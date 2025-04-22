BoatBites Welcomes Blake Renda to Board of Directors to Accelerate Growth and Strategic Expansion

BoatBites: Order, Anchor, Enjoy BoatBites Logo BoatBites Squad delivering hot food and cold drinks to a customer—on the water.

BoatBites, the first water-based e-commerce and logistics platform, is proud to announce the appointment of Blake Renda as its newest member of the Board.

TAMPA, FL, UNITED STATES, April 22, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- BoatBites, the first water-based e-commerce and logistics platform designed for the boating lifestyle, is proud to announce the appointment of Blake Renda as its newest member of the Board of Directors. As BoatBites continues its rapid ascent in redefining on-the-water commerce, Renda’s leadership, operational experience, and entrepreneurial vision will play a pivotal role in guiding the company’s next phase of growth.

Blake Renda is a seasoned entrepreneur and investor with a proven track record in founding, scaling, and advising disruptive companies across diverse sectors. With a strong focus on technology, venture capital, and consumer innovation, Blake brings strategic insight, investor relations expertise, and high-growth execution experience that aligns seamlessly with BoatBites’ mission to become the "Amazon for the Water."

“Blake's passion for building bold ideas and his ability to think 10x are exactly what BoatBites needs as we enter a new era of scale,” said John Bonaccorso, CEO and Founder of BoatBites. “He understands what it takes to turn momentum into sustainable success, and we’re excited to have him help lead our vision.”

Blake’s background includes launching early-stage companies in fintech, mobile platforms, and lifestyle brands. His ability to align product vision with customer demand, streamline growth operations, and navigate complex investment landscapes will prove invaluable as BoatBites expands into new regions and adds new verticals such as fuel delivery, merchandise, and watersports accessories.

BoatBites recently completed its first beta launch, delivering hot food, cold drinks, and essential supplies to boaters across select Florida marinas via a fleet of on-water delivery drivers. With hundreds of marina partners signed and demand increasing daily, the company is positioned to become the leading B2B2C logistics provider on America’s waterways.

Blake will advise BoatBites leadership on strategic partnerships, venture funding, go-to-market planning, and corporate development, helping the company evolve from a niche logistics startup into a category-defining brand.

“BoatBites is building something truly special—a new economy that lives on the water,” said Blake Renda. “They’ve validated the need, built the infrastructure, and now it’s time to amplify. I’m honored to support the team as we bring commerce, convenience, and delight to a completely untapped environment.”

About BoatBites

Founded in 2021 and based in Florida, BoatBites is a mobile-first, water-based logistics platform delivering food, drinks, supplies, and services directly to boaters across lakes, bays, and coastal waters. The platform connects marinas, restaurants, food trucks, fuel vendors, and service providers to recreational boaters through seamless in-app ordering and GPS-based delivery. With a mission to transform boating convenience and unlock new revenue for partners, BoatBites is redefining what’s possible on the water.

To learn more or become a partner, visit https://boatbites.app.

