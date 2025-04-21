Senate Bill 654 Printer's Number 665
PENNSYLVANIA, April 21 - participating health care providers. The following shall apply:
(1) An eligible veteran may receive five reimbursed
sessions per year.
(2) The department may grant an eligible veteran
additional sessions if determined by the health care provider
that the sessions are necessary and the department has:
(i) the resources necessary to reimburse the health
care provider; and
(ii) approved the additional sessions before they
occur.
(c) Program guidelines.--In consultation with the Department
of Human Services, the department shall determine program
guidelines for eligible veterans and health care providers.
(d) List of participating providers.--The department shall
publish on the department's publicly accessible Internet website
a list of participating health care providers.
(e) Eligibility requirements.--In order to be eligible to
participate in the program, the following must apply to the
veteran:
(1) The veteran was discharged or released from service
under conditions other than dishonorable.
(2) Either of the following:
(i) The veteran's benefits related to mental health
services provided by Veterans Affairs have been exhausted
for the year in which the veteran seeks to participate in
the program.
(ii) The veteran is in acute crisis.
(f) Declaration form.--The department shall prescribe and
provide participating health care providers with a form on which
the eligible veteran shall declare that the eligible veteran has
