Former CIA Director George Tenet Joins Illumio Board of Directors

Tenet’s leadership in national security and cyber defense supports Illumio’s mission of redefining breach containment

SUNNYVALE, Calif., April 22, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Illumio, the breach containment company, is proud to announce the appointment of George J. Tenet, former Director of Central Intelligence, to its Board of Directors. With a career spanning national security, intelligence, and investment banking, Tenet’s unparalleled expertise makes him an invaluable addition to Illumio’s leadership team. His expansive knowledge will be instrumental as the company advances its mission to contain breaches before they become cyber disasters.

“George Tenet embodies leadership in the best and most challenging circumstances,” said Andrew Rubin, CEO and Founder of Illumio. “His deep understanding of cybersecurity, national security, business, and mission-driven teamwork will be instrumental in advancing our vision during this pivotal time for both Illumio and the industry. George has been a mentor, advisor, and supporter of Illumio since our earliest days, and we are honored to have him officially join our Board.”

Tenet’s career includes leading the Central Intelligence Agency, where he played a fundamental role in reshaping the agency’s intelligence gathering and analysis approach, particularly in response to the rise of global terrorism and cyber threats. Tenet oversaw the expansion and modernization of the CIA's Counterterrorist Center and coordinated critical operations that enhanced U.S. national security post 9/11. He also spearheaded efforts to modernize intelligence practices, integrating advanced technologies and fostering inter-agency collaboration to address emerging security challenges. He was instrumental in standing up In-Q-Tel, (now known as IQT) an independent, not-for-profit strategic investment firm that assists startups in adapting their products to help government partners and the companies’ commercial success.

His strategic insights and leadership acumen have been widely recognized, earning him high-profile advisory roles in both the public and private sectors, where he has continued to influence critical decisions on cybersecurity and national defense.

Following his career in public service, Tenet spent 17 years at Allen & Company LLC, a privately held investment bank in New York. For 12 of those years, he served as Chairman of the company.

In commenting on his appointment, Tenet said: "Cybersecurity is no longer just a technical challenge; it’s a strategic imperative for every organization. Illumio’s approach to breach containment, powered by an AI-driven security graph, represents the kind of forward-thinking innovation needed to counter today’s sophisticated threats. I’m honored to join them in this mission."

Director Tenet’s appointment comes as Illumio is redefining the cybersecurity landscape through its breach containment platform, powered by its proprietary AI security graph. Illumio enables organizations to quickly identify, mitigate, and contain threats across hybrid and multi-cloud environments. With the recent launch of Illumio Insights, combined with its industry-leading Zero Trust segmentation product, Illumio is giving defenders the tools necessary to survive and thrive in today’s post-breach world.

