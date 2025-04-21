S. 562, Rio San José and Rio Jemez Water Settlements Act of 2025
By Fiscal Year, Millions of Dollars
2025
2025-2030
2025-2035
Direct Spending (Outlays)
0
1,789
1,789
Revenues
0
0
0
Increase or Decrease (-) in the Deficit
0
1,789
1,789
Spending Subject to Appropriation (Outlays)
*
2
not estimated
Increases net direct spending in any of the four consecutive 10-year periods beginning in 2036?
No
Statutory pay-as-you-go procedures apply?
Yes
Mandate Effects
Increases on-budget deficits in any of the four consecutive 10-year periods beginning in 2036?
No
Contains intergovernmental mandate?
No
Contains private-sector mandate?
No
* = between zero and $500,000.
The bill would
- Secure water rights for four Pueblo tribes in New Mexico by ratifying agreements among various parties
- Establish and appropriate funds for five trust funds to be administered by the Department of the Interior until their transfer to the Pueblo tribes
Estimated budgetary effects would mainly stem from
- Transfer of the trust funds’ ownership to the Pueblo tribes
Areas of significant uncertainty include
- Anticipating when the water right settlements would be finalized
Legal Disclaimer:
EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.