EdgarAgents Debuts EA34 Plugin at Centri Capital Conference to Simplify and Expedite Financial Filing Process for Mid-to-Microcap Companies

NEW YORK, April 22, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- EdgarAgents (EA), a leading provider of simplified and efficient solutions that expedite U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC®) compliance filings, announces today the availability of EA34 Plugin, the company’s newest user-centered technology-enabled solution. EA34 Plugin officially launches at the Centri Capital Conference in New York City at Nasdaq Global Headquarters.

Powered by the latest inline eXtensible Business Reporting Language (iXBRL) — a global standard to share financial and business data electronically — and EDGAR® technology, EA34 Plugin was tailor-made as a “hybrid-service” financial content management collaboration platform. Its fully supported filing process with automated iXBRL capability streamlines compliance and reporting workflows of 8-Ks, 10-Qs, 10-Ks, 20-Fs and 6-Ks mandated by the Securities Exchange Act of 1934.

“At EdgarAgents, we simplify and expedite the SEC filing and financial printing process to deliver undeniable speed, precision and value with exemplary client service,” said Stephen Bonventre, CEO of EdgarAgents. “EA34 Plugin makes it easy for mid-to-microcap companies to shift between full-support and self-service content management so they can continue to file with confidence as they grow and scale.”

For example, EA34 Plugin eliminates the tedious XBRL tagging process. Through plugin technology users work directly in familiar programs such as Microsoft Word® and Microsoft Excel®. CFOs and their financial reporting teams can collaborate with their advisory working groups easily and securely via Microsoft OneDrive®.

“EA34 Plugin leverages the ubiquity of Microsoft through plugin technology and eliminates the need for complex SaaS platform implementations,” said Bonventre. “We’ve gone to great lengths to understand customer requirements and pain points across this market segment. These insights led to the development of a specific “hybrid solution” that bridges traditional financial printing and substantial SaaS systems and caters to an underserved customer segment.”

As a structured-content hybrid SaaS/managed-services platform, EA34 Plugin allows users to maintain content control of filing documents and shift time-consuming XBRL tagging to EdgarAgents filing experts who work hand-in-hand with clients behind the scenes. The single-source collaboration model guarantees real-time file synchronization, along with role-based editing controls that enhance accuracy and improve security.

With hands-on collaboration from the EdgarAgents team of 600+ experts available at the click of a mouse, EA34 Plugin is designed as a user-friendly content management and compliance filing platform that reduces anxiety and stress.

EdgarAgents will demonstrate the capabilities of EA34 Plugin today at the Centri Capital Conference hosted by advisory firm Centri Business Consulting at the Nasdaq MarketSite in Times Square in New York City. The conference will connect investors with executives from presenting companies in various emerging and rapid-growth sectors, including technology, life sciences and healthcare.

The conference will feature a variety of panels and speakers that will address topics and concerns facing public companies and private companies eyeing public debuts. Bonventre will host a fireside chat titled “File With Confidence: Simplifying Compliance Reporting with EA34 Plugin” featuring David Wells, CFO of Envoy Medical (Nasdaq: COCH) and Blake Roberts, partner at Centri Business Consulting at 1 p.m., immediately following the lunchtime panel as part of Track Two.

About EdgarAgents

EdgarAgents (EA) is a leading regulatory compliance filing agency and financial printer with nearly 500,000 reports filed to SEC, FinCEN and other entities since its inception in 2008. EdgarAgents serves registered asset management companies, public and private companies, beneficial owners, in-house and outside counsel, corporate compliance teams, advisory and accounting teams, private equity and investment banking partners. For more information, please visit EdgarAgents.com.

