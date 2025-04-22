Düsseldorf-Based Art Collector Andrew Jovic Featured in the BMW Art Guide by Independent Collectors





DÜSSELDORF, Germany, April 22, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Independent art collector Andrew Jovic from Dusseldorf , recognized for his curatorial vision and strong digital presence under the handle @cyberkid70, has been officially featured in the prestigious BMW Art Guide by Independent Collectors. This recognition places Jovic among a curated group of globally respected collectors, including names such as Julia Stoschek and Gil Bronner, and affirms his growing influence in the contemporary art community.

Published by Hatje Cantz in collaboration with BMW and Independent Collectors, the BMW Art Guide is an internationally respected publication that profiles private collectors whose collections are of cultural and public interest. Jovic’s inclusion highlights not only the strength of his private collection but also his contribution to the art scene through digital advocacy, global engagement, and artist support.

Jovic’s collection centers on urban art, street art, and post-2000 contemporary works, with an emphasis on both emerging and established artists from around the world. His passion for promoting contemporary voices has helped bridge the gap between traditional collecting and new digital audiences.

Through his Instagram profile @cyberkid70 and personal website, Jovic regularly features artists, exhibition visits, and collector insights — engaging a wide global network of fellow collectors, curators, and art enthusiasts. His commitment to creating accessible and culturally relevant conversations in art has earned him recognition across the global collecting community.

His work and perspectives have been highlighted multiple times by Larry’s List, a respected platform profiling influential art collectors worldwide. He has also been interviewed by Art Collector News, where he discussed his personal collecting journey, the evolution of private collections in the digital age, and the future of contemporary art. Most recently, Jovic was mentioned in the Observer (US) in a story covering key developments in the international art world.

“Being listed in the BMW Art Guide is not just recognition — it’s a responsibility,” said Jovic. “I see collecting as a living, evolving dialogue between artist, space, and public. I'm honored to be part of this global network.”

Andrew Jovic is an art collector based in Düsseldorf, Germany. With a focus on urban and contemporary art, he uses digital platforms to amplify emerging talent and foster global connections across the art community.

