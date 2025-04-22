Waterproof Socks Market Expected to Reach $116.98 Billion by 2032, with a CAGR of 4.77% from 2025-2032

Waterproof Socks Market

CA, UNITED STATES, April 22, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The waterproof socks market size was valued at USD 77.38 million in 2023 and is expected to be worth USD 80.06 million in 2024. The market is projected to reach USD 116.98 million by 2032, recording a CAGR of 4.77% during the forecast period. Europe dominated the waterproof socks market with a industry share of 40.93% in 2023. Moreover, the U.S. waterproof socks market is expected to grow significantly, reaching USD 34.40 million by 2032. The rising demand for outdoor and sports gear is fueling growth.Waterproof socks have a waterproof membrane, which keeps the individual’s feet dry and prevents the entry of water into the socks. These socks are extremely useful for people who participate in water sports, such as swimming, boating, and kayaking. These socks are made from numerous types of fabrics, such as cotton, nylon, 100% polyester, and faux leather. Moreover, they are stretchable, comfortable, windproof, and durable, making them a popular product among customers.However, the COVID-19 pandemic impeded the sales of waterproof socks as lockdowns and social distancing restrictions imposed by the governments led to a decline in people’s participation in water sports.Fortune Business Insights™ displays this information in a report titled, "Waterproof Socks Market Size, Share, Growth and Industry Report, 2024-2032."Get a Free Sample Research PDF: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/request-sample-pdf/waterproof-socks-market-110933 ➤ Segments Covered: By Type (Calf-Length Socks, Ankle-Length Socks, Knee-length Socks, and Others), End-User (Men, Women, and Unisex), Distribution Channel (Retail Outlets/Offline and E-commerce/Online)➤ Regional Scope: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, South America, Middle East & Africa➤ Growth Drivers: Growing Technological Advancements to Favor Market Expansion➤ Competitive Landscape:Leading Market Players to Unveil New Products to Expand Product RangeSome of the top companies operating in the market are focusing on launching new and eco-friendly products to cater to various needs of their customers. They are also trying to expand their business operations across the world by leveraging various promotion and marketing strategies.➤ List of Key Players Mentioned in the Report:• Footland Inc. (China)• Shanghai Coolayer Outdoor Co., Ltd. (China)• Sealskinz (U.K.)• DexShell (China)• Shaoxing Qianbodu Knitting Co., Ltd. (China)• RANDY SUN (U.S.)• HANZ USA (U.S.)• Henderson Neosport (U.S.)• Shanghai Hicon Industrial Co., Ltd. (China)• Paultex Hosiery Ltd. (Taiwan)➤ Segmentation Analysis:Advantages Offered by Ankle-Length Socks Fuels Their DemandBased on type, the market is segmented into calf-length socks, ankle-length socks, knee-length socks, and others. The ankle-length socks segment holds the most significant global waterproof socks market share due to the various advantages offered such as improved blood flow to the legs and insulation of the lower legs and muscles.Demand for Unisex Socks Rises With Increasing Awareness About Sustainable ProductsBased on end-user, the market is divided into men, women, and unisex. The unisex segment is predicted to dominate the global market due to the growing consumer awareness about waterproof socks made from eco-friendly fabrics.Opportunity for Physical Inspection of Product Increases Customer Footfall at Retail Outlets/Offline StoresBased on distribution channel, the market is divided into retail outlets/offline and e-commerce/online. The retail outlets/offline segment has accounted for the biggest market share as offline stores give customers the opportunity to conduct physical inspection of the waterproof socks to check for any manufacturing defects, which helps them make better purchase decisions.With respect to region, the market covers North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, South America, and the Middle East & Africa.➤ Browse Detailed Summary of Research Report with TOC:➤ Key Factors Driving the Global Waterproof Socks Market:Increasing Demand for Eco-Friendly Water-Resistant Socks to Fuel Market GrowthCustomers are becoming more conscious about the effects of their lifestyle choices on the environment and opting for eco-friendly products to reduce waste. This factor has prompted manufacturers to introduce waterproof socks that are made from sustainable materials, such as recycled yarns. This move will help them attract more customers, which will eventually fuel the market’s growth.However, the high price of these socks can deter budget-conscious customers from buying them, thereby impeding the waterproof socks market growth.➤ Regional Insights:Europe Dominates Global Market With Growing Participation in Water SportsEurope is holding the largest share of the global market as the region is witnessing a notable rise in the number of adults participating in water sports events, such as boating, kayaking, and swimming.North America is predicted to record the highest CAGR during the forecast period due to the increasing participation in outdoor recreational activities.➤ Recent Developments in the Global Waterproof Socks Market:• November 2023: Sealskinz, which manufactures waterproof accessories, announced that it had opened a pop-up store in the U.K. The new store is expected to help the company increase its customer reach and business operations across the country.➤ Get a Quote Now:➤ Read Related Insights: Apparel Market Size, Share, Growth and Forecast, 2032 Sports Apparel Market Share, Growth, Report, 2032

