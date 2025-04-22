Balchem Corporation Releases 2024 Sustainability Report

MONTVALE, N.J., April 22, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Balchem Corporation (NASDAQ: BCPC) today published its 2024 Sustainability Report.

Our Sustainability Report outlines the Company's ongoing commitment to providing employees, customers, shareholders, and the communities in which we operate with information on Balchem's sustainability initiatives, guided by our core values and our vision of making the world a healthier place.

“I am pleased with the progress Balchem continues to make in advancing our broad-based sustainability efforts, as detailed in our 2024 Sustainability Report.” said Ted Harris, Chairman, President, and Chief Executive Officer. “Our performance, notably on our 2030 goals to reduce both greenhouse gas emissions and water usage by 25 percent, shows our commitment to our two main objectives: providing innovative solutions for the health and nutritional needs of the world and operating with excellence as strong stewards of our people, communities, and shareholders.”

Highlights of the report include:

Balchem celebrated the fourth anniversary of our commitment to the United Nations (“UN”) Global Compact confirming our alignment with the Ten Principles on human rights, labor, the environment, and anti-corruption.

Approximately 70% of our revenue supports United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (“UN SDGs”) — SDG 2 (zero hunger), SDG 3 (good health and well-being), and SDG 12 (responsible consumption and production).

Progress updates on our energy, water, and waste management.

In 2024, Balchem exceeded our 2030 GHG emissions reduction goal of 25%, as we achieved a 32% absolute reduction from our 2020 baseline.

We remain on track to achieve our commitment to reduce water usage by 25%. In 2024, Balchem reduced its water withdrawal by 15% compared to our 2020 baseline.

Our continuous improvements and focus on employee safety and product quality.

In 2024, our TRIR improved to 0.57 and our LTIR to 0.21 due to enhanced hazard identification, employee safety training, and our injury prevention efforts.



For more information visit balchem.com/sustainability

About Balchem Corporation

Balchem Corporation develops, manufactures and markets specialty ingredients that improve and enhance the health and well-being of life on the planet, providing state-of-the-art solutions and the finest quality products for a range of industries worldwide. The company reports three business segments: Human Nutrition & Health; Animal Nutrition & Health; and Specialty Products. The Human Nutrition & Health segment delivers customized food and beverage ingredient systems, as well as key nutrients into a variety of applications across the food, supplement and pharmaceutical industries. The Animal Nutrition & Health segment manufactures and supplies products to numerous animal health markets. Through Specialty Products, Balchem provides specialty-packaged chemicals for use in healthcare and other industries, and also provides chelated minerals to the micronutrient agricultural market.

Contact: Denis Sangulin, Balchem Corporation

(845) 326-5600 / sustainability@balchem.com

