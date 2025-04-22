First Advantage Releases 2025 Global Trends Report

Findings Point to Rising Demand for Speed, Automation, and Digital Identity Solutions in Background Screening

ATLANTA, April 22, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- First Advantage Corporation (NASDAQ: FA), a leading provider of global software and data in the HR technology industry, today released its 2025 Global Trends Report. Meticulously crafted from hundreds of customer survey responses, and analysis of hundreds of millions of anonymized data points, the latest edition of the proprietary research offers a global perspective and unparalleled insight into the evolving landscape of background screening.

As one of the largest background screening providers, First Advantage leverages deep industry expertise and data sources to identify key trends, best practices, and emerging challenges that shape screening programs for 80,000 organizations across more than 200 countries and territories. The report reflects customer insights from a diverse range of verticals, including healthcare, retail and hospitality, transportation, education, government, and more, pinpointing the critical factors that drive efficiency, compliance, and an improved candidate experience.

Key findings from the 2025 Global Trends Report include:

The Acceleration of Speed and Automation – In 2024, the demand for faster background screening processes surged, particularly in the United States. Enhanced automation technologies have significantly reduced criminal background check turnaround times, enabling employers to onboard candidates more efficiently while maintaining compliance.

“This year’s report emphasizes how the right blend of technology and compliance strategies can enable companies to hire smarter, onboard faster, and create a seamless candidate experience while upholding the highest standards of risk mitigation and security,” said Joelle Smith, President of First Advantage. “As speed remains a critical priority for our customers, they are leveraging our software to expedite the hiring process all while maintaining rigorous global regulatory compliance in their screening processes.”

Explore the full 2025 Global Trends Report here on fadv.com . First Advantage will also spotlight the research in an upcoming webinar, “2025 Global Screening Trends Revealed” on Thursday, May 15, 2025, at 11 AM ET. Registration is available here .

About First Advantage

First Advantage (NASDAQ: FA) is a leading provider of global software and data in the HR technology industry. Enabled by its proprietary technology and AI, First Advantage’s platforms, data, and APIs power comprehensive employment background screening, digital identity solutions, and verification services. With a strong emphasis on innovation, automation, and customer success, First Advantage empowers 80,000 organizations to hire smarter and onboard faster. Headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia, First Advantage serves customers in over 200 countries and territories, modernizing hiring and onboarding on a global scale. For more information, please visit our website at https://fadv.com/ .

