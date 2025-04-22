Computer-Aided Drug Discovery Market projected to achieve a CAGR of 11.59% to reach US$10.306 billion by 2030

The computer-aided drug discovery market is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 11.59% from US$5.955 billion in 2025 to US$10.306 billion by 2030.

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, April 22, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- According to a new study published by Knowledge Sourcing Intelligence, the computer-aided drug discovery market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 11.59% between 2025 and 2030 to reach US$10.306 billion by 2030.The increasing demand for efficient and cost-effective drug development processes is driving the growth of this market. CADD technology has revolutionized the drug discovery process by reducing the time and cost involved in developing new drugs.CADD involves the use of computational methods and software to design and analyze potential drug candidates. This technology has significantly improved the success rate of drug discovery and development, as it allows for the identification of potential drug candidates with higher accuracy and efficiency. The growing prevalence of chronic diseases and the need for new and effective treatments are fueling the demand for CADD in the pharmaceutical industry.The report also highlights the increasing adoption of CADD by biotechnology and pharmaceutical companies, as well as academic and research institutions. The availability of advanced software and tools, along with the integration of artificial intelligence and machine learning , has further enhanced the capabilities of CADD. This has led to a rise in collaborations and partnerships between pharmaceutical companies and CADD service providers, driving the market growth.The Asia Pacific region is expected to witness the highest growth in the CADD market, owing to the increasing investments in research and development activities and the presence of a large number of pharmaceutical companies in countries like China and India. North America is currently the largest market for CADD, followed by Europe.As the demand for new and effective drugs continues to rise, the computer-aided drug discovery market is expected to witness significant growth in the coming years. The advancements in technology and the increasing collaborations between pharmaceutical companies and CADD service providers are expected to further drive the market. With the potential to revolutionize the drug discovery process, CADD is set to play a crucial role in the development of new treatments for various diseases.Access sample report or view details: https://www.knowledge-sourcing.com/report/computer-aided-drug-discovery-market As a part of the report, the major players operating in the computer-aided drug discovery market that have been covered are Aragen Life Sciences Pvt. Ltd., Bioduro-Sundia, BOC Sciences, Aris Pharmaceuticals, Inc., AstraZeneca, Schrödinger, Inc., Bayer AG, Charles River Laboratories, among others.The market analytics report segments the computer-aided drug discovery market as follows:• By Typeo Structure-Based Drug Designo Ligand-Based Drug Designo Sequence-Based Approaches• By Therapeutic Areao Oncologyo Neurologyo Cardiovascular Diseaseo Respiratory Diseaseo Others• By End Usero Pharmaceutical Companieso Biotechnology Companieso Research Laboratories• By Geography• North Americao USAo Canadao Mexico• South Americao Brazilo Argentinao Rest of South America• Europeo United Kingdomo Germanyo Franceo Italyo Spaino Rest of Europe• Middle East and Africao Saudi Arabiao UAEo Rest of the Middle East and Africa• Asia Pacifico Chinao Indiao Japano South Koreao Taiwano Thailando Indonesiao Rest of Asia-PacificCompanies Profiled:• Aragen Life Sciences Pvt. Ltd.• Bioduro-Sundia• BOC Sciences• Aris Pharmaceuticals, Inc.• AstraZeneca• Schrödinger, Inc.• Bayer AG• Charles River Laboratories• Albany Molecular Research Inc. • Insightful Analysis: Gain detailed market insights covering major as well as emerging geographical regions, focusing on customer segments, government policies and socio-economic factors, consumer preferences, industry verticals, other sub-segments.• Competitive Landscape: Understand the strategic maneuvers employed by key players globally to understand possible market penetration with the correct strategy.• Market Drivers & Future Trends: Explore the dynamic factors and pivotal market trends and how they will shape future market developments.

Explore More Reports:• Drug Eluting Implants Market: https://www.knowledge-sourcing.com/report/global-drug-eluting-implants-market • Global Drug API Market: https://www.knowledge-sourcing.com/report/global-drug-api-market • Drug Delivery Polymer Market: https://www.knowledge-sourcing.com/report/drug-delivery-polymer-market • Nasal Drug Delivery Market: https://www.knowledge-sourcing.com/report/nasal-drug-delivery-market Our approach to market research is centered around the concept of 'Knowledge Sourcing' - the process of gathering data and insights from multiple sources to create a comprehensive and well-rounded picture of the market. KSI's core services include market intelligence, competitive intelligence, customer intelligence, and product intelligence. KSI's approach to market research is designed to help clients make informed decisions, identify opportunities, and gain a better understanding of their target markets. By using a combination of primary and secondary research techniques, we provide clients with detailed insights into current market trends, customer profiles, competitor analysis, and product performance. KSI's market research and intelligence services enable clients to make informed decisions, develop strategic plans, and identify areas of opportunity.

