Conference call participants should pre-register using this link to receive the dial-in numbers and a personal PIN, which are required to access the conference call.

A simultaneous audio webcast and replay will be accessible on the events section of Autolus’ website.

About Autolus Therapeutics plc

Autolus Therapeutics plc (Nasdaq: AUTL) is an early commercial stage biopharmaceutical company developing, manufacturing and delivering next-generation T cell therapies for the treatment of cancer and autoimmune disease. Using a broad suite of proprietary and modular T cell programming technologies, Autolus is engineering precisely targeted, controlled and highly active T cell therapies that are designed to better recognize target cells, break down their defense mechanisms and eliminate these cells. Autolus has an FDA approved product, AUCATZYL, and a pipeline of product candidates in development for the treatment of hematological malignancies, solid tumors and autoimmune diseases. For more information, please visit www.autolus.com

Contact:

Amanda Cray

+1 617-967-0207

a.cray@autolus.com

Olivia Manser

+44 7780 471 568

o.manser@autolus.com

