Saudi Hospitality Innovators SHS Trading and Al-Hussam Food Services Shine at Hotel & Hospitality Expo 2025

Saudi Hospitality Innovators SHS Trading and Al-Hussam Food Services Make Significant Mark at Hotel & Hospitality Expo 2025

RIYADH, SAUDI ARABIA, April 22, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Two leading Saudi Arabian hospitality service providers, SHS Trading and Al-Hussam Food Services (HFS), both subsidiaries of SIAD Holding, concluded a successful participation in The Hotel & Hospitality Expo 2025, held from April 8 to 10 at the Riyadh International Convention and Exhibition Center. The event drew key industry players and decision-makers from across the Middle East and global hospitality sectors.The companies' joint booth garnered significant attention, showcasing cutting-edge solutions designed to advance the hospitality and tourism industries in alignment with Saudi Vision 2030.Comprehensive Offerings from Saudi InnovatorsSHS Trading, a subsidiary of Saja Hospitality Solutions (SHS) based in Saudi Arabia, specializes in providing hotel and airline supplies, while Al-Hussam Food Services (HFS), a prominent Saudi food supply company established in 1979, offers high-quality food products from renowned local and international brands, supporting major hospitality projects across the region.Eng. Mohannad Khogeer, CEO and Chairman of SIAD Holding, expressed his pride in the company’s participation, “This exhibition provided an excellent platform to enhance our visibility in one of the most important industry events and to reaffirm our commitment to supporting the hospitality sector through comprehensive, high-quality services offered by our subsidiaries such as SHS Trading and Al-Hussam Food service (HFS), in line with the Kingdom’s ambitious vision for the future.”Leadership Perspectives Reflecting Strategic VisionM.Arch Mulham Khogeer, Vice President of the Hospitality Sector at SIAD Holding and CEO of Saja Hospitality Solutions (SHS), added, “The expo was a strategic opportunity to expand our network of partners and showcase the innovative solutions of SHS, which are specifically designed to meet the evolving needs the hospitality sector and elevate the guest experience across the Kingdom.”The General Manager of Al-Hussam Food Services (HFS), also commented:“We are proud to participate in such a key industry event. The expo served as a vital platform to present our distinctive products and explore new collaboration opportunities to further enhance catering services nationwide.”The General Manager of SHS Trading, said:“This participation is a continuation of our ongoing efforts to support the hospitality sector by offering innovative supply solutions that meet client expectations and enrich the overall guest experience.”Driving Global Hospitality InnovationBoth brands underscored their commitment to positioning Saudi Arabia as an emerging global hospitality destination, leveraging strong local expertise and international partnerships to transform the Kingdom's tourism landscape.

