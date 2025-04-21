Senate Bill 654 Printer's Number 665

PENNSYLVANIA, April 21 - participating health care providers. The following shall apply:

(1) An eligible veteran may receive five reimbursed

sessions per year.

(2) The department may grant an eligible veteran

additional sessions if determined by the health care provider

that the sessions are necessary and the department has:

(i) the resources necessary to reimburse the health

care provider; and

(ii) approved the additional sessions before they

occur.

(c) Program guidelines.--In consultation with the Department

of Human Services, the department shall determine program

guidelines for eligible veterans and health care providers.

(d) List of participating providers.--The department shall

publish on the department's publicly accessible Internet website

a list of participating health care providers.

(e) Eligibility requirements.--In order to be eligible to

participate in the program, the following must apply to the

veteran:

(1) The veteran was discharged or released from service

under conditions other than dishonorable.

(2) Either of the following:

(i) The veteran's benefits related to mental health

services provided by Veterans Affairs have been exhausted

for the year in which the veteran seeks to participate in

the program.

(ii) The veteran is in acute crisis.

(f) Declaration form.--The department shall prescribe and

provide participating health care providers with a form on which

the eligible veteran shall declare that the eligible veteran has

20250SB0654PN0665 - 3 -

