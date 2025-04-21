President Lai expresses condolences on passing of Pope Francis

TAIWAN, April 21 - On April 21, following the Holy See’s announcement of the passing of Pope Francis, Presidential Office Spokesperson Karen Kuo (郭雅慧) stated that upon hearing the news, President Lai Ching-te expressed deepest sympathies and extended sincere condolences to the Holy See on behalf of Taiwan’s people and government. At the same time, President Lai directed Minister of Foreign Affairs Lin Chia-lung (林佳龍) to convey condolences to the Holy See’s Apostolic Nunciature in Taiwan. The Republic of China (Taiwan) Embassy to the Holy See also conveyed a message from President Lai expressing the nation’s grief and sympathies.

Spokesperson Kuo stated that President Lai has fond memories of Pope Francis’s friendly, close interactions with Taiwan during his papacy, and especially his focus on social justice and advocacy for environmental sustainability, as well as his concern for issues regarding immigrants, child labor, and violence against women. His proposals and appeals regarding world peace have resonated with all humanity. The spokesperson said that the passing of Pope Francis is a loss for the international community, and prayed that he may rest in peace. She added that Taiwan will continue to deepen cooperation with the Holy See and the Catholic Church in humanitarian efforts and continue to strengthen the friendly ties between Taiwan and the Vatican. The Presidential Office and Executive Yuan will fly the national flag at half-mast for two days to express the sympathies of the people and government of Taiwan.



