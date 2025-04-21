H.R. 2635, Uyghur Policy Act of 2025

H.R. 2635 would require the Department of State to continue coordinating federal policies and programs affecting Uyghurs and other minority groups in China. It also would require the department to offer Uyghur language training to Foreign Service officers and to assign Uyghur-speaking officers to U.S. diplomatic missions in China. The bill would authorize the appropriation of $250,000 each year over the 2025-2027 period to support advocates for the human rights and freedoms of Uyghurs and other persecuted minorities in China. Finally, the bill would require the department to report to the Congress on its efforts.

Using information about similar requirements, CBO estimates providing the required language training and reports would cost less than $500,000 each year and $2 million over the 2025-2030 period. Including the specified authorizations to support human rights advocates, CBO estimates that, in total, implementing the bill would cost $3 million over the 2025-2030 period; such spending would be subject to the availability of appropriated funds.

The CBO staff contact for this estimate is Sunita D’Monte. The estimate was reviewed by Christina Hawley Anthony, Deputy Director of Budget Analysis.