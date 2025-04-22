EASE Protocol Names Michael Terpin Chairman of the Board

Terpin will lead EASE in its efforts to deliver simple and secure Web3 solutions to governments and enterprise

SEATTLE, WA, April 22, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- EASE Protocol Inc. (EPI) (easeprotocol.com), a revolutionary blockchain platform specializing in ease of use in enterprise and government-grade blockchain solutions, today announced that it has named blockchain legend and pioneer Michael Terpin as Chairman of the Board.



Terpin, dubbed the “Godfather of Crypto” by CNBC, will help guide EASE Protocol Inc as it delivers the power of blockchain, made for real people, to a variety of government and enterprise organizations. Terpin is founder and CEO of Transform Ventures, a leading blockchain advisory firm and venture studio, and Transform Studios, a Bermuda-based blockchain incubator. His first book, Bitcoin Supercycle, was published by Skyhorse Publishing and distributed by Simon & Schuster in November 2024, immediately becoming a bestseller in Amazon’s “Bitcoin & Cryptocurrencies” category.



“I was attracted to EASE because it is one of the few projects in blockchain that is as easy for the user as the iPhone is. It truly lives up to its name,” said Terpin. “Not only that, EASE is creating technology that makes the Web3 management of keys as seamless as Web2’s management of passwords, all while upholding the highest standards of security. EASE’s technology provides a crucial missing link for myriad organizations inside and outside government, creating a satisfying and powerful bridge to Web3.”



A prolific angel investor, Terpin is also a general partner at digital asset fund managers Alpha Transform Holdings and Tradecraft Capital, senior advisor and LP at Alphabit Fund, and LP at four other crypto funds. He founded the largest advisory/marketing firm in the cryptocurrency sector, Transform Group, a pioneer in crypto platform launches that have included Augur, Bancor, Ethereum, Gnosis, Golem, Neo, Qtum, Tether, and WAX. He is also the founder of BitAngels, the first crypto angel network.



“Michael brings legendary experience and connections in the blockchain space. As a friend for many years, I know that our visions about the needs and future of the industry align. There's no better person to help guide EASE Protocol towards bringing the benefits of blockchain to people everywhere,” said Douglas Horn, architect of the EASE Protocol and CEO of EPI.



In Web3, users typically have to remember a completely random and lengthy seed phrase, or else they lose everything. EASE acknowledges that governments don't and simply can’t operate that way, with the omnipresent risk of 20% of their citizens losing their private keys and not being able to retrieve their assets. EASE can be used by governments and payment systems without having to re-educate end users, while removing the risk of them losing their passwords.



EASE Protocol distinguishes itself through a low-barrier-to-entry approach to blockchain adoption challenges. The platform offers single sign-on capabilities and intuitive interfaces that significantly reduce complexity compared to traditional blockchain systems. In addition, the protocol's cross-chain functionality enables interoperability with existing blockchain ecosystems while maintaining its enhanced security and usability features, positioning the platform as a transformative solution rather than an incremental improvement over existing blockchain technologies.

About EASE Protocol

EASE Protocol is an enterprise-grade blockchain platform designed to address critical barriers that have limited blockchain adoption across multiple sectors, with a strategic focus on government and enterprise applications. By offering Single Sign-On capabilities, enhanced security without direct private key management, regulatory compatibility, comprehensive development tools, and cross-chain functionality, EASE Protocol delivers a transformative solution for organizations seeking to implement blockchain technology at scale. EASE Protocol Inc (EPI) is a C-corporation established under the laws of Delaware with headquarters in Washington State.

EASE (at) transformgroup.com

