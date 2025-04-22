MEC Isaac Sileku conveys condolences following fatal shooting of taxi leader

It is with deep sadness and grave concern that Western Cape Minister of Mobility, Isaac Sileku, has learnt of the fatal shooting of a prominent leader in the minibus taxi industry at the Nyanga Taxi Rank on Wednesday, 16 April 2025.

Minister Sileku conveys his heartfelt condolences to the family, loved ones, and fellow transport operators of the deceased. “This tragic loss has sent shockwaves through the transport sector and the Nyanga community. I trust that the South African Police Service (SAPS) will conduct a thorough investigation and ensure that those responsible for this heinous act are swiftly brought to justice,” said Minister Sileku.

The Minister urges any eyewitnesses or members of the community who have information about the incident to come forward and cooperate with law enforcement, “Only through community cooperation can a solid case be built, convictions secured, and this unacceptable ongoing cycle of violence ended.”

The Nyanga community has experienced far too many incidents of brazen violence in recent times. This latest shooting brings painful reminders of previous gun-related attacks and the torching of public transport vehicles that have destabilised the area.

Minister Sileku appeals to leaders in the taxi industry, operators, and drivers to remain calm and not resort to any acts of retaliation. “Retaliatory action will only escalate this violence and further entrench conflict in the community, putting the lives of innocent residents in danger. We cannot allow violence to become a permanent feature of our public transport system,” said Minister Sileku.

The Minister also reminds stakeholders of the recent roll-out of conflict prevention and resolution training by the Western Cape Mobility Department, designed to equip the taxi industry with tools to manage disputes constructively. He encourages all leaders in the industry to prioritise dialogue, restraint, and peaceful solutions.

“We must work together to ensure stability and safety in the transport sector. The future of the industry and the safety of our communities depend on our collective ability to reject violence and uphold the rule of law,” concluded Minister Sileku.

