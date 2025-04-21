S. 562, Rio San José and Rio Jemez Water Settlements Act of 2025

By Fiscal Year, Millions of Dollars 2025 2025-2030 2025-2035 Direct Spending (Outlays) 0 1,789 1,789 Revenues 0 0 0 Increase or Decrease (-) in the Deficit 0 1,789 1,789 Spending Subject to Appropriation (Outlays) * 2 not estimated Increases net direct spending in any of the four consecutive 10-year periods beginning in 2036? No Statutory pay-as-you-go procedures apply? Yes Mandate Effects Increases on-budget deficits in any of the four consecutive 10-year periods beginning in 2036? No Contains intergovernmental mandate? No Contains private-sector mandate? No * = between zero and $500,000. The bill would Secure water rights for four Pueblo tribes in New Mexico by ratifying agreements among various parties

Establish and appropriate funds for five trust funds to be administered by the Department of the Interior until their transfer to the Pueblo tribes Estimated budgetary effects would mainly stem from Transfer of the trust funds’ ownership to the Pueblo tribes Areas of significant uncertainty include Anticipating when the water right settlements would be finalized

